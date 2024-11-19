Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 11

• Jalen Hurts takes top quarterback spot: Since A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith returned in Week 6, Hurts has averaged 26.5 PPR points per game.

• Brock Bowers becomes the top tight end: He set the record for most receptions in a game by a rookie tight end despite Michael Mayer returning to the team.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19