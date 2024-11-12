Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 10

• Saquon Barkley returns to the top spot: Out of all the elite players, Barkley has the best mix of recent great play and a favorable schedule over the rest of the season.

• Christian McCaffrey flies up the rankings: McCaffrey returned to his usual role rather than having to share any time with Jordan Mason, putting him back in the elite tier of running backs.

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12