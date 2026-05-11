Two tight ends crack the top 10: Brock Bowers and Trey McBride have consistently ranked among the top five fantasy tight ends as starters, and they could remain the top two tight ends in the league for the next five seasons.

Josh Allen takes the top spot: The Buffalo Bills quarterback has consistently ranked at or near the top overall spot at quarterback, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the top-ranked non-quarterback: The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver gained at least 90 receiving yards in all but three games this season.

With the 2026 NFL Draft complete, dynasty rookie draft season is officially underway. While the incoming rookie class will dominate discussions over the coming weeks, it is equally important to understand how those players compare to the rest of the dynasty landscape, particularly when evaluating trades. A first-round rookie pick may headline a deal, but the veteran player included in the return often determines which side gains long-term value.

Below are my top 200 dynasty rankings for tight end premium leagues. These rankings are tailored specifically for superflex PPR formats with an additional 0.5 points per reception for tight ends. More detailed analysis on the top 10 players can be found below the table.

Last updated: 5 a.m. ET, Monday, May 11