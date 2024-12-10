Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Week 15

• Tua Tagovailoa becomes a must-start: The Miami Dolphins quarterback is averaging 22 fantasy points per game over his last five matchups and will need to throw a lot this week.

• Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy rankings have averaged a top-10 finish over the past five seasons, per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition. He is one of three analysts to have achieved this.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These are my weekly fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings finished 11th in accuracy last season, were fifth-most accurate in 2021, second-most in 2020 and third-most in 2019. I am one of two analysts with three top-five finishes over the past five seasons.

Injury statuses like Q for questionable are included once they are official leading up to a game. Prior to that, practice statuses for the most recent practice are provided. This includes DNP for did not participate and LP for limited participation.

Last Updated: 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST