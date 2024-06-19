All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: IDP defensive line tiers

2T0YCN1 Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler celebrate a stop for a loss during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

By Jonathon Macri

• The volume and pass rush kings lead the way: Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt continue to be the best bets to make for IDP this season.

• New names make their case for the crown: Aidan Hutchinson, Will Anderson and Jermaine Johnson, among others, ascend the ranks as they enter their primes and come off of encouraging seasons.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

Breaking fantasy football rankings down into tiers helps fantasy managers better understand what separates each group and how to value each player at the position for this coming season.

Referenced scoring uses the settings below, with a link to all point leaders for 2022 and 2023 (min. 100 defensive snaps) here.

PFF-preferred IDP scoring:
POSITION SOLO TKLs ASSISTS SACKS TFLs QB HITS
DL 2.5 1.25 5 1 2
LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 2
DB 2 1 4 1 2

Tier 1: The elite eight

Rank Position Player Team
1 ED1 Maxx Crosby LV
2 ED2 T.J. Watt PIT
3 ED3 Aidan Hutchinson DET
4 ED4 Micah Parsons DAL
5 ED5 Nick Bosa SF
6 ED6 Myles Garrett CLV
7 ED7 Josh Allen JAX
8 ED8 Danielle Hunter HST

The top choices heading into this year all easily cleared double-digit points per game in 2023 thanks to high-end pass rushing and/or strong tackle production. When it comes to locked-in weekly starters along the defensive line, these are the clear top choices to not leave starting lineups. All eight players ranked in the top 10 in expected sacks in 2023 as well, which is the most stable predictive metric for future sacks. 

Both Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt have been among the most productive players at their position for several years running. They each have the big-play upside to go along with workhorse playing time that allows for strong tackle floors. IDP managers can’t go wrong with either as their top choice on the board.

Aidan Hutchinson led the position in expected sacks last season (15.9) thanks to a combination of high-end playing time and elite pass-rush metrics. Hutchinson posted a 91.2 pass-rush grade, a 21.3% win rate and 101 total pressures in 2023, which all ranked top-five at his position. With Hutchinson coming away with only 11.5 sacks on the year — 4.4 below expected — IDP managers should expect him to come through this season with his best year yet. 

The usual top choices — Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett — continue to be among the best picks in IDP because they provide elite pass-rush upside along with a track record of high-end consistency as perennial Defensive Player-of-the-Year candidates. Parsons gets the slight edge here as the best tackler of the three.

Josh Allen and Danielle Hunter also provide the best combination of pass-rush metrics, playing time and tackling ability remaining to fit inside this top tier. While there are other top performers in these categories from last season, they are projected for a bit of regression this coming season. Allen and Hunter don't have the same concerns because they should continue to play a high majority of snaps while producing comfortable EDGE1 numbers for the year. 

Tier 2: Expected high-end production

Rank Position Player Team
9 ED9 Will Anderson Jr. HST
10 ED10 Montez Sweat CHI
11 ED11 Alex Highsmith PIT
12 DT1 Quinnen Williams NYJ
13 ED12 Jermaine Johnson NYJ
14 ED13 Brian Burns NYG
15 ED14 Harold Landry III TEN
16 ED15 Khalil Mack LAC
17 DT2 DeForest Buckner IND

There are plenty of high-end producers along the defensive line still remaining in this second tier thanks to strong tackle production combined with a big-play upside. 

Will Anderson Jr. and Jermaine Johnson are young up-and-coming edge rushers who delivered at least seven sacks and 40 tackles. Last season was the first year of starting NFL snaps for both players and considering their strong showings, they should be able to build on that this coming season as former first-round picks who will be given a heavy workload once again.

Alex Highsmith is going to be one of the most underappreciated players in drafts this offseason after a relatively quiet year compared to his 2022 season where he posted 14.5 sacks. Highsmith’s seven sacks let IDP managers down in 2023, but there’s plenty of reason for optimism after he delivered a career year in terms of his pass-rush metrics, which includes ranking top-12 in pass-rush grade (86.2) and expected sacks (11.3). Averaging over 80% of the defensive snaps on a weekly basis also gives him one of the better tackle floors at the position and a great bet to bounce back in 2024.

Quinnen Williams is the first defensive tackle to target this season and for good reason. Much like the previously mentioned Highsmith, Williams is coming off a quieter year relative to the expectations he set in 2022, as he finished with just 5.5 sacks instead of getting back close to the 12 that he recorded two seasons ago. I will keep hammering home this point for IDP managers who still want to use previous years' sacks as a measuring stick for the coming season, but this is not the way to evaluate defensive linemen and correlates poorly year-to-year. Instead, focusing on expected sacks and pass rush metrics — of which, Williams had a career year in 2023 — we can project at least a regression to his mean. This gives him the best combination of pass rush and tackle upside at his position. 

Khalil Mack and DeForest Buckner are also among the best overall producers at their positions, even if they’re now in their 30s. Mack is coming off a year where he was a top-five IDP at his position and posted his best pass rush metrics since 2020, however, there is at least some expectation for a natural drop-off as he enters Year 11 of his NFL career. 

Tier 3: Established production and rising stars

Rank Position Player Team
18 ED16 Haason Reddick NYJ
19 ED17 Trey Hendrickson CIN
20 DT3 Jeffery Simmons TEN
21 DT4 Justin Madubuike BLT
22 ED18 Boye Mafe SEA
23 ED19 Josh Sweat PHI
24 ED20 Matthew Judon NE
25 ED21 George Karlaftis KC
26 ED22 Byron Young LAR
27 DT5 Derrick Brown CAR
28 ED23 Rashan Gary GB
29 DT6 Chris Jones KC
30 ED24 Kayvon Thibodeaux NYG
31 DT7 Christian Barmore NE
32 ED25 Jonathan Greenard MIN
33 ED26 Greg Rousseau BUF
34 DT8 Christian Wilkins LV
35 ED27 Laiatu Latu IND
36 ED28 Jared Verse LAR

A handful of interior defensive linemen start to mix into a larger Tier 3 as their combination of sack and tackle projections begin to align with the edges in this range. 

Jeffery Simmons and Justin Madubuike were among the best IDP scorers in points per game in this entire tier last season, and they should still be among the first defensive tackles drafted in 2024. For Madubuike, specifically, it’s worth noting that he was among the top expected regression candidates for this coming season after totaling 13 sacks – leading his position. This is an incredibly difficult number to replicate in back-to-back seasons, so expectations need to be tempered with that baked into his 2024 ranking.

Haason Reddick and Trey Hendrickson are both some of the best pass-rushers at their position, giving them the big-play upside to target relatively early in IDP drafts, however, they’re also poor tacklers, which lowers their weekly floors should they not deliver in the sack column. The same can be said for Chris Jones and Kayvon Thibodeaux in this tier, who were both among the worst at their position in tackles versus expected, ranking in the bottom first percentile in that regard in 2023.

We also get our first rookies in this tier, as both Laiatu Latu and Jared Verse project as the most NFL-ready prospects for their positions in this year’s class. Both players are expected to get strong playing time right out of the gate. Should their pass-rushing prowess and production translate to the NFL, they’ll be weekly starter candidates for IDP in Year 1. 

Tier 4: Best of the depth options

Rank Position Player Team
37 ED29 Andrew Van Ginkel MIN
38 ED30 Jonathon Cooper DEN
39 ED31 Joey Bosa LAC
40 ED32 Denico Autry HST
41 ED33 Uchenna Nwosu SEA
42 DT9 Javon Hargrave SF
43 ED34 Dorance Armstrong WAS
44 DT10 Dexter Lawrence NYG
45 DT11 Jonathan Allen WAS
46 ED35 Malcolm Koonce LV
47 ED36 Bryce Huff PHI
48 ED37 Shaquil Barrett MIA
49 ED38 Sam Hubbard CIN
50 DT12 Cameron Heyward PIT
51 DT13 Zach Allen DEN
52 ED39 Jaelan Phillips MIA
53 DT14 Jalen Carter PHI
54 DT15 Ed Oliver BUF
55 DT16 Byron Murphy II SEA
56 DT17 Harrison Phillips MIN
57 DT18 Daron Payne WAS
58 DT19 Kobie Turner LAR
59 ED40 Tuli Tuipulotu LAC
60 ED41 Jadeveon Clowney CAR
61 ED42 Za'Darius Smith CLV
62 ED43 Carl Granderson NO
63 ED44 Travon Walker JAX
64 ED45 Marcus Davenport DET
65 ED46 Chase Young NO
66 ED47 Preston Smith GB

The tiers start to get bigger here as potential outcomes begin to vary a bit more wildly for the players in this range. 

Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathon Cooper lead the way in this tier as quietly productive edge rushers who should once again play significant snaps in 2024. Van Ginkel had a first-round edge added to his rotation this offseason, but he was also one of the best pass-rushers in the league last season while Dallas Turner comes out of college as a slightly less-polished pass-rusher, which should keep Van Ginkel in line for starting snaps. The Denver Broncos also don’t have much of a choice but to allow Cooper to stay on the field as one of their starters this season after performing well in that role in 2023.

Joey Bosa’s history of injury and missing time is the only reason he’s in this fourth tier instead of the top two, as he just hasn’t been able to stay on the field in recent years enough to give IDP managers any sort of confidence in making him a top-two starting option. He’s played just 14 regular season games over the past two years, though when he’s on the field, he’s among the best pass-rushers at the position, making him a potential lottery ticket to bet on in this range. 

Jaelan Phillips is also coming off a year plagued by injury that finished with him tearing his Achilles. Phillips was one of the best point-per-game producers in IDP last season, but with significant question marks about his health and how much he’ll play this season, he naturally falls down the board quite a bit. There is always the off chance that he recovers quickly and looks great this season, but it’s not a high-probability outcome, unfortunately, and he will hopefully rank much higher in 2025 when he gets back to full health.

Tier 5: Sleepers and the old veterans

Rank Position Player Team
67 ED48 Dallas Turner MIN
68 ED49 Chop Robinson MIA
69 DT20 Zach Sieler MIA
70 DT21 David Onyemata ATL
71 ED50 Baron Browning DEN
72 ED51 DeMarcus Lawrence DAL
73 ED52 Yaya Diaby TB
74 ED53 D.J. Wonnum CAR
75 ED54 Kyle Van Noy BLT
76 ED55 Samson Ebukam IND
77 ED56 Cameron Jordan NO
78 DT22 Leonard Williams SEA
79 ED57 Leonard Floyd SF
80 ED58 Odafe Oweh BLT
81 ED59 Kwity Paye IND
82 DT23 Calijah Kancey TB
83 ED60 John Franklin-Myers DEN
84 ED61 Mike Danna KC
85 ED62 Anfernee Jennings NE
86 DT24 Arik Armstead JAX
87 DT25 Grover Stewart IND
88 ED63 Arden Key TEN
89 DT26 Kenny Clark GB
90 DT27 Maliek Collins SF
91 DT28 Jarran Reed SEA
92 ED64 DeMarcus Walker CHI
93 DT29 Grady Jarrett ATL

This group will likely be on the fringes of producing double-digit points per game in 2024 with their more likely outcome on the other side of that range. This tier is a mix of good NFL players who are either near the ends of their careers, are coming off productive years with expected regression for 2024 or are young players who need to show more to be trusted higher than this.

For those near the end of their NFL careers, Cameron Jordan, Demarcus Lawrence, Kyle Van Noy, Leonard Floyd, Jarran Reed and Grady Jarrett are all well into their 30s heading into this season. They should still see enough snaps to remain IDP relevant, but it’s fine to temper the limit of their ceilings as they move past their prime.

Zach Sieler, D.J. Wonnum and Kwity Paye were all among the top over-achievers last season, outperforming their expected sack totals within the top 90th percentile at their position. Without the strong pass rush metrics to encourage a repeat of that, they should all be penciled in as regression candidates in 2024, lowering their value.

Dallas Turner, Chop Robinson, Yaya Diaby, Calijah Kancey and even Baron Browning are still in that young “prove it” period of their careers. Diaby and Kancey were both productive for Tampa Bay in their rookie seasons but with below-average pass-rush metrics, there are at least question marks about the sustainability of that production, even as they have a chance to improve in Year 2. Browning missed time last season and is new to the edge position in the NFL, but did at least show some solid pass rush metrics, which could allow for a breakout season should he stay healthy. Turner and Robinson are top rookie prospects heading into 2024 but with expected limited playing time, their overall weekly ceiling and floor should be on the lower side until they’re fully unleashed in their defenses.

Tier 6: Remaining depth pieces

Rank Position Player Team
94 ED65 Bradley Chubb MIA
95 ED66 Michael Hoecht LAR
96 ED67 Dennis Gardeck ARZ
97 ED68 Charles Omenihu KC
98 DT30 Sheldon Rankins CIN
99 DT31 Vita Vea TB
100 DT32 B.J. Hill CIN
101 DT33 Justin Jones ARZ
102 ED69 Nik Bonitto DEN
103 DT34 John Jenkins LV
104 ED70 Dayo Odeyingbo IND
105 DT35 Osa Odighizuwa DAL
106 ED71 Ogbo Okoronkwo CLV
107 ED72 Zaven Collins ARZ
108 DT36 Alim McNeill DET
109 ED73 Deatrich Wise Jr. NE
110 DT37 DJ Reader DET
111 DT38 Braden Fiske LAR
112 DT39 Dre'Mont Jones SEA
113 ED74 Josh Uche NE
114 ED75 Brandon Graham PHI
115 ED76 Von Miller BUF
116 ED77 A.J. Epenesa BUF
117 ED78 BJ Ojulari ARZ
118 ED79 Lukas Van Ness GB
119 ED80 Tyree Wilson LV
120 DT40 Devonte Wyatt GB

The last tier consists of fine depth pieces to fill out rosters in deeper leagues. Bradley Chubb would be much higher on this list if not for a torn ACL late last year that is likely to cause him to miss the start of this season. Chubb had the best year of his NFL career in 2023, delivering an 84.9 pass-rush grade (13th) and 16.1 points per game (seventh). With expected missed time combined with a ramp-up period coming off the ACL tear, he shouldn’t be drafted too highly this season.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.