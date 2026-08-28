Roman Wilson could be a Week 1 starter: The fact that Wilson sat out this game while second-round rookie Germie Bernard played suggests Wilson will be ahead of Bernard for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the season.

Skyler Bell makes his debut: The Buffalo Bills‘ fourth-round pick missed the first two preseason games due to injury, but was an active participant in the Bills offense.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2026.

And with fantasy drafts happening right now, now is the time to prepare. Build your rankings with the Fantasy Rankings Builder, practice with the Mock Draft Simulator, get real-time help from the Live Draft Assistant and dig into the Fantasy Draft Kit, Fantasy Rankings and PFF Premium Stats to make every pick with an edge.

Roman Wilson sits while Germie Bernard plays: Wilson appears to be the favorite for the Steelers’ third receiver spot entering Week 1.

Wilson has been competing with the second-round rookie for the third receiver spot in 11 personnel throughout training camp. Steelers starting wide receivers D.K. Metcalf (undisclosed) and Michael Pittman Jr. (leg) have missed all three preseason games, allowing Wilson and Bernard to see significant playing time together over the first two weeks. Metcalf and Pittman have primarily lined up outside, so the winner of this competition will likely spend most of his time in the slot. Bernard primarily played in the slot in the first game, while Wilson filled that role in the second.

The Steelers rested their starters and key backups for this game, and Wilson was among them. Every other healthy wide receiver dressed, including Brandon Smith, who missed last week but started this week. Bernard also played, providing another indication that Wilson is ahead of him on the depth chart. Bernard lined up outside in two-receiver sets but frequently moved into the slot in 11 personnel.

Given the injuries to Pittsburgh’s two starting wide receivers, it’s entirely possible that Wilson and Bernard both see significant playing time in Week 1. It’s also common for a rookie to open the season as a backup before eventually winning a larger role. Bernard isn’t worth drafting in most redraft leagues, but he is a reasonable target in deeper formats. Wilson also falls short of being a typical draft target, although he could become a waiver-wire option if either Metcalf or Pittman is expected to miss Week 1.

Skyler Bell makes his Bills debut: The fourth-round rookie played extensively after missing the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury.

Bell entered the NFL as an undersized receiver projected to play primarily in the slot. After Buffalo drafted him, he appeared likely to back up Khalil Shakir, with DJ Moore, Josh Palmer and Keon Coleman handling most of the work outside.

Buffalo rested almost everyone expected to make the 53-man roster for this game, but Bell was an exception after missing the first two weeks. He started and played nearly every snap with the starters, missing only two plays after a deep target. Bell saw snaps in both 11 and 12 personnel, an encouraging sign that Buffalo is willing to use him in two-receiver sets. He primarily lined up at Z and in the slot, and even his usage in 11 personnel was split between the two alignments. Mecole Hardman Jr. often moved into the slot when Bell lined up outside. Buffalo also put Bell in motion several times before the snap, notable given how little pre-snap motion most teams show during the preseason.

The usage was generally encouraging for Bell. Coleman hasn’t played this preseason but has historically lined up at X, while Moore also played X during his limited preseason snaps. That could leave Palmer, Shakir and Bell rotating between Z and the slot. If Palmer struggles or Bell develops faster than expected, the rookie could have a path to a starting role at some point this season.

Bell isn’t worth drafting in most redraft leagues, but his playing time is worth monitoring once the regular season begins.

Miscellaneous Notes

Tonyan is particularly noteworthy because he didn’t sign with the Steelers until June 4, so he was by no means a lock to make the roster entering training camp. The fact that Pittsburgh rested him suggests he will make the roster as its third tight end.

Lew Nichols started at running back for the Steelers, followed by Travis Homer. It is highly unlikely that seventh-round rookie Eli Heidenreich makes the roster, while 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson also appears to be a likely cut.

Ben Skowronek appeared to suffer an injury on special teams early in the game after starting at wide receiver. He remains the favorite for the fifth receiver spot. It is somewhat concerning that fourth-round rookie Kaden Wetjen has yet to play ahead of Max Hurleman or Brandon Smith.

Johnson (leg), Shakir (leg) and Coleman (toe) have recently dealt with injuries and also missed last week’s game, but it’s unlikely any of the three would have played in this game even if fully healthy.

Kayshon Boutte trade opens the door for other wide receivers: While Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III played in this game, both are still likely to make the roster.

The Patriots rested five wide receivers last week, suggesting Williams and Chism were sixth and seventh on the depth chart. Since then, New England traded Boutte to the Houston Texans, moving Williams and Chism up to fifth and sixth, essentially the same spots they occupied last season.

While it would have been encouraging to see Williams and Chism sit because their roster spots were secure, there are only four wide receivers below them on the depth chart. New England released undrafted rookie Kobe Prentice this past week and didn’t replace him or Boutte. Had the Patriots rested Williams and Chism, they would have had only four healthy wide receivers available for the entire game. Preseason production doesn’t necessarily translate to the regular season, but it was still encouraging to see Williams score a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The two played only the first two drives, then exited the game, further suggesting their roster spots are safe.

Both players have a path to playing time. Williams can line up at X if New England wants to move Brown around the formation, while Chism could cut into Douglas’ playing time in the slot. Neither is likely to be fantasy-relevant this season without multiple injuries ahead of them, but both could siphon off enough snaps to make it more difficult for the Patriots’ other wide receivers to emerge as consistent fantasy starters.

Miscellaneous Notes

Cleveland released former starting wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

A few players who played for Cleveland in this game are likely to make the roster, including running back Raheim Sanders, seventh-round rookie tight end Carsen Ryan, and at least one, if not both, wide receivers Gage Larvadain and Malachi Corley.

Mike Washington Jr. starts for Las Vegas: Ashton Jeanty suffered an ankle injury in practice, and Washington could be the starter in Week 1.

Jeanty’s injury sent the fantasy community into a frenzy, as it initially appeared potentially season-ending. Now, there is a chance Jeanty will be able to play in Week 1. The Raiders cleaned out most of their backup running back room this offseason, retaining only Dylan Laube. Their plan at backup appears to center on Washington, their fourth-round pick.

The Raiders played their starters at the beginning of this game, with Jeanty the notable exception, giving us a look at their running back rotation. Washington played 16 of 20 snaps over Las Vegas’ first two drives. While Washington is the bigger back and Laube profiles more as a receiving option, Laube primarily entered when Washington needed a break. Washington played each of the first six snaps on both of the Raiders’ opening drives.

It’s worth noting that Washington wouldn’t necessarily play 80% of the snaps in Week 1 if Jeanty is unavailable. The Raiders needed 4 yards or fewer on each of their third downs, and Laube would likely handle some third-and-long situations. He would also be a candidate for snaps during two-minute drills. Regardless, Washington’s usage was encouraging, and he would be worth starting in fantasy leagues if Jeanty misses time.

Jalen Nailor remains a starter for Las Vegas: The Raiders rested all of their starters last week except Nailor.

In the first week of the preseason, the free-agent addition from Minnesota lined up at X, incumbent Z receiver Tre Tucker remained in his usual spot and Jack Bech served as the new slot receiver. Comments by Klint Kubiak, along with the playing-time distribution, suggested Nailor might not remain a starter for long. The Raiders had also signed Noah Brown, while sixth-round rookie Malik Benson has received praise.

Since then, Brown has been released. The Raiders played their starters for the first two drives, and their wide receiver usage looked very similar to the first preseason game. Neither Tucker nor Nailor played every snap because Las Vegas ran six plays out of 13 or 22 personnel, leaving only one wide receiver on the field. The top three receivers split those snaps. Bech and Brandon Johnson also each took one snap from Tucker in 21 personnel. The starting wide receivers remained on the field for one drive with Fernando Mendoza and some of the other backups, but Nailor and Tucker were removed after the third drive while Bech continued playing. Benson didn’t see his first offensive snap until the fourth drive.

While the Raiders could still add a wide receiver from another team, Nailor doesn’t appear to be in danger of losing significant playing time to anyone currently on the roster. His biggest obstacle to a higher snap share will likely be the heavy personnel groupings in which Las Vegas uses only one wide receiver.

Kaelon Black starts for San Francisco: Black appears to have the lead in the competition for the 49ers’ backup running back job.

The 49ers drafted Jordan James in the fifth round in 2025 and Black in the third round this year, setting up what was expected to be a training camp competition for the backup job. San Francisco has discussed reducing Christian McCaffrey’s workload in recent years, so the backup should have an opportunity to contribute even when McCaffrey is healthy. McCaffrey also has an extensive injury history, giving whichever back wins the No. 2 job significant fantasy upside if he misses time.

Instead, injuries prevented much of that competition from taking place. James spent most of training camp recovering from a fractured rib, while Black missed time with an adductor injury. Black returned for last week’s preseason game, while James returned to practice last weekend. Those few extra days appear to have been enough for Black to take the lead. He played all 12 snaps on San Francisco’s first three drives, including two with Mac Jones and one with Adrian Martinez at quarterback. James didn’t see his first offensive snap until the fourth drive.

There is still time for James to close the gap, but Black currently appears to be the 49ers handcuff worth drafting.

Miscellaneous Notes

Brock Bowers played nine of the first 10 snaps before his night ended ahead of the rest of the starters. The only snap he missed came out of 21 personnel, but he played two other snaps in that personnel grouping during the drive, suggesting he will remain involved when Las Vegas uses two running backs this season.

Evans (groin), Stribling (shoulder), Cowing (groin) and Kirk (calf) were sidelined by injuries.

There was some good news for the 49ers’ star players this week, as McCaffrey returned to practice after missing time due to tightness, while Kittle was activated from the PUP list.

2024 fourth-round running back Isaac Guerendo remains on the PUP list.

More evidence that Charlie Kolar is the Chargers’ top tight end: Kolar was the only Chargers tight end to play every snap with the starters.

Kolar and David Njoku were among the starters who sat out the first preseason game, while Oronde Gadsden played, providing the first indication that Gadsden was third on the depth chart. In the second preseason game, Kolar and Njoku played two drives, one with Justin Herbert and one with Trey Lance. They shared the field for four snaps out of 12 personnel. Kolar played both snaps out of 11 personnel and out-snapped Njoku two to one in 21 personnel. Gadsden didn’t enter until the third drive, after Kolar and Njoku were done for the night.

In this game, the Chargers played only four snaps with the starters. Two came out of 12 personnel, with Kolar and Njoku again serving as the two tight ends. Kolar played the only snap out of 21 personnel, providing further evidence that he is the top tight end in that grouping. The Chargers also ran one play out of 13 personnel, with all three tight ends on the field. That was notable because Los Angeles used 13 personnel only 21 times last season, while offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins used it only 10 times. The league has generally shifted toward more 12 and 13 personnel, and the Chargers could follow that trend. Kolar and Njoku were done after those two drives, while Gadsden continued playing.

Notably, the Chargers never faced a third-and-medium or third-and-long during the three preseason drives featuring their top tight ends. Before the preseason, those appeared to be the most likely situations for Gadsden to see the field, so it remains possible that he is part of the Chargers’ plans in passing situations and we simply haven’t had a chance to see it. If that isn’t the case, and Kolar is the primary tight end in 11, 12 and 21 personnel, he has a chance to finish as a top-12 fantasy tight end given the quality of the Chargers’ offense, his projected playing time and his success as a receiver in a limited sample.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Chargers sat running back Keaton Mitchell and wide receiver Tre Harris. Harris missed last week's preseason game and practiced this week, but Los Angeles still held him out for this game. On Tuesday, Mike McDaniel said Mitchell suffered a minor setback. In both cases, it’s unclear what the injury is.

The only addition to that list compared to last week is Bennett.

The Rams traded former fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Tutu Atwell. The trade was made hours before kickoff, so Atwell understandably did not play. This means sixth-round rookie CJ Daniels will only make the roster if the Rams keep seven wide receivers.

The fact that second-round rookie Max Klare played in this game further confirms he is unlikely to see much regular-season playing time. He will likely be a healthy inactive each week as long as the other four tight ends remain healthy.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.