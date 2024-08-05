Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues: 3.0

• Wide receiver is the right first-round pick outside of 1.01: Christian McCaffrey is the right pick at 1.01, but a wide receiver is the way to go at any other pick in the first round.

• Find a top-six quarterback and tight end: Picking one of the elite quarterbacks and tight ends was a winning strategy last season and should be again this year.

The perfect draft series combines current ADPs from expert and casual drafts to see who should be available at each pick and make the best picks given that information. This draft is designed for 12-team PPR leagues.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5

Round 1, Picks 1-12: Draft a wide receiver