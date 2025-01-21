NFL conference championship round positional fantasy football rankings

• A.J. Brown leads limited wide receiver options: None of the top-10 wide receivers in fantasy points per game remain in the playoffs. Brown is one of three wide receivers who ranked among the top 30 and remain active.

• Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy rankings have averaged a top-10 finish over the past five seasons, per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition. He is one of three analysts to have achieved this.

These are my weekly fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings finished seventh in accuracy this season, were 11th-most accurate in 2023, fifth-most accurate in 2021, second-most in 2020 and third-most in 2019. I am one of four analysts with five top-12 performances in the last six years, and one of five analysts with four top-eight performances.

Injury statuses like Q for questionable are included once they are official leading up to a game. Prior to that, practice statuses for the most recent practice are provided. This includes DNP for did not participate and LP for limited participation.

Last Updated: 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21

