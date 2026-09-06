Fantasy Football: Most undervalued players in 2026 drafts

Parker Washington finished last season as a top-10 receiver in PFF grade: Washington earned an 85.1 receiving grade in 2025. He caught 26 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns over his final four games, including the playoffs.

Save $10 on PFF+ this Labor Day: Get a PFF+ Annual subscription for just $89.99 and unlock PFF+ content and tools, Premium Stats, fantasy, NFL, college and betting tools, the Mock Draft Simulator, Guru AI football insights and more.

These are all players I rank at least 20 spots higher than their consensus ADP across ESPN, Yahoo and Sleeper. Any time you can land one of them near that ADP, you’re getting one of the best values on the board.

Last updated: Saturday, Sept. 5

Washington was a sixth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2023 and barely played over the first two-thirds of his rookie season. An injury to Christian Kirk eventually gave him an opportunity in the slot, and Washington responded with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in his first game with significant playing time. He was relatively quiet the rest of the season.

Jacksonville added Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis the following offseason, while Kirk returned healthy, pushing Washington back to fourth on the depth chart. Injuries to Kirk and Davis opened the door again in the second half of 2024. Washington emerged as Jacksonville’s No. 2 receiver, playing in both two- and three-receiver sets and producing three games with at least 50 receiving yards down the stretch.

The Jaguars then drafted Travis Hunter, who replaced Kirk in the slot, and Washington once again found himself waiting for an opportunity. For the third straight season, he moved into the primary slot role midway through the year, but this time it came in Liam Coen’s offense. Washington was already grading better before his production surged over the final four weeks, including the playoffs. He caught 26 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns during that stretch. He also saw more opportunities outside and played well there, finishing with an 85.1 receiving grade that ranked in the top 10 among wide receivers.

Washington now returns to a crowded receiving corps alongside Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter. Jacksonville also drafted two tight ends, which could lead to more 12 personnel. Even with all of that competition, Washington and Thomas are expected to enter the season as the Jaguars’ top two wide receivers.

Coen’s history of producing elite fantasy wide receivers gives Washington significant upside at his current ADP. The more likely outcome is a balanced passing attack where the production shifts from week to week. Washington could deliver a 100-yard game one week and take a back seat to another receiver the next. That volatility could be frustrating for fantasy managers, but Washington has already shown enough to make the upside well worth chasing in the eighth round.