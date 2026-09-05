DeVonta Smith is the new top target in Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Eagles traded A.J. Brown this offseason, so Smith will now be able to line up where he plays his best football.

Garrett Wilson looked like a star before the knee injury: Wilson averaged 76.4 yards per game through five weeks and scored in 80% of those games, up from 27.5% over his first three seasons.

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Finding value is about more than identifying talented players. It requires pinpointing situations where talent, opportunity and cost align. These three receivers check all three boxes and have the potential to dramatically outperform their current ADPs in 2026.

The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Saturday, Sept. 5

Smith has been a dependable fantasy starter during his time in the NFL, averaging at least 3.5 receptions and 50 receiving yards per game throughout his career. He's ranked among the top 30 wide receivers in fantasy points per game in each of the last four seasons despite being the second option in the Eagles’ offense behind A.J. Brown.

Smith has consistently graded between a 78.0 and 84.0 each season, putting him in the range of a great, but not elite, receiver. That's culminated in an 89.4 career overall PFF grade, slotting 20th among wide receivers over the last five seasons. Because career grades reward sustained performance over larger samples, his grade sits above any single-season mark. That is particularly impressive considering Smith’s career 20.5% target rate, tied for third-lowest among those 20 receivers.

Smith has played more in the slot over the last two years than in his first three, but has improved most out wide. He posted an 89.9 PFF receiving grade out wide in 2025 with a 25.3% target rate. Smith also achieved 2.95 yards per route run when lined up out wide last season, tied for third-best behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua. Meanwhile, Smith’s grades in the slot have deteriorated over time.

The Eagles traded away Brown and lost Jahan Dotson in free agency while adding Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks. Lemon will primarily be a slot receiver, while both Brown and Wicks have played inside at times in their careers. We should see a significant shift toward Smith playing out wide rather than in the slot. Brown's departure should help Smith's target rate.

Smith's ability to be a top-five or top-10 fantasy wide receiver will somewhat depend on the Eagles' ability to rebound as a team, but given the talent on the unit, that is a decent bet to make. At worst, his floor will be higher with the elevated target rate, making him an even safer starting fantasy option.

Wilson was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and opened his career with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His receptions per game increased each year, culminating in a 2024 campaign in which he finished 10th among wide receivers in PPR points and 21st in points per game. Expectations were high entering his fourth season, particularly after he reunited with former college quarterback Justin Fields.

Wilson delivered over the first five weeks, averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game — more than 10 yards above his 2024 average — and scoring a touchdown in 80% of his games. That production came despite Fields missing 1.5 games during that stretch. Wilson then suffered a knee injury in Week 6 that sidelined him for a month. He briefly returned before reinjuring the knee, ending his season.

Wilson has earned an 85.6 PFF receiving grade over his first four seasons, ranking 25th among wide receivers over that span. Inconsistent quarterback play has limited his production, with Jets quarterbacks combining for a 55.6 PFF passing grade during those four years. Expectations for new quarterback Geno Smith should be similar to those for Aaron Rodgers in 2024, the best quarterback Wilson has played with in the NFL.

Wilson has also benefited from relatively little competition for targets. The exception was 2024, when Davante Adams earned a 78.2 PFF receiving grade with New York. The Jets have since added first-round picks Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq, while Adonai Mitchell is expected to serve as the X receiver. That trio may not command targets at the level Adams did, but Wilson faces more competition than he has for most of his career.

Wilson's ADP is roughly in line with his per-game production over the past two seasons, leaving much of his upside tied to the quality of the Jets‘ offense. If the unit clicks, he has clear top-10 fantasy potential. If New York remains among the league's least productive offenses, however, Wilson could once again finish outside the top 20 wide receivers.

McConkey impressed as a rookie, though his production dipped somewhat in his second season. His playing time and route volume both increased, but his target rate declined.

Part of that drop stemmed from a significant increase in downfield usage, as his deep-target rate climbed from 9.9% to 17.1%. Those targets proved far less efficient, with McConkey hauling in just three of 17 deep passes, though only four were charted as catchable. Increased competition for targets from Keenan Allen, one of Justin Herbert‘s preferred receivers for much of his career, also contributed to the decline in volume.

McConkey missed only one game in 2025, but he dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season, appearing on the injury report with biceps, calf, ankle and foot issues.

The strongest area of McConkey's game remains the intermediate passing attack. As a rookie, he caught 33 passes for 596 yards and three touchdowns on targets thrown 10-to-19 yards downfield. Although his target total in that range fell from 43 to 27 last season, he still earned a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade on those throws.

McConkey’s intermediate target volume could rebound significantly in 2026 following Los Angeles' hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. During McDaniel's tenure in Miami, both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill recorded seasons with at least 55 targets in the 10-to-19-yard range, while McDaniel's top wide receiver earned at least 42 such targets in every season under his leadership.

Improved health, reduced target competition after the departure of Allen and a scheme better suited to his strengths position McConkey for the best season of his career.