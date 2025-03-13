All
Fantasy Football: IDP risers and fallers of NFL free agency

2S82BC5 Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) looks on between plays during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By Jonathon Macri
  • Josh Sweat goes from one great spot to another: Sweat joins the needy Arizona Cardinals and reunites with Jonathan Gannon. His presumed high-end workload is great news for his IDP value in 2025.
  • Sometimes, staying put is the best thing: As was the case with Zack Baun (not listed), both Ernest Jones and Jamien Sherwood removed any uncertainty about their roles in 2025 by remaining with their former teams.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

With NFL free agency opening the door for a flurry of signings across the NFL, players moved to new homes and shifted the IDP landscape for fantasy football managers to sort through.

It’s still very early in the offseason to lock in these “winners and losers” for Week 1, but as of now, this is where I’m at with what has transpired.

RISERS

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Arizona Cardinals

Davis-Gaither joins one of the most open depth charts for a potential starting job this offseason, and despite not having a full year of starting experience in his NFL career, his being an every-down player in 2025 is now a strong possibility.

