Fantasy Football: Ideal landing spots for 2026 free agents

Before the 2026 NFL offseason kicks off in earnest, we're exploring hypotheticals that would best suit our fantasy football needs.

Plenty of key NFL players are set to hit free agency, and while there are sure to be players re-signing in the next month or so, the way things look right now allows us to get creative and imagine best-case scenarios for fantasy purposes.

For the purpose of this article, all players will be going to new teams and, for the most part, salary implications are thrown out the window as we shuffle things around.

RB Kenneth Walker III

Ideal Landing Spot: Washington Commanders

It’s appearing more likely that the Super Bowl MVP is going to hit the open market after the Seahawks officially passed on using the franchise tag on him earlier this week. With this expectation, Walker is likely the biggest fantasy asset to hit free agency this offseason and will set off a domino effect for the position, as teams in need at the position will look to Walker first and foremost.

The Commanders are set to lose several key backfield contributors this offseason, specifically Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols and Austin Ekeler, who have each taken more than 100 carries over the past two years.

With David Blough taking over as the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterback Jayden Daniels set to return for a fully healthy season, Washington's offense can benefit from a multi-faceted running back to fill the roles that multiple backs have played for the team these past few years. Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a solid rookie season, though having him as Walker’s handcuff is a more suitable role when considering the difference in experience and investment between the two.

Walker has thrived regardless of the run concept, has experience as a receiver out of the backfield and can be a lead back capable of boosting an offense’s potential, all of which the Commanders need heading into this offseason. Walker would get plenty of high-value opportunities to return high-end fantasy value once again in his new home.

Ideal Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

Etienne himself has expressed interest in joining the Chiefs this offseason, and considering the team's massive need at the position, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that the feeling is mutual.

The Chiefs are potentially going to lose 85% of their running back carries from this past season and 81% of their running back routes, making them arguably the most running back-needy offense heading into this 2026 offseason. While they will be linked to many free-agent running backs, and potentially even top rookie backs, Etienne could make the most sense for the team right now.

For a team with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs lack high-end supporting options on offense. Tight end Travis Kelce is on the verge of retirement, and wide receiver Rashee Rice continues to deal with off-field issues that could lead to more suspensions. Combined with so many departing free agents on the offensive side of the ball, the team could address a key need — one often filled by multiple players in the past — by adding Etienne this offseason.

Etienne has not only proved capable as a lead back in a good offense, but he also has experience as a receiver out of the backfield, taking short passes for above-average after-the-catch production, which is an area in which the Chiefs’ offense has thrived in recent years.

Etienne’s 9.2 yards after the catch per reception average since 2022 ranks 10th among 59 running backs with at least 400 routes run over that span. Fantasy managers have squeezed usable production out of receiving backs like Jerick McKinnon and Kareem Hunt, so there’s no reason Etienne can’t be significantly better and push for RB1 production again as the Chiefs’ new every-down back.

RB Tyler Allgeier

Ideal Landing Spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Allgeier has quietly delivered as a solid and capable NFL running back, mostly backing up Bijan Robinson for the majority of his career in Atlanta. He has shown enough to be coveted on the open market, as well. Allgeier has earned a very strong 91.1 PFF rushing grade since entering the league (2022), which ranks tied for 12th among 46 backs with at least 500 carries over that span.

The Buccaneers are potentially losing more than 200 carries from this past season via Rachaad White‘s and Sean Tucker’s pending departures, leaving only Bucky Irving in the backfield. While Irving would still serve as the team’s lead back, he also dealt with injuries this past season, so Tampa Bay needs to bring in another capable option to help shoulder the load.

Given Allgeier’s familiarity with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, formerly with the Falcons himself, Allgeier would maintain his high-end handcuff value and still potentially get enough touches to make him a viable fantasy flex option as needed. Of course, a landing spot where Allgeier can handle the majority of touches would be ideal, although the Buccaneers can and would still work out nicely since he wouldn't lose any of his previous fantasy value at the very least.

WR Mike Evans

Ideal Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers

Evans is set to hit free agency in earnest for the first time in his career, coming off the first of his 12 NFL seasons where he did not hit 1,000 receiving yards. Injuries held Evans back in 2025, although he’s one year removed from a career-best 2.52 yards per route run and the second-best PFF receiving grade (90.2) of his career in 2024.

While Evans will be 33 years old at the start of this coming season, he can still serve as a top target on a needy NFL team and deliver the usable fantasy production that we’ve been accustomed to throughout his career.

The 49ers make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for a player who can contribute to a contending roster while still being fantasy-relevant. San Francisco is on track to lose 62% of its wide receiver routes from this past season, with Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne being key contributors in 2025. Plus, tight end George Kittle is dealing with a season-ending Achilles injury and is likely to return in the middle of the 2026 campaign, so a trustworthy veteran presence in that receiving corps will be crucial.

Ricky Pearsall is on track to be the team's lead receiving option, and while he is a former first-round pick, Evans would ensure that the 49ers don’t have to rely on Pearsall to take a massive leap in his development.

WR Jauan Jennings

Ideal Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Jennings has been a top-two target earner for the 49ers over each of the past two seasons while racking up more targets (227) than any other player on the team over that span. He’s proven to be a capable NFL wide receiver who can serve as a top target, and now heading into free agency, he will likely get a shot to prove that in a new offense. The Titans could be willing to spend on a top receiving option in free agency to help provide some support for 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward.

Tennessee will likely need more than just Jennings to revamp its offense, but he would be a great start. Jennings is also familiar with new Titans head coach Robert Saleh from his time in San Francisco, and familiarity never hurts when joining a new team or bringing in a new player.

With the Titans likely looking to make key improvements on offense, and with the cap space to do so, Jennings makes sense as a top pass catcher who can deliver as a weekly fantasy option, which isn’t something fantasy managers were often able to get from Tennessee last season.

Ideal Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs make a second appearance on this list as a top landing spot, both due to fit and team needs heading into the 2026 season. Several of the teams contributing receiving options from this past season, including Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, are likely hitting free agency, and there is uncertainty around Travis Kelce’s future and another possible Rashee Rice suspension. Kansas City is subsequently in desperate need of more offensive help this offseason.

Robinson’s primary value over the past few seasons came almost exclusively from short, high-volume passing — both of which fit the Chiefs' offense based on how they’ve operated the past few years. Kansas City has been one of the most pass-heavy and screen-heavy teams, with a low average target depth, over the past few seasons. Robinson almost exclusively filled that role with the New York Giants.

Robinson was able to provide more while Malik Nabers was out this past season, although we’ve more than likely seen his ceiling for fantasy, given his WR11 finish in 2025. Robinson doesn’t have to be a clear team No. 1 wide receiver to be a fantasy starter. A strong offense that will get him the ball a ton can still propel him to fantasy success.

TE Dallas Goedert

Ideal Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

As mentioned previously, the Titans need to add several receivers to help bolster the passing offense and support Cam Ward in year two. They have a need at tight end, too, and Goedert’s veteran presence could be a welcome addition. Not only would Goedert fill a key need as Chigoziem Okonkwo departs in free agency, but given the lack of other viable receiving options on the roster, he’d likely serve as a consistent fantasy producer, especially in the red zone.

Goedert scored a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns this past season, and while he’s unlikely to reach that number in 2026 in a less-effective offense, he should still be a go-to receiving option in that area of the field. Goedert isn’t quite as effective a receiver as he once was, but in a scenario where he’s going to be another piece of a rebuilding offense, there’s no reason he can’t deliver starting fantasy production.

TE Isaiah Likely

Ideal Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are rebuilding their offense and will be on the hunt for a new quarterback, another starting wide receiver and potentially even a starting tight end. With Likely set to find a new team, he could serve as a top receiving option in Miami and help fill a void in the receiving game, especially if the team struggles to fill the WR2 spot across from Jaylen Waddle.

Likely’s career has been marred by injuries thus far, which will be a concern. However, he’s been a relatively effective receiving option when on the field. His 1.45 career yards per route run average ranks 17th among 40 qualifying tight ends since he entered the league in 2022, and a fresh start and a healthy season could finally be the combination he needs to emerge as a top-12 fantasy option for the first time in his career.