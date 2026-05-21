A.J. Brown could reach new heights with the New England Patriots: Brown has been stuck in run-first offenses playing alongside stars Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, but that should change if he gets traded to New England.

Emeka Egbuka’s unique opportunity: After multiple setbacks in his rookie season, Egbuka will be playing a role that’s led other wide receivers to top-five fantasy seasons.

Carnell Tate looks to follow in Malik Nabers’ footsteps: Nabers finished his rookie season with the sixth-most fantasy points, and Nabers’ former head coach is now Tate’s offensive coordinator.

Every fantasy football season features a clear group of wide receivers capable of finishing as the overall WR1. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown have each surpassed 300 PPR points within the past three seasons and remain among the league’s most established elite fantasy assets. Unsurprisingly, they enter 2026 as the most likely candidates to finish atop the position once again.

The more compelling discussion centers on which receivers could break into that tier. This article focuses on high-variance wide receivers currently being drafted outside the league’s established elite, but who possess the ceiling to finish as the overall WR1 if everything breaks correctly in 2026.