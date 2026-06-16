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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Half-PPR Rankings
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.
  • Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

The NFL draft is complete, and the second wave of free agency has largely run its course. A few notable wide receivers remain available, including Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, but most teams have already established the core pieces of their offenses. As a result, we now have a strong early look at how fantasy football redraft rankings are likely to take shape heading into August.

These rankings are designed for single-quarterback, half-PPR redraft leagues. Analysis of the top 10 players follows the rankings.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 16

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