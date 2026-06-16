Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions offense.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

The NFL draft is complete, and the second wave of free agency has largely run its course. A few notable wide receivers remain available, including Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, but most teams have already established the core pieces of their offenses. As a result, we now have a strong early look at how fantasy football redraft rankings are likely to take shape heading into August.

These rankings are designed for single-quarterback, half-PPR redraft leagues. Analysis of the top 10 players follows the rankings.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 16