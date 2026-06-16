- Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions offense.
- Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.
- Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.
The NFL draft is complete, and the second wave of free agency has largely run its course. A few notable wide receivers remain available, including Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, but most teams have already established the core pieces of their offenses. As a result, we now have a strong early look at how fantasy football redraft rankings are likely to take shape heading into August.
These rankings are designed for single-quarterback, half-PPR redraft leagues. Analysis of the top 10 players follows the rankings.
Last updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 16