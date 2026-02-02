Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings 2026: Way-too-early top 200 (1QB)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes the top spot: The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver gained at least 90 receiving yards in all but three games this season.

Two tight ends crack the top 10: Brock Bowers and Trey McBride have consistently ranked among the top five fantasy tight ends as starters, and they could remain the top two tight ends in the league for the next five seasons.

With the conclusion of the 2025 fantasy football season, these 2026 fantasy football dynasty rankings for one-quarterback leagues provide an initial look at how players might be ranked this summer.

Player movement in free agency will significantly impact the rankings, especially at running back. Currently, players expected to be unrestricted free agents are marked as free agents in the team column. This article has been updated from last month's version to reflect all 2026 NFL Draft-eligible players. The NFL Scouting Combine, when the players are selected and landing spots will play a large role in where the rookies ultimately end up in these rankings.

This list includes only quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, and it is designed for single-quarterback dynasty leagues. Analysis for the top 10 players can be found at the bottom of the article. You can also click on the analysis column for one of those 10 players to jump to that section.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 2