Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers rank in the top 10: There is a clear gap between the top two tight ends and the rest of the class, with both tight ends moving up the rankings compared to usual dynasty superflex rankings.

Jeremiyah Love lands with the Arizona Cardinals: While there might have been better landing spots for Love, he remains the clear top option in dynasty rookie drafts, given his talent and the draft capital spent on him.

Ty Simpson flies up to seventh: The quarterback of the future for the Los Angeles Rams was selected much earlier than expected, and will pay dividends for a fantasy manager willing to be patient with Simpson.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, and while dynasty managers holding top-seven rookie picks should feel confident in their options, the class thins out quickly after that range. Only three running backs were selected within the first three rounds, limiting the position’s early-round depth. Several receiver-needy teams, including the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, selected multiple wide receivers early, while others waited to address the position altogether. At tight end, many teams prioritized run-blocking specialists over receiving threats. Quarterback depth is also limited, with only four selected in the first three rounds.

These dynasty rookie rankings are designed for superflex PPR leagues with an additional 0.5 points per reception for tight ends, the most common tight-end premium format.

Last updated: 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 12