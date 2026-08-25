Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: Nacua is a great early-round pick as the top-ranked fantasy wide receiver this season.

Add three running backs early: In general, it makes sense to pick two running backs early. In 10-team leagues, it is easier to add a third running back early while still having a well-rounded team at other positions.

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This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Round 1, Pick 3: Draft a wide receiver

Ideally, someone with a top-two pick selects a wide receiver, allowing you to land either Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson, who should be the two best players in fantasy football this season. If that happens, you can largely follow the perfect draft strategy for the second pick rather than the third, or simply pivot from the best wide receiver to the best running back in the third round.

If the first two picks go as expected, it makes sense to take the best wide receiver available. This season, that is Puka Nacua.

Top Target: Puka Nacua

Nacua has been the most productive wide receiver in the NFL over the past two seasons with a 96.3 PFF receiving grade that leads the position comfortably. He has backed that up with elite performances against top defenses, including accruing 19 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns across two games against Seattle last season. The Rams maintained every significant offensive piece outside of Rob Havenstein‘s retirement and own the highest PFF team grade in the league, but an upgraded defense could reduce passing volume enough to keep Nacua from reaching his ceiling as the overall WR1. Matthew Stafford turns 38 before the season after an MVP campaign, making at least some regression in his efficiency metrics a reasonable expectation. The long-term dynasty outlook adds another variable with first-round pick Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, though Nacua's elite production makes him a locked-in early first-round pick in redraft regardless.

Possible Targets: Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb

Round 2, Pick 18: Draft a running back

A running back is the right call in most second-round situations, regardless of who you took in the first round. A few teams have shown a firm commitment to a single running back in a strong offense, leading to significant consistency among the top running backs over the past two seasons.

In addition, some teams have recently made major investments in a running back, either a first-round pick or a highly paid free agent. This creates a notable tier gap between the top 15 running backs and everyone else, and most of them will come off the board within the first two rounds or the early third round. That means roughly 12 or 13 of the first 22 or so picks will be running backs.

Ideally, you'll be one of the teams with two of these backs on your roster, or even three if you're comfortable relying on several mid-round wide receivers.