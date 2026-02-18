NFL Combine Primer: Highest-graded prospects, sleepers, rankings and schedule

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Thursday, Feb. 26, with specialists, defensive linemen and linebackers and concludes Sunday, March 1, with offensive linemen.
The 2026 NFL Draft class‘ measurements and drill performances will swing their draft stocks as scouts look on, but until then, PFF Premium Stats and the 2026 PFF Predictive Big Board are valuable resources for learning more about the top talent.
Below are the combine's highest-graded players over the past three years at every position, in addition to big board ranks for every invitee.
Click below to navigate.
Schedule
- Thursday, Feb. 26: Specialists, defensive linemen, linebackers
- Friday, Feb. 27: Tight ends, defensive backs
- Saturday, Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
- Sunday, March 1: Offensive linemen
Highest-Graded Quarterbacks (Three-Year Sample)
1. Cole Payton, North Dakota State (96.3)
Payton proved at the Senior Bowl that his one excellent year as an FCS starter at North Dakota State would hold up against tougher competition. He finished Senior Bowl week (practices and the game) with an elite 90.9 PFF passing grade and the most big-time throws (eight) among the six quarterbacks. Pairing that with his college football-leading 94.7 PFF passing grade in 2025 creates an intriguing draft prospect who could follow in the footsteps of Bison predecessors Cam Miller, Trey Lance, Easton Stick and Carson Wentz.
2. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (92.3)
Pavia helped bring Vanderbilt football back to relevance. He was one of six FBS quarterbacks to earn a 90.0-plus PFF passing grade in 2025, and his 7.4% big-time throw rate in the regular season and postseason led the Power Four.
3. Carson Beck, Miami (FL) (90.9)
Beck rebounded from a difficult 2024 campaign and a season-ending injury to bring Miami to the national championship this past season. He avoided negative plays at a 90th-percentile rate over the past three years.
Sleeper to Watch: Joe Fagnano, UConn
Fagnano tossed 28 touchdowns and just one interception in his seventh season of college football. Although he will be older, his mistake-free play style — 81st-percentile negative play rate and 82nd-percentile sack rate in 2025 — could give him a leg to stand on this draft season.
Highest-Graded Running Backs (Three-Year Sample)
1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (95.6)
Love is the top-ranked running back (No. 6 overall) on the PFF Predictive Big Board, a consensus top-15 pick at this point in the draft process. Only two 2026 draft-eligible FBS running backs with 300 or more carries over the past three seasons averaged 4.5 yards after contact: Love and Virginia Tech‘s Terion Stewart. Love fumbled just once over that span.
2. Eli Heidenreich, Navy (95.2)
Heidenreich is fresh off his second straight season-long 90.0-plus PFF overall grade, powered by formidable blocking and productive running when needed. The fullback played more run-blocking snaps over the past three years than every other draft-eligible FBS running back or fullback outside of teammate Brandon Chatman.
3. Jonah Coleman, Washington (93.4)
The third-ranked running back on the PFF Predictive Big Board, Coleman owns 75th-percentile marks over the past three seasons in six of PFF's eight stable metrics for running backs. His 4.29 yards after contact average places in the 97th percentile over that span.
Sleeper to Watch: Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
Washington averaged 3.86 yards after contact per attempt in 2025, the sixth-best mark among draft-eligible Power Four running backs. A 48.3% breakaway run rate places the 223-pound back in the top five of the same group.
Highest-Graded Wide Receivers (Three-Year Sample)
1. Makai Lemon, USC (91.0)
The sure-handed Lemon slots in just behind Ohio State‘s Carnell Tate on the PFF Predictive Big Board. He dropped merely four of his 170 targets over the past three seasons, giving him a 98th-percentile drop rate. His 91.6 PFF receiving grade over the same span, a stable metric year to year, places him in the 99th percentile.
2. Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (90.9)
No draft-eligible wide receiver made more contested catches over the past three seasons than Sarratt (38), who flourished in two years at Indiana with 19 touchdowns and more than 1,500 receiving yards in the regular season.
3. Bryce Lance, North Dakota State (89.5)
Lance paired with Cole Payton to bring his 2024 dominance into 2025. He averaged 3.57 yards per route run this past season, the sixth-best figure among nearly 500 qualifying wide receivers. His 149.7 passer rating when targeted since 2023 is the top mark among draft-eligible players at the position.
Sleeper to Watch: Ted Hurst, Georgia State
Hurst brought himself plenty of positive attention during Senior Bowl week with a one-handed grab and generally solid play. It was nothing new for the 6-foot-3, 207-pound receiver, whose 27 catches on targets of 20-plus yards over the past two years were the most in the FBS.
Highest-Graded Tight Ends (Three-Year Sample)
1. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (91.8)
Stowers logged three straight season-long PFF receiving grades above 80.0 and will enter the draft having averaged 2.34 yards per route run over that stretch, ranking in the 93rd percentile. He doesn't offer much as a blocker, but he can be a dynamic pass catcher at the next level.
2. Tanner Koziol, Houston (89.6)
Every offense that Koziol partook in — Ball State‘s for three years and Houston's for one — used him as much as it could. He is the only draft-eligible tight end to have played more than 1,000 receiving snaps over the past three seasons, and his 261 targets over the span are the most by a whopping 71.
3. Justin Joly, NC State (82.4)
Joly's 31 contested catches since 2023 rank second among draft-eligible tight ends, and he separated at an 87th-percentile clip over the span, a stable metric year to year.
Sleeper to Watch: Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M
The 134th-ranked player on the PFF Predictive Big Board, Boerkircher separated at an elite rate in 2025 (86.4%), albeit on just 22 targets. He also earned the 13th-best PFF run-blocking grade among Power Four tight ends this past year.
Highest-Graded Offensive Tackles (Three-Year Sample)
1. Spencer Fano, Utah (88.1)
Utah's tackle pair, Fano and Caleb Lomu, both sit in the top 30 of the PFF Predictive Big Board, although it's Fano who graded out far better over the past three seasons. He surrendered just five pressures in 2025, all of which were PFF's lowest level of pressure (hurries). This past season, Fano placed above the 80th percentile in all seven of PFF's stable metrics for offensive tackles.
2. Keagen Trost, Missouri (87.6)
Although Trost is off the current iteration of the PFF Predictive Big Board, the sixth-year senior was college football's highest-graded tackle in 2025 (92.4). He conceded just six pressures and excelled on zone run plays (94th-percentile PFF run-blocking grade).
3. J.C. Davis, Illinois (87.0)
Davis will enter the draft with the sixth-best PFF run-blocking grade over the past three years among draft-eligible tackles, and he was a four-year starter — two years at New Mexico and two at Illinois.
Sleeper to Watch: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
No offensive tackle in college football earned a higher PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 than Zuhn (96.8). He is less effective in the run game, where his 11.6% negatively graded play rate ranked in the 33rd percentile.
Highest-Graded Guards (Three-Year Sample)
1. Beau Stephens, Iowa (83.5)
The Iowa offensive line pipeline isn't running dry anytime soon, with Stephens representing one of the Hawkeyes' three linemen on the PFF Predictive Big Board. He peaked in his final college football season with an 87.7 PFF overall grade and an elite 92.5 PFF pass-blocking grade, the latter of which ranked first among 382 qualifying FBS guards.
2. Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern (81.7)
Beerntsen missed out on the current PFF Predictive Big Board, but a strong combine showing could help him crack the ranks. As far as his statistical profile goes, he should be drafted. After five years at South Dakota State, he made the jump to the FBS with Northwestern and produced a 91st-percentile positively graded play rate as a run blocker.
3. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (78.2)
Pregnon, the No. 44 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board, was remarkably consistent in his lone season at Oregon. He dipped below a 70.0 PFF game grade just once across 13 regular-season appearances, and he was the sole FBS offensive lineman to earn 88.0-plus PFF grades in both pass blocking and run blocking.
Sleeper to Watch: Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
Nwaiwu is not ranked on the early iteration of the PFF Predictive Big Board, but he secured a combine invite for a reason: his outstanding pass blocking in 2025. After three middling years as a starter, he conceded just two quarterback pressures on more than 500 pass-blocking snaps, including none in his final nine games.
Highest-Graded Centers (Three-Year Sample)
1. Jake Slaughter, Florida (87.1)
Slaughter will be one of the top center prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft after notching three straight seasons with a 75.0-plus PFF overall grade. He gave up four pressures in 2025, fueling his fourth-ranked 99.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating.
2. Matt Gulbin, Michigan State (84.1)
Gulbin played nearly all of his snaps at guard across four years at Wake Forest before joining Michigan State and slotting into the true middle of the team's offensive line. His first full year at the position couldn't have gone much better: Gulbin was the highest-graded FBS center (82.6) in 2025.
3. Logan Jones, Iowa (81.9)
Including Iowa's bowl game, Jones went his final six college games without surrendering pressure. His final two years with the Hawkeyes were filled with improvement, headlined by eight pressures allowed in the span after he conceded a whopping 42 in his first two seasons with the team.
Sleeper to Watch: Pat Coogan, Indiana
Coogan anchored a championship-winning offensive line at Indiana, giving up no sacks or quarterback hits in 2025. He also notched a career-high 74.1 PFF run-blocking grade to bring himself closer to the middle of the pack after a few lackluster years in that facet.
Highest-Graded Interior Defenders (Three-Year Sample)
1. Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech (88.9)
Gill-Howard underwent ankle surgery after six games in 2025, ending a promising start to his first year at Texas Tech. Through Week 6 (his final outing at full health), Gill-Howard established himself as the fourth-highest-graded interior defender in the FBS. His 90.1 PFF pass-rush grade placed fourth.
2. Peter Woods, Clemson (87.9)
Woods entered the 2025 season with sky-high expectations, but he wasn't at his usual level. Still, he'll be a consensus first-round pick after garnering 85.0-plus PFF overall grades in 2023 and 2024. He also brings a 97th-percentile run-stop rate over the past three seasons to whichever NFL team snaps him up on day one.
3. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (85.9)
McDonald is set to join Woods as a first-round draft pick, almost solely for his run-defense prowess. The Ohio State product notched an FBS-leading 13.6% run-stop rate among interior defenders, and his three-year PFF run-defense grade — a stable metric year over year — placed in the 98th percentile.
Sleeper to Watch: Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
Benny is the Power Four's eighth-highest-graded interior defender over the past two seasons — putting him behind names such as Mason Graham (top-five pick in 2025), Walter Nolen (first-round pick in 2025) and Kayden McDonald (projected first-round pick in 2026).
Highest-Graded Edge Defenders (Three-Year Sample)
1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) (92.3)
Bain wreaked havoc in 2025 to the tune of 67 regular-season quarterback pressures — the second most in college football. His 19.0% pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons is a top-10 figure among draft-eligible edge defenders.
2. David Bailey, Texas Tech (92.1)
The only player to beat out Bain in regular-season pressures? Bailey. The star Texas Tech edge defender secured his second straight 90.0-plus PFF overall grade in a season and even upped his ground-game production with a career-best 76.4 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.
3. Joshua Josephs, Tennessee (91.4)
Although Josephs is stuck behind a slew of talented edge defenders on the PFF Predictive Big Board, he has most of them beat in three-year PFF overall grade. That's because he is a star in both the run and pass games, slotting into the 90th percentile or better in pass-rush win rate, PFF run-defense grade and PFF pass-rush grade since 2023.
Sleeper to Watch: Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
In his first year as a starter — and his first year at Western Michigan — Tucker racked up 51 quarterback pressures, 12 sacks and 36 stops, all of which ranked in the top 15 among FBS edge defenders.
Highest-Graded Linebackers (Three-Year Sample)
1. Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (93.5)
A top-100 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board, Rodriguez finished the 2025 regular season with an FBS-best 93.3 PFF overall grade. While most linebackers are liabilities in coverage, Rodriguez managed six pass breakups, five interceptions and only three touchdowns allowed across more than 800 career coverage snaps.
2. Red Murdock, Buffalo (90.4)
Murdock will look to follow in the footsteps of Shaun Dolac, a high achiever by PFF grades who went undrafted out of Buffalo last year but flashed on limited snaps with the Rams in 2025. Murdock importantly lowered his missed tackle rate to 9.4% this past season after finishing above 10% in prior seasons.
3. Jake Golday, Cincinnati (90.4)
Golday made the transition from Central Arkansas to Cincinnati in 2024 look seamless. Since joining the Bearcats, he yielded a 90th-percentile PFF run-defense grade and a 99th-percentile PFF coverage grade in the box.
Sleeper to Watch: Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
Perkins was once considered a future first-round pick, but a torn ACL prematurely ended his 2024 season and he looked far less effective in 2025. Still, Perkins' talent in the box is undeniable. He allowed just one touchdown in coverage in his career and racked up 81 quarterback pressures as a converted edge defender.
Highest-Graded Cornerbacks (Three-Year Sample)
1. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana (93.9)
Ponds best showcased his talents on the biggest stage, the national championship. In that win over Miami, he broke up three passes and surrendered one catch on six targets in coverage. In just regular-season action, his 89.6 PFF coverage grade ranked fifth among FBS cornerbacks.
2. Chandler Rivers, Duke (92.1)
A mediocre freshman season gave way to a stellar three-year stretch for Rivers, who went on to record more interceptions (six) than touchdowns allowed (five) in that span. In 2024, his 90.6 PFF overall grade led the way for all FBS cornerbacks.
3. Chris Johnson, San Diego State (91.8)
Johnson allowed a catch on just 41.9% of the passes into his coverage in 2025, tying for the fourth-best clip among FBS cornerbacks who faced 40 or more targets. It culminated in a career-high 92.4 PFF coverage grade for the 59th-ranked player on the PFF Predictive Big Board.
Sleeper to Watch: Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
A four-year starter in the Power Four, Igbinosun went from surrendering a 105.8 passer rating as a freshman to giving up a 43.4 passer rating as a senior. He earned a 96th-percentile PFF coverage grade in single coverage in 2025.
Highest-Graded Safeties (Three-Year Sample)
1. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo (94.0)
McNeil-Warren comes in just outside the first-round range on the PFF Predictive Big Board (No. 35) and slots in as the second-ranked safety. He played all four of his college seasons at Toledo and never let his total touchdowns allowed surpass his total interceptions in a season. He enters the 2026 NFL Draft with 99th-percentile PFF run-defense and coverage grades over the past three seasons.
2. Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech (93.4)
After earning an elite 93.3 PFF overall grade at North Dakota State in 2024, Wisniewski moved to Big 12 play and flashed elite run-defense skills. His 84.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 ranked ninth among draft-eligible safeties.
3. Caleb Downs, Ohio State (92.8)
Downs just came off the board at No. 2 overall in PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness' latest mock draft. He is widely considered the draft's safest prospect, bringing with him, incredibly, 90th-percentile marks or better over the past three seasons in six of PFF's nine stable metrics for safeties.
Sleeper to Watch: Michael Taaffe, Texas
Taaffe was among college football's five highest-graded safeties in both 2024 and 2025. While coverage is his strong suit, he recorded a 3.1% run-stop rate over the past four years, placing him in the 83rd percentile among safeties.
PFF Predictive Big Board Ranks
Quarterbacks
|QB Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
|1
|Ty Simpson, Alabama
|34
|Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
|81
|Carson Beck, Miami (FL)
|96
|Cade Klubnik, Clemson
|138
|Drew Allar, Penn State
|140
|Jalon Daniels, Kansas
|192
|Luke Altmyer, Illinois
|227
|Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
|231
|Taylen Green, Arkansas
|234
|Cole Payton, North Dakota State
|238
|Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
|247
|Joe Fagnano, UConn
|263
|Behren Morton, Texas Tech
|284
|Haynes King, Georgia Tech
|—
Running Backs
|RB Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
|6
|Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
|61
|Jonah Coleman, Washington
|79
|Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
|82
|Seth McGowan, Kentucky
|99
|Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
|119
|Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
|128
|Kaytron Allen, Penn State
|135
|Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
|142
|Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
|160
|J'Mari Taylor, Virginia
|163
|Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
|194
|Robert Henry Jr., UTSA
|207
|Roman Hemby, Indiana
|210
|Rahsul Faison, South Carolina
|221
|Eli Heidenreich, Navy
|230
|Jam Miller, Alabama
|268
|Noah Whittington, Oregon
|278
|Adam Randall, Clemson
|295
|CJ Donaldson, Ohio State
|297
|Max Bredeson, Michigan
|—
Wide Receivers
|WR Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Carnell Tate, Ohio State
|7
|Makai Lemon, USC
|9
|Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
|14
|Denzel Boston, Washington
|20
|KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
|28
|Chris Bell, Louisville
|37
|Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
|41
|Germie Bernard, Alabama
|57
|Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
|67
|CJ Daniels, Miami (FL)
|75
|Zachariah Branch, Georgia
|77
|Skyler Bell, UConn
|80
|Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
|86
|Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
|90
|Deion Burks, Oklahoma
|91
|Antonio Williams, Clemson
|98
|De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
|113
|Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
|124
|Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
|146
|Eric McAlister, TCU
|147
|Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech
|152
|Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
|155
|Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
|156
|Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
|159
|Aaron Anderson, LSU
|166
|Ted Hurst, Georgia State
|169
|Chase Roberts, BYU
|182
|Zavion Thomas, LSU
|189
|Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
|195
|Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
|208
|J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida
|212
|Josh Cameron, Baylor
|222
|Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
|228
|Dillon Bell, Georgia
|258
|Harrison Wallace III, Ole Miss
|290
|Caullin Lacy, Louisville
|304
|Chris Hilton Jr., LSU
|320
|Colbie Young, Georgia
|326
|Barion Brown, LSU
|341
|Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word
|370
|Malik Benson, Oregon
|—
|Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas
|—
|Jordan Hudson, SMU
|—
|Kendrick Law, Kentucky
|—
|Donaven McCulley, Michigan
|—
|Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
|—
Tight Ends
|TE Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
|24
|Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
|45
|Max Klare, Ohio State
|72
|Jack Endries, Texas
|73
|Michael Trigg, Baylor
|76
|Justin Joly, N.C. State
|89
|Sam Roush, Stanford
|106
|Marlin Klein, Michigan
|114
|Josh Cuevas, Alabama
|126
|Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M
|134
|Joe Royer, Cincinnati
|136
|Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
|141
|Miles Kitselman, Tennessee
|171
|Tanner Koziol, Houston
|178
|Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss
|181
|John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming
|185
|Oscar Delp, Georgia
|190
|Dallen Bentley, Utah
|205
|Lake McRee, USC
|217
|Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
|252
|Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
|260
|RJ Maryland, SMU
|271
|Bauer Sharp, LSU
|321
|Matthew Hibner, SMU
|353
|Khalil Dinkins, Penn State
|—
|Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
|—
|DJ Rogers, TCU
|—
Offensive Tackles
|T Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)
|11
|Spencer Fano, Utah
|18
|Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
|25
|Caleb Lomu, Utah
|29
|Monroe Freeling, Georgia
|31
|Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
|47
|Blake Miller, Clemson
|52
|Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
|56
|Gennings Dunker, Iowa
|84
|Markel Bell, Miami (FL)
|107
|Brian Parker II, Duke
|116
|J.C. Davis, Illinois
|120
|Austin Barber, Florida
|122
|Isaiah World, Oregon
|130
|Jude Bowry, Boston College
|148
|Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame
|157
|Drew Shelton, Penn State
|162
|Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
|174
|Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
|186
|Kage Casey, Boise State
|201
|Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest
|226
|Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
|299
|Chris Adams, Memphis
|346
|Alex Harkey, Oregon
|402
|Travis Burke, Memphis
|—
|Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas
|—
|Alan Herron, Maryland
|—
|Keagen Trost, Missouri
|—
|Carver Willis, Washington
|—
Guards
|G Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
|22
|Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
|44
|Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
|54
|Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
|95
|Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
|110
|Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
|129
|DJ Campbell, Texas
|144
|Beau Stephens, Iowa
|149
|Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
|164
|Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
|176
|Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
|200
|Joshua Braun, Kentucky
|243
|Micah Morris, Georgia
|254
|Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
|293
|Dillon Wade, Auburn
|314
|Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA
|328
|Anez Cooper, Miami (FL)
|363
|Logan Taylor, Boston College
|393
|Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern
|—
|Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
|—
Centers
|C Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Connor Lew, Auburn
|65
|Sam Hecht, Kansas State
|69
|Jake Slaughter, Florida
|78
|Jager Burton, Kentucky
|125
|Pat Coogan, Indiana
|168
|Logan Jones, Iowa
|191
|Parker Brailsford, Alabama
|204
|Matt Gulbin, Michigan State
|—
Interior Defenders
|DI Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Peter Woods, Clemson
|13
|Caleb Banks, Florida
|17
|Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
|21
|Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
|26
|Christen Miller, Georgia
|30
|Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
|58
|Domonique Orange, Iowa State
|66
|Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
|88
|Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech
|112
|Tim Keenan III, Alabama
|117
|Chris McClellan, Missouri
|127
|Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
|131
|Albert Regis, Texas A&M
|137
|Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
|170
|DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
|188
|Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
|197
|Zane Durant, Penn State
|224
|Deven Eastern, Minnesota
|229
|Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
|232
|Brandon Cleveland, N.C. State
|281
|Gary Smith III, UCLA
|287
|Cameron Ball, Arkansas
|294
|Damonic Williams, Oklahoma
|315
|Nick Barrett, South Carolina
|—
|Bryson Eason, Tennessee
|—
|David Gusta, Kentucky
|—
|Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn
|—
|Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M
|—
Edge Defenders
|EDGE Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)
|2
|David Bailey, Texas Tech
|4
|Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
|15
|Keldric Faulk, Auburn
|16
|T.J. Parker, Clemson
|23
|Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)
|33
|R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
|38
|Gabe Jacas, Illinois
|42
|Zion Young, Missouri
|46
|LT Overton, Alabama
|49
|Romello Height, Texas Tech
|53
|Derrick Moore, Michigan
|60
|Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
|63
|Anthony Lucas, USC
|71
|Keyron Crawford, Auburn
|87
|Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
|93
|Tyreak Sapp, Florida
|102
|Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
|105
|Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
|121
|Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
|150
|Trey Moore, Texas
|158
|Max Llewellyn, Iowa
|165
|Malachi Lawrence, UCF
|175
|George Gumbs Jr., Florida
|187
|Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke
|216
|Patrick Payton, LSU
|244
|Logan Fano, Utah
|251
|Mason Reiger, Wisconsin
|261
|Jack Pyburn, LSU
|301
|Jackie Marshall, Baylor
|309
|Marvin Jones Jr., Oklahoma
|342
|Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern
|348
|Caden Curry, Ohio State
|356
|Nyjalik Kelly, UCF
|382
|Wesley Williams, Duke
|—
Linebackers
|LB Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Arvell Reese, Ohio State
|3
|Sonny Styles, Ohio State
|8
|CJ Allen, Georgia
|27
|Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
|40
|Jake Golday, Cincinnati
|51
|Josiah Trotter, Missouri
|62
|Deontae Lawson, Alabama
|85
|Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
|92
|Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
|94
|Taurean York, Texas A&M
|118
|Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
|133
|Aiden Fisher, Indiana
|151
|Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
|167
|Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma
|213
|Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
|218
|Eric Gentry, USC
|220
|Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas
|240
|Lander Barton, Utah
|255
|Scooby Williams, Texas A&M
|296
|Wesley Bissainthe, Miami (FL)
|316
|Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
|331
|Wade Woodaz, Clemson
|357
|Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
|366
|Jack Kelly, BYU
|387
|Justin Jefferson, Alabama
|395
|Namdi Obiazor, TCU
|405
|Red Murdock, Buffalo
|—
|Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
|—
|Karson Sharar, Iowa
|—
Cornerbacks
|CB Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Mansoor Delane, LSU
|10
|Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
|12
|Avieon Terrell, Clemson
|19
|Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
|32
|Keith Abney II, Arizona State
|36
|Colton Hood, Tennessee
|48
|Keionte Scott, Miami
|50
|D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
|55
|Chris Johnson, San Diego State
|59
|Chandler Rivers, Duke
|70
|Daylen Everette, Georgia
|74
|Devin Moore, Florida
|83
|Treydan Stukes, Arizona
|104
|Will Lee III, Texas A&M
|108
|Malik Muhammad, Texas
|111
|Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
|123
|Julian Neal, Arkansas
|143
|Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina
|145
|Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
|154
|Hezekiah Masses, Cal
|161
|Tacario Davis, Washington
|179
|Jadon Canady, Oregon
|199
|Ephesians Prysock, Washington
|202
|Domani Jackson, Alabama
|206
|TJ Hall, Iowa
|237
|Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas
|324
|Avery Smith, Toledo
|335
|Marcus Allen, North Carolina
|343
|Collin Wright, Stanford
|367
|Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
|368
|Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri
|377
|Andre Fuller, Toledo
|—
|Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech
|—
|Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston
|—
Safeties
|S Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Caleb Downs, Ohio State
|5
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
|35
|Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
|39
|A.J. Haulcy, LSU
|43
|Kamari Ramsey, USC
|64
|Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
|97
|Genesis Smith, Arizona
|100
|Bud Clark, TCU
|115
|Michael Taaffe, Texas
|139
|Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
|183
|Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
|198
|VJ Payne, Kansas State
|267
|Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa
|275
|Jalen Huskey, Maryland
|303
|Ahmaad Moses, SMU
|318
|Dalton Johnson, Arizona
|—
|Louis Moore, Indiana
|—
|DeShon Singleton, Nebraska
|—
|Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
|—
|Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL)
|—
Specialists
|Specialist Combine Invitees
|PFF Predictive Big Board Rank
|Drew Stevens, Iowa
|407
|Dominic Zvada, Michigan
|408
|Brett Thorson, Georgia
|409
|Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
|410
|Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
|411
|Tommy Doman Jr., Florida
|—
|Trey Smack, Florida
|—