NFL Combine Primer: Highest-graded prospects, sleepers, rankings and schedule

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Thursday, Feb. 26, with specialists, defensive linemen and linebackers and concludes Sunday, March 1, with offensive linemen.

The 2026 NFL Draft class‘ measurements and drill performances will swing their draft stocks as scouts look on, but until then, PFF Premium Stats and the 2026 PFF Predictive Big Board are valuable resources for learning more about the top talent.

Below are the combine's highest-graded players over the past three years at every position, in addition to big board ranks for every invitee.

Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 26: Specialists, defensive linemen, linebackers

Specialists, defensive linemen, linebackers Friday, Feb. 27: Tight ends, defensive backs

Tight ends, defensive backs Saturday, Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs Sunday, March 1: Offensive linemen

Highest-Graded Quarterbacks (Three-Year Sample)

1. Cole Payton, North Dakota State (96.3)

Payton proved at the Senior Bowl that his one excellent year as an FCS starter at North Dakota State would hold up against tougher competition. He finished Senior Bowl week (practices and the game) with an elite 90.9 PFF passing grade and the most big-time throws (eight) among the six quarterbacks. Pairing that with his college football-leading 94.7 PFF passing grade in 2025 creates an intriguing draft prospect who could follow in the footsteps of Bison predecessors Cam Miller, Trey Lance, Easton Stick and Carson Wentz.

2. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (92.3)

Pavia helped bring Vanderbilt football back to relevance. He was one of six FBS quarterbacks to earn a 90.0-plus PFF passing grade in 2025, and his 7.4% big-time throw rate in the regular season and postseason led the Power Four.

3. Carson Beck, Miami (FL) (90.9)

Beck rebounded from a difficult 2024 campaign and a season-ending injury to bring Miami to the national championship this past season. He avoided negative plays at a 90th-percentile rate over the past three years.

Sleeper to Watch: Joe Fagnano, UConn

Fagnano tossed 28 touchdowns and just one interception in his seventh season of college football. Although he will be older, his mistake-free play style — 81st-percentile negative play rate and 82nd-percentile sack rate in 2025 — could give him a leg to stand on this draft season.

Highest-Graded Running Backs (Three-Year Sample)

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (95.6)

Love is the top-ranked running back (No. 6 overall) on the PFF Predictive Big Board, a consensus top-15 pick at this point in the draft process. Only two 2026 draft-eligible FBS running backs with 300 or more carries over the past three seasons averaged 4.5 yards after contact: Love and Virginia Tech‘s Terion Stewart. Love fumbled just once over that span.

2. Eli Heidenreich, Navy (95.2)

Heidenreich is fresh off his second straight season-long 90.0-plus PFF overall grade, powered by formidable blocking and productive running when needed. The fullback played more run-blocking snaps over the past three years than every other draft-eligible FBS running back or fullback outside of teammate Brandon Chatman.

3. Jonah Coleman, Washington (93.4)

The third-ranked running back on the PFF Predictive Big Board, Coleman owns 75th-percentile marks over the past three seasons in six of PFF's eight stable metrics for running backs. His 4.29 yards after contact average places in the 97th percentile over that span.

Sleeper to Watch: Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Washington averaged 3.86 yards after contact per attempt in 2025, the sixth-best mark among draft-eligible Power Four running backs. A 48.3% breakaway run rate places the 223-pound back in the top five of the same group.

Highest-Graded Wide Receivers (Three-Year Sample)

1. Makai Lemon, USC (91.0)

The sure-handed Lemon slots in just behind Ohio State‘s Carnell Tate on the PFF Predictive Big Board. He dropped merely four of his 170 targets over the past three seasons, giving him a 98th-percentile drop rate. His 91.6 PFF receiving grade over the same span, a stable metric year to year, places him in the 99th percentile.

2. Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (90.9)

No draft-eligible wide receiver made more contested catches over the past three seasons than Sarratt (38), who flourished in two years at Indiana with 19 touchdowns and more than 1,500 receiving yards in the regular season.

3. Bryce Lance, North Dakota State (89.5)

Lance paired with Cole Payton to bring his 2024 dominance into 2025. He averaged 3.57 yards per route run this past season, the sixth-best figure among nearly 500 qualifying wide receivers. His 149.7 passer rating when targeted since 2023 is the top mark among draft-eligible players at the position.

Sleeper to Watch: Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Hurst brought himself plenty of positive attention during Senior Bowl week with a one-handed grab and generally solid play. It was nothing new for the 6-foot-3, 207-pound receiver, whose 27 catches on targets of 20-plus yards over the past two years were the most in the FBS.

Highest-Graded Tight Ends (Three-Year Sample)

1. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (91.8)

Stowers logged three straight season-long PFF receiving grades above 80.0 and will enter the draft having averaged 2.34 yards per route run over that stretch, ranking in the 93rd percentile. He doesn't offer much as a blocker, but he can be a dynamic pass catcher at the next level.

2. Tanner Koziol, Houston (89.6)

Every offense that Koziol partook in — Ball State‘s for three years and Houston's for one — used him as much as it could. He is the only draft-eligible tight end to have played more than 1,000 receiving snaps over the past three seasons, and his 261 targets over the span are the most by a whopping 71.

3. Justin Joly, NC State (82.4)

Joly's 31 contested catches since 2023 rank second among draft-eligible tight ends, and he separated at an 87th-percentile clip over the span, a stable metric year to year.

Sleeper to Watch: Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

The 134th-ranked player on the PFF Predictive Big Board, Boerkircher separated at an elite rate in 2025 (86.4%), albeit on just 22 targets. He also earned the 13th-best PFF run-blocking grade among Power Four tight ends this past year.

Highest-Graded Offensive Tackles (Three-Year Sample)

1. Spencer Fano, Utah (88.1)

Utah's tackle pair, Fano and Caleb Lomu, both sit in the top 30 of the PFF Predictive Big Board, although it's Fano who graded out far better over the past three seasons. He surrendered just five pressures in 2025, all of which were PFF's lowest level of pressure (hurries). This past season, Fano placed above the 80th percentile in all seven of PFF's stable metrics for offensive tackles.

2. Keagen Trost, Missouri (87.6)

Although Trost is off the current iteration of the PFF Predictive Big Board, the sixth-year senior was college football's highest-graded tackle in 2025 (92.4). He conceded just six pressures and excelled on zone run plays (94th-percentile PFF run-blocking grade).

3. J.C. Davis, Illinois (87.0)

Davis will enter the draft with the sixth-best PFF run-blocking grade over the past three years among draft-eligible tackles, and he was a four-year starter — two years at New Mexico and two at Illinois.

Sleeper to Watch: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

No offensive tackle in college football earned a higher PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 than Zuhn (96.8). He is less effective in the run game, where his 11.6% negatively graded play rate ranked in the 33rd percentile.

Highest-Graded Guards (Three-Year Sample)

1. Beau Stephens, Iowa (83.5)

The Iowa offensive line pipeline isn't running dry anytime soon, with Stephens representing one of the Hawkeyes' three linemen on the PFF Predictive Big Board. He peaked in his final college football season with an 87.7 PFF overall grade and an elite 92.5 PFF pass-blocking grade, the latter of which ranked first among 382 qualifying FBS guards.

2. Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern (81.7)

Beerntsen missed out on the current PFF Predictive Big Board, but a strong combine showing could help him crack the ranks. As far as his statistical profile goes, he should be drafted. After five years at South Dakota State, he made the jump to the FBS with Northwestern and produced a 91st-percentile positively graded play rate as a run blocker.

3. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (78.2)

Pregnon, the No. 44 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board, was remarkably consistent in his lone season at Oregon. He dipped below a 70.0 PFF game grade just once across 13 regular-season appearances, and he was the sole FBS offensive lineman to earn 88.0-plus PFF grades in both pass blocking and run blocking.

Sleeper to Watch: Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

Nwaiwu is not ranked on the early iteration of the PFF Predictive Big Board, but he secured a combine invite for a reason: his outstanding pass blocking in 2025. After three middling years as a starter, he conceded just two quarterback pressures on more than 500 pass-blocking snaps, including none in his final nine games.

Highest-Graded Centers (Three-Year Sample)

1. Jake Slaughter, Florida (87.1)

Slaughter will be one of the top center prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft after notching three straight seasons with a 75.0-plus PFF overall grade. He gave up four pressures in 2025, fueling his fourth-ranked 99.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating.

2. Matt Gulbin, Michigan State (84.1)

Gulbin played nearly all of his snaps at guard across four years at Wake Forest before joining Michigan State and slotting into the true middle of the team's offensive line. His first full year at the position couldn't have gone much better: Gulbin was the highest-graded FBS center (82.6) in 2025.

3. Logan Jones, Iowa (81.9)

Including Iowa's bowl game, Jones went his final six college games without surrendering pressure. His final two years with the Hawkeyes were filled with improvement, headlined by eight pressures allowed in the span after he conceded a whopping 42 in his first two seasons with the team.

Sleeper to Watch: Pat Coogan, Indiana

Coogan anchored a championship-winning offensive line at Indiana, giving up no sacks or quarterback hits in 2025. He also notched a career-high 74.1 PFF run-blocking grade to bring himself closer to the middle of the pack after a few lackluster years in that facet.

Highest-Graded Interior Defenders (Three-Year Sample)

1. Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech (88.9)

Gill-Howard underwent ankle surgery after six games in 2025, ending a promising start to his first year at Texas Tech. Through Week 6 (his final outing at full health), Gill-Howard established himself as the fourth-highest-graded interior defender in the FBS. His 90.1 PFF pass-rush grade placed fourth.

2. Peter Woods, Clemson (87.9)

Woods entered the 2025 season with sky-high expectations, but he wasn't at his usual level. Still, he'll be a consensus first-round pick after garnering 85.0-plus PFF overall grades in 2023 and 2024. He also brings a 97th-percentile run-stop rate over the past three seasons to whichever NFL team snaps him up on day one.

3. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (85.9)

McDonald is set to join Woods as a first-round draft pick, almost solely for his run-defense prowess. The Ohio State product notched an FBS-leading 13.6% run-stop rate among interior defenders, and his three-year PFF run-defense grade — a stable metric year over year — placed in the 98th percentile.

Sleeper to Watch: Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Benny is the Power Four's eighth-highest-graded interior defender over the past two seasons — putting him behind names such as Mason Graham (top-five pick in 2025), Walter Nolen (first-round pick in 2025) and Kayden McDonald (projected first-round pick in 2026).

Highest-Graded Edge Defenders (Three-Year Sample)

1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) (92.3)

Bain wreaked havoc in 2025 to the tune of 67 regular-season quarterback pressures — the second most in college football. His 19.0% pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons is a top-10 figure among draft-eligible edge defenders.

2. David Bailey, Texas Tech (92.1)

The only player to beat out Bain in regular-season pressures? Bailey. The star Texas Tech edge defender secured his second straight 90.0-plus PFF overall grade in a season and even upped his ground-game production with a career-best 76.4 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

3. Joshua Josephs, Tennessee (91.4)

Although Josephs is stuck behind a slew of talented edge defenders on the PFF Predictive Big Board, he has most of them beat in three-year PFF overall grade. That's because he is a star in both the run and pass games, slotting into the 90th percentile or better in pass-rush win rate, PFF run-defense grade and PFF pass-rush grade since 2023.

Sleeper to Watch: Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

In his first year as a starter — and his first year at Western Michigan — Tucker racked up 51 quarterback pressures, 12 sacks and 36 stops, all of which ranked in the top 15 among FBS edge defenders.

Highest-Graded Linebackers (Three-Year Sample)

1. Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (93.5)

A top-100 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board, Rodriguez finished the 2025 regular season with an FBS-best 93.3 PFF overall grade. While most linebackers are liabilities in coverage, Rodriguez managed six pass breakups, five interceptions and only three touchdowns allowed across more than 800 career coverage snaps.

2. Red Murdock, Buffalo (90.4)

Murdock will look to follow in the footsteps of Shaun Dolac, a high achiever by PFF grades who went undrafted out of Buffalo last year but flashed on limited snaps with the Rams in 2025. Murdock importantly lowered his missed tackle rate to 9.4% this past season after finishing above 10% in prior seasons.

3. Jake Golday, Cincinnati (90.4)

Golday made the transition from Central Arkansas to Cincinnati in 2024 look seamless. Since joining the Bearcats, he yielded a 90th-percentile PFF run-defense grade and a 99th-percentile PFF coverage grade in the box.

Sleeper to Watch: Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Perkins was once considered a future first-round pick, but a torn ACL prematurely ended his 2024 season and he looked far less effective in 2025. Still, Perkins' talent in the box is undeniable. He allowed just one touchdown in coverage in his career and racked up 81 quarterback pressures as a converted edge defender.

Highest-Graded Cornerbacks (Three-Year Sample)

1. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana (93.9)

Ponds best showcased his talents on the biggest stage, the national championship. In that win over Miami, he broke up three passes and surrendered one catch on six targets in coverage. In just regular-season action, his 89.6 PFF coverage grade ranked fifth among FBS cornerbacks.

2. Chandler Rivers, Duke (92.1)

A mediocre freshman season gave way to a stellar three-year stretch for Rivers, who went on to record more interceptions (six) than touchdowns allowed (five) in that span. In 2024, his 90.6 PFF overall grade led the way for all FBS cornerbacks.

3. Chris Johnson, San Diego State (91.8)

Johnson allowed a catch on just 41.9% of the passes into his coverage in 2025, tying for the fourth-best clip among FBS cornerbacks who faced 40 or more targets. It culminated in a career-high 92.4 PFF coverage grade for the 59th-ranked player on the PFF Predictive Big Board.

Sleeper to Watch: Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

A four-year starter in the Power Four, Igbinosun went from surrendering a 105.8 passer rating as a freshman to giving up a 43.4 passer rating as a senior. He earned a 96th-percentile PFF coverage grade in single coverage in 2025.

Highest-Graded Safeties (Three-Year Sample)

1. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo (94.0)

McNeil-Warren comes in just outside the first-round range on the PFF Predictive Big Board (No. 35) and slots in as the second-ranked safety. He played all four of his college seasons at Toledo and never let his total touchdowns allowed surpass his total interceptions in a season. He enters the 2026 NFL Draft with 99th-percentile PFF run-defense and coverage grades over the past three seasons.

2. Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech (93.4)

After earning an elite 93.3 PFF overall grade at North Dakota State in 2024, Wisniewski moved to Big 12 play and flashed elite run-defense skills. His 84.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 ranked ninth among draft-eligible safeties.

3. Caleb Downs, Ohio State (92.8)

Downs just came off the board at No. 2 overall in PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness' latest mock draft. He is widely considered the draft's safest prospect, bringing with him, incredibly, 90th-percentile marks or better over the past three seasons in six of PFF's nine stable metrics for safeties.

Sleeper to Watch: Michael Taaffe, Texas

Taaffe was among college football's five highest-graded safeties in both 2024 and 2025. While coverage is his strong suit, he recorded a 3.1% run-stop rate over the past four years, placing him in the 83rd percentile among safeties.

PFF Predictive Big Board Ranks

Quarterbacks

QB Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 1 Ty Simpson, Alabama 34 Garrett Nussmeier, LSU 81 Carson Beck, Miami (FL) 96 Cade Klubnik, Clemson 138 Drew Allar, Penn State 140 Jalon Daniels, Kansas 192 Luke Altmyer, Illinois 227 Sawyer Robertson, Baylor 231 Taylen Green, Arkansas 234 Cole Payton, North Dakota State 238 Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt 247 Joe Fagnano, UConn 263 Behren Morton, Texas Tech 284 Haynes King, Georgia Tech —

Running Backs

RB Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame 6 Jadarian Price, Notre Dame 61 Jonah Coleman, Washington 79 Emmett Johnson, Nebraska 82 Seth McGowan, Kentucky 99 Nicholas Singleton, Penn State 119 Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M 128 Kaytron Allen, Penn State 135 Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest 142 Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas 160 J'Mari Taylor, Virginia 163 Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh 194 Robert Henry Jr., UTSA 207 Roman Hemby, Indiana 210 Rahsul Faison, South Carolina 221 Eli Heidenreich, Navy 230 Jam Miller, Alabama 268 Noah Whittington, Oregon 278 Adam Randall, Clemson 295 CJ Donaldson, Ohio State 297 Max Bredeson, Michigan —

Wide Receivers

WR Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Carnell Tate, Ohio State 7 Makai Lemon, USC 9 Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State 14 Denzel Boston, Washington 20 KC Concepcion, Texas A&M 28 Chris Bell, Louisville 37 Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana 41 Germie Bernard, Alabama 57 Elijah Sarratt, Indiana 67 CJ Daniels, Miami (FL) 75 Zachariah Branch, Georgia 77 Skyler Bell, UConn 80 Malachi Fields, Notre Dame 86 Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee 90 Deion Burks, Oklahoma 91 Antonio Williams, Clemson 98 De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss 113 Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State 124 Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri 146 Eric McAlister, TCU 147 Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech 152 Ja'Kobi Lane, USC 155 Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech 156 Bryce Lance, North Dakota State 159 Aaron Anderson, LSU 166 Ted Hurst, Georgia State 169 Chase Roberts, BYU 182 Zavion Thomas, LSU 189 Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati 195 Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech 208 J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida 212 Josh Cameron, Baylor 222 Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin 228 Dillon Bell, Georgia 258 Harrison Wallace III, Ole Miss 290 Caullin Lacy, Louisville 304 Chris Hilton Jr., LSU 320 Colbie Young, Georgia 326 Barion Brown, LSU 341 Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word 370 Malik Benson, Oregon — Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas — Jordan Hudson, SMU — Kendrick Law, Kentucky — Donaven McCulley, Michigan — Kaden Wetjen, Iowa —

Tight Ends

TE Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon 24 Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt 45 Max Klare, Ohio State 72 Jack Endries, Texas 73 Michael Trigg, Baylor 76 Justin Joly, N.C. State 89 Sam Roush, Stanford 106 Marlin Klein, Michigan 114 Josh Cuevas, Alabama 126 Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M 134 Joe Royer, Cincinnati 136 Eli Raridon, Notre Dame 141 Miles Kitselman, Tennessee 171 Tanner Koziol, Houston 178 Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss 181 John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming 185 Oscar Delp, Georgia 190 Dallen Bentley, Utah 205 Lake McRee, USC 217 Riley Nowakowski, Indiana 252 Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma 260 RJ Maryland, SMU 271 Bauer Sharp, LSU 321 Matthew Hibner, SMU 353 Khalil Dinkins, Penn State — Will Kacmarek, Ohio State — DJ Rogers, TCU —

Offensive Tackles

T Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) 11 Spencer Fano, Utah 18 Kadyn Proctor, Alabama 25 Caleb Lomu, Utah 29 Monroe Freeling, Georgia 31 Max Iheanachor, Arizona State 47 Blake Miller, Clemson 52 Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern 56 Gennings Dunker, Iowa 84 Markel Bell, Miami (FL) 107 Brian Parker II, Duke 116 J.C. Davis, Illinois 120 Austin Barber, Florida 122 Isaiah World, Oregon 130 Jude Bowry, Boston College 148 Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame 157 Drew Shelton, Penn State 162 Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M 174 Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M 186 Kage Casey, Boise State 201 Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest 226 Diego Pounds, Ole Miss 299 Chris Adams, Memphis 346 Alex Harkey, Oregon 402 Travis Burke, Memphis — Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas — Alan Herron, Maryland — Keagen Trost, Missouri — Carver Willis, Washington —

Guards

G Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State 22 Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon 44 Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M 54 Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech 95 Jalen Farmer, Kentucky 110 Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame 129 DJ Campbell, Texas 144 Beau Stephens, Iowa 149 Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M 164 Jaeden Roberts, Alabama 176 Jeremiah Wright, Auburn 200 Joshua Braun, Kentucky 243 Micah Morris, Georgia 254 Fernando Carmona, Arkansas 293 Dillon Wade, Auburn 314 Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA 328 Anez Cooper, Miami (FL) 363 Logan Taylor, Boston College 393 Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern — Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma —

Centers

C Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Connor Lew, Auburn 65 Sam Hecht, Kansas State 69 Jake Slaughter, Florida 78 Jager Burton, Kentucky 125 Pat Coogan, Indiana 168 Logan Jones, Iowa 191 Parker Brailsford, Alabama 204 Matt Gulbin, Michigan State —

Interior Defenders

DI Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Peter Woods, Clemson 13 Caleb Banks, Florida 17 Kayden McDonald, Ohio State 21 Lee Hunter, Texas Tech 26 Christen Miller, Georgia 30 Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati 58 Domonique Orange, Iowa State 66 Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State 88 Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech 112 Tim Keenan III, Alabama 117 Chris McClellan, Missouri 127 Gracen Halton, Oklahoma 131 Albert Regis, Texas A&M 137 Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana 170 DeMonte Capehart, Clemson 188 Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss 197 Zane Durant, Penn State 224 Deven Eastern, Minnesota 229 Rayshaun Benny, Michigan 232 Brandon Cleveland, N.C. State 281 Gary Smith III, UCLA 287 Cameron Ball, Arkansas 294 Damonic Williams, Oklahoma 315 Nick Barrett, South Carolina — Bryson Eason, Tennessee — David Gusta, Kentucky — Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn — Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M —

Edge Defenders

EDGE Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) 2 David Bailey, Texas Tech 4 Cashius Howell, Texas A&M 15 Keldric Faulk, Auburn 16 T.J. Parker, Clemson 23 Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL) 33 R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma 38 Gabe Jacas, Illinois 42 Zion Young, Missouri 46 LT Overton, Alabama 49 Romello Height, Texas Tech 53 Derrick Moore, Michigan 60 Joshua Josephs, Tennessee 63 Anthony Lucas, USC 71 Keyron Crawford, Auburn 87 Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State 93 Tyreak Sapp, Florida 102 Jaishawn Barham, Michigan 105 Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan 121 Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College 150 Trey Moore, Texas 158 Max Llewellyn, Iowa 165 Malachi Lawrence, UCF 175 George Gumbs Jr., Florida 187 Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke 216 Patrick Payton, LSU 244 Logan Fano, Utah 251 Mason Reiger, Wisconsin 261 Jack Pyburn, LSU 301 Jackie Marshall, Baylor 309 Marvin Jones Jr., Oklahoma 342 Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern 348 Caden Curry, Ohio State 356 Nyjalik Kelly, UCF 382 Wesley Williams, Duke —

Linebackers

LB Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Arvell Reese, Ohio State 3 Sonny Styles, Ohio State 8 CJ Allen, Georgia 27 Anthony Hill Jr., Texas 40 Jake Golday, Cincinnati 51 Josiah Trotter, Missouri 62 Deontae Lawson, Alabama 85 Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh 92 Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech 94 Taurean York, Texas A&M 118 Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State 133 Aiden Fisher, Indiana 151 Harold Perkins Jr., LSU 167 Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma 213 Bryce Boettcher, Oregon 218 Eric Gentry, USC 220 Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas 240 Lander Barton, Utah 255 Scooby Williams, Texas A&M 296 Wesley Bissainthe, Miami (FL) 316 Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma 331 Wade Woodaz, Clemson 357 Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU 366 Jack Kelly, BYU 387 Justin Jefferson, Alabama 395 Namdi Obiazor, TCU 405 Red Murdock, Buffalo — Jimmy Rolder, Michigan — Karson Sharar, Iowa —

Cornerbacks

CB Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Mansoor Delane, LSU 10 Jermod McCoy, Tennessee 12 Avieon Terrell, Clemson 19 Brandon Cisse, South Carolina 32 Keith Abney II, Arizona State 36 Colton Hood, Tennessee 48 Keionte Scott, Miami 50 D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana 55 Chris Johnson, San Diego State 59 Chandler Rivers, Duke 70 Daylen Everette, Georgia 74 Devin Moore, Florida 83 Treydan Stukes, Arizona 104 Will Lee III, Texas A&M 108 Malik Muhammad, Texas 111 Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State 123 Julian Neal, Arkansas 143 Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina 145 Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina 154 Hezekiah Masses, Cal 161 Tacario Davis, Washington 179 Jadon Canady, Oregon 199 Ephesians Prysock, Washington 202 Domani Jackson, Alabama 206 TJ Hall, Iowa 237 Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas 324 Avery Smith, Toledo 335 Marcus Allen, North Carolina 343 Collin Wright, Stanford 367 Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin 368 Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri 377 Andre Fuller, Toledo — Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech — Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston —

Safeties

S Combine Invitees PFF Predictive Big Board Rank Caleb Downs, Ohio State 5 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo 35 Dillon Thieneman, Oregon 39 A.J. Haulcy, LSU 43 Kamari Ramsey, USC 64 Zakee Wheatley, Penn State 97 Genesis Smith, Arizona 100 Bud Clark, TCU 115 Michael Taaffe, Texas 139 Bishop Fitzgerald, USC 183 Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma 198 VJ Payne, Kansas State 267 Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa 275 Jalen Huskey, Maryland 303 Ahmaad Moses, SMU 318 Dalton Johnson, Arizona — Louis Moore, Indiana — DeShon Singleton, Nebraska — Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State — Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL) —

