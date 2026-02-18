Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

NFL Combine Primer: Highest-graded prospects, sleepers, rankings and schedule
By Ben Cooper

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Thursday, Feb. 26, with specialists, defensive linemen and linebackers and concludes Sunday, March 1, with offensive linemen.

The 2026 NFL Draft class‘ measurements and drill performances will swing their draft stocks as scouts look on, but until then, PFF Premium Stats and the 2026 PFF Predictive Big Board are valuable resources for learning more about the top talent.

Below are the combine's highest-graded players over the past three years at every position, in addition to big board ranks for every invitee.

Click below to navigate.

Jump to a Section

Schedule

  • Thursday, Feb. 26: Specialists, defensive linemen, linebackers
  • Friday, Feb. 27: Tight ends, defensive backs
  • Saturday, Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
  • Sunday, March 1: Offensive linemen

Highest-Graded Quarterbacks (Three-Year Sample)

1. Cole Payton, North Dakota State (96.3)

Payton proved at the Senior Bowl that his one excellent year as an FCS starter at North Dakota State would hold up against tougher competition. He finished Senior Bowl week (practices and the game) with an elite 90.9 PFF passing grade and the most big-time throws (eight) among the six quarterbacks. Pairing that with his college football-leading 94.7 PFF passing grade in 2025 creates an intriguing draft prospect who could follow in the footsteps of Bison predecessors Cam Miller, Trey Lance, Easton Stick and Carson Wentz.

2. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (92.3)

Pavia helped bring Vanderbilt football back to relevance. He was one of six FBS quarterbacks to earn a 90.0-plus PFF passing grade in 2025, and his 7.4% big-time throw rate in the regular season and postseason led the Power Four.

3. Carson Beck, Miami (FL) (90.9)

Beck rebounded from a difficult 2024 campaign and a season-ending injury to bring Miami to the national championship this past season. He avoided negative plays at a 90th-percentile rate over the past three years.

Sleeper to Watch: Joe Fagnano, UConn

Fagnano tossed 28 touchdowns and just one interception in his seventh season of college football. Although he will be older, his mistake-free play style — 81st-percentile negative play rate and 82nd-percentile sack rate in 2025 — could give him a leg to stand on this draft season.

Highest-Graded Running Backs (Three-Year Sample)

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (95.6)

Love is the top-ranked running back (No. 6 overall) on the PFF Predictive Big Board, a consensus top-15 pick at this point in the draft process. Only two 2026 draft-eligible FBS running backs with 300 or more carries over the past three seasons averaged 4.5 yards after contact: Love and Virginia Tech‘s Terion Stewart. Love fumbled just once over that span.

2. Eli Heidenreich, Navy (95.2)

Heidenreich is fresh off his second straight season-long 90.0-plus PFF overall grade, powered by formidable blocking and productive running when needed. The fullback played more run-blocking snaps over the past three years than every other draft-eligible FBS running back or fullback outside of teammate Brandon Chatman.

3. Jonah Coleman, Washington (93.4)

The third-ranked running back on the PFF Predictive Big Board, Coleman owns 75th-percentile marks over the past three seasons in six of PFF's eight stable metrics for running backs. His 4.29 yards after contact average places in the 97th percentile over that span.

Sleeper to Watch: Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Washington averaged 3.86 yards after contact per attempt in 2025, the sixth-best mark among draft-eligible Power Four running backs. A 48.3% breakaway run rate places the 223-pound back in the top five of the same group.

Try the PFF Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Highest-Graded Wide Receivers (Three-Year Sample)

1. Makai Lemon, USC (91.0)

The sure-handed Lemon slots in just behind Ohio State‘s Carnell Tate on the PFF Predictive Big Board. He dropped merely four of his 170 targets over the past three seasons, giving him a 98th-percentile drop rate. His 91.6 PFF receiving grade over the same span, a stable metric year to year, places him in the 99th percentile.

2. Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (90.9)

No draft-eligible wide receiver made more contested catches over the past three seasons than Sarratt (38), who flourished in two years at Indiana with 19 touchdowns and more than 1,500 receiving yards in the regular season.

3. Bryce Lance, North Dakota State (89.5)

Lance paired with Cole Payton to bring his 2024 dominance into 2025. He averaged 3.57 yards per route run this past season, the sixth-best figure among nearly 500 qualifying wide receivers. His 149.7 passer rating when targeted since 2023 is the top mark among draft-eligible players at the position.

Sleeper to Watch: Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Hurst brought himself plenty of positive attention during Senior Bowl week with a one-handed grab and generally solid play. It was nothing new for the 6-foot-3, 207-pound receiver, whose 27 catches on targets of 20-plus yards over the past two years were the most in the FBS.

Highest-Graded Tight Ends (Three-Year Sample)

1. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (91.8)

Stowers logged three straight season-long PFF receiving grades above 80.0 and will enter the draft having averaged 2.34 yards per route run over that stretch, ranking in the 93rd percentile. He doesn't offer much as a blocker, but he can be a dynamic pass catcher at the next level.

2. Tanner Koziol, Houston (89.6)

Every offense that Koziol partook in — Ball State‘s for three years and Houston's for one — used him as much as it could. He is the only draft-eligible tight end to have played more than 1,000 receiving snaps over the past three seasons, and his 261 targets over the span are the most by a whopping 71.

3. Justin Joly, NC State (82.4)

Joly's 31 contested catches since 2023 rank second among draft-eligible tight ends, and he separated at an 87th-percentile clip over the span, a stable metric year to year.

Sleeper to Watch: Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

The 134th-ranked player on the PFF Predictive Big Board, Boerkircher separated at an elite rate in 2025 (86.4%), albeit on just 22 targets. He also earned the 13th-best PFF run-blocking grade among Power Four tight ends this past year.

Highest-Graded Offensive Tackles (Three-Year Sample)

1. Spencer Fano, Utah (88.1)

Utah's tackle pair, Fano and Caleb Lomu, both sit in the top 30 of the PFF Predictive Big Board, although it's Fano who graded out far better over the past three seasons. He surrendered just five pressures in 2025, all of which were PFF's lowest level of pressure (hurries). This past season, Fano placed above the 80th percentile in all seven of PFF's stable metrics for offensive tackles.

2. Keagen Trost, Missouri (87.6)

Although Trost is off the current iteration of the PFF Predictive Big Board, the sixth-year senior was college football's highest-graded tackle in 2025 (92.4). He conceded just six pressures and excelled on zone run plays (94th-percentile PFF run-blocking grade).

3. J.C. Davis, Illinois (87.0)

Davis will enter the draft with the sixth-best PFF run-blocking grade over the past three years among draft-eligible tackles, and he was a four-year starter — two years at New Mexico and two at Illinois.

Sleeper to Watch: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

No offensive tackle in college football earned a higher PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 than Zuhn (96.8). He is less effective in the run game, where his 11.6% negatively graded play rate ranked in the 33rd percentile.

Try the PFF Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Highest-Graded Guards (Three-Year Sample)

1. Beau Stephens, Iowa (83.5)

The Iowa offensive line pipeline isn't running dry anytime soon, with Stephens representing one of the Hawkeyes' three linemen on the PFF Predictive Big Board. He peaked in his final college football season with an 87.7 PFF overall grade and an elite 92.5 PFF pass-blocking grade, the latter of which ranked first among 382 qualifying FBS guards.

2. Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern (81.7)

Beerntsen missed out on the current PFF Predictive Big Board, but a strong combine showing could help him crack the ranks. As far as his statistical profile goes, he should be drafted. After five years at South Dakota State, he made the jump to the FBS with Northwestern and produced a 91st-percentile positively graded play rate as a run blocker.

3. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (78.2)

Pregnon, the No. 44 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board, was remarkably consistent in his lone season at Oregon. He dipped below a 70.0 PFF game grade just once across 13 regular-season appearances, and he was the sole FBS offensive lineman to earn 88.0-plus PFF grades in both pass blocking and run blocking.

Sleeper to Watch: Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

Nwaiwu is not ranked on the early iteration of the PFF Predictive Big Board, but he secured a combine invite for a reason: his outstanding pass blocking in 2025. After three middling years as a starter, he conceded just two quarterback pressures on more than 500 pass-blocking snaps, including none in his final nine games.

Highest-Graded Centers (Three-Year Sample)

1. Jake Slaughter, Florida (87.1)

Slaughter will be one of the top center prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft after notching three straight seasons with a 75.0-plus PFF overall grade. He gave up four pressures in 2025, fueling his fourth-ranked 99.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating.

2. Matt Gulbin, Michigan State (84.1)

Gulbin played nearly all of his snaps at guard across four years at Wake Forest before joining Michigan State and slotting into the true middle of the team's offensive line. His first full year at the position couldn't have gone much better: Gulbin was the highest-graded FBS center (82.6) in 2025.

3. Logan Jones, Iowa (81.9)

Including Iowa's bowl game, Jones went his final six college games without surrendering pressure. His final two years with the Hawkeyes were filled with improvement, headlined by eight pressures allowed in the span after he conceded a whopping 42 in his first two seasons with the team.

Sleeper to Watch: Pat Coogan, Indiana

Coogan anchored a championship-winning offensive line at Indiana, giving up no sacks or quarterback hits in 2025. He also notched a career-high 74.1 PFF run-blocking grade to bring himself closer to the middle of the pack after a few lackluster years in that facet.

Highest-Graded Interior Defenders (Three-Year Sample)

1. Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech (88.9)

Gill-Howard underwent ankle surgery after six games in 2025, ending a promising start to his first year at Texas Tech. Through Week 6 (his final outing at full health), Gill-Howard established himself as the fourth-highest-graded interior defender in the FBS. His 90.1 PFF pass-rush grade placed fourth.

2. Peter Woods, Clemson (87.9)

Woods entered the 2025 season with sky-high expectations, but he wasn't at his usual level. Still, he'll be a consensus first-round pick after garnering 85.0-plus PFF overall grades in 2023 and 2024. He also brings a 97th-percentile run-stop rate over the past three seasons to whichever NFL team snaps him up on day one.

3. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (85.9)

McDonald is set to join Woods as a first-round draft pick, almost solely for his run-defense prowess. The Ohio State product notched an FBS-leading 13.6% run-stop rate among interior defenders, and his three-year PFF run-defense grade — a stable metric year over year — placed in the 98th percentile.

Sleeper to Watch: Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Benny is the Power Four's eighth-highest-graded interior defender over the past two seasons — putting him behind names such as Mason Graham (top-five pick in 2025), Walter Nolen (first-round pick in 2025) and Kayden McDonald (projected first-round pick in 2026).

Try the PFF Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Highest-Graded Edge Defenders (Three-Year Sample)

1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) (92.3)

Bain wreaked havoc in 2025 to the tune of 67 regular-season quarterback pressures — the second most in college football. His 19.0% pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons is a top-10 figure among draft-eligible edge defenders.

2. David Bailey, Texas Tech (92.1)

The only player to beat out Bain in regular-season pressures? Bailey. The star Texas Tech edge defender secured his second straight 90.0-plus PFF overall grade in a season and even upped his ground-game production with a career-best 76.4 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

3. Joshua Josephs, Tennessee (91.4)

Although Josephs is stuck behind a slew of talented edge defenders on the PFF Predictive Big Board, he has most of them beat in three-year PFF overall grade. That's because he is a star in both the run and pass games, slotting into the 90th percentile or better in pass-rush win rate, PFF run-defense grade and PFF pass-rush grade since 2023.

Sleeper to Watch: Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

In his first year as a starter — and his first year at Western Michigan — Tucker racked up 51 quarterback pressures, 12 sacks and 36 stops, all of which ranked in the top 15 among FBS edge defenders.

Highest-Graded Linebackers (Three-Year Sample)

1. Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (93.5)

A top-100 prospect on the PFF Predictive Big Board, Rodriguez finished the 2025 regular season with an FBS-best 93.3 PFF overall grade. While most linebackers are liabilities in coverage, Rodriguez managed six pass breakups, five interceptions and only three touchdowns allowed across more than 800 career coverage snaps.

2. Red Murdock, Buffalo (90.4)

Murdock will look to follow in the footsteps of Shaun Dolac, a high achiever by PFF grades who went undrafted out of Buffalo last year but flashed on limited snaps with the Rams in 2025. Murdock importantly lowered his missed tackle rate to 9.4% this past season after finishing above 10% in prior seasons.

3. Jake Golday, Cincinnati (90.4)

Golday made the transition from Central Arkansas to Cincinnati in 2024 look seamless. Since joining the Bearcats, he yielded a 90th-percentile PFF run-defense grade and a 99th-percentile PFF coverage grade in the box.

Sleeper to Watch: Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Perkins was once considered a future first-round pick, but a torn ACL prematurely ended his 2024 season and he looked far less effective in 2025. Still, Perkins' talent in the box is undeniable. He allowed just one touchdown in coverage in his career and racked up 81 quarterback pressures as a converted edge defender.

Highest-Graded Cornerbacks (Three-Year Sample)

1. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana (93.9)

Ponds best showcased his talents on the biggest stage, the national championship. In that win over Miami, he broke up three passes and surrendered one catch on six targets in coverage. In just regular-season action, his 89.6 PFF coverage grade ranked fifth among FBS cornerbacks.

2. Chandler Rivers, Duke (92.1)

A mediocre freshman season gave way to a stellar three-year stretch for Rivers, who went on to record more interceptions (six) than touchdowns allowed (five) in that span. In 2024, his 90.6 PFF overall grade led the way for all FBS cornerbacks.

3. Chris Johnson, San Diego State (91.8)

Johnson allowed a catch on just 41.9% of the passes into his coverage in 2025, tying for the fourth-best clip among FBS cornerbacks who faced 40 or more targets. It culminated in a career-high 92.4 PFF coverage grade for the 59th-ranked player on the PFF Predictive Big Board.

Sleeper to Watch: Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

A four-year starter in the Power Four, Igbinosun went from surrendering a 105.8 passer rating as a freshman to giving up a 43.4 passer rating as a senior. He earned a 96th-percentile PFF coverage grade in single coverage in 2025.

Try the PFF Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Highest-Graded Safeties (Three-Year Sample)

1. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo (94.0)

McNeil-Warren comes in just outside the first-round range on the PFF Predictive Big Board (No. 35) and slots in as the second-ranked safety. He played all four of his college seasons at Toledo and never let his total touchdowns allowed surpass his total interceptions in a season. He enters the 2026 NFL Draft with 99th-percentile PFF run-defense and coverage grades over the past three seasons.

2. Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech (93.4)

After earning an elite 93.3 PFF overall grade at North Dakota State in 2024, Wisniewski moved to Big 12 play and flashed elite run-defense skills. His 84.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 ranked ninth among draft-eligible safeties.

3. Caleb Downs, Ohio State (92.8)

Downs just came off the board at No. 2 overall in PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness' latest mock draft. He is widely considered the draft's safest prospect, bringing with him, incredibly, 90th-percentile marks or better over the past three seasons in six of PFF's nine stable metrics for safeties.

Sleeper to Watch: Michael Taaffe, Texas

Taaffe was among college football's five highest-graded safeties in both 2024 and 2025. While coverage is his strong suit, he recorded a 3.1% run-stop rate over the past four years, placing him in the 83rd percentile among safeties.

🏈 Draft Season 2026

Prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft with PFF+

Your complete draft preparation toolkit

Mock Draft Simulator 2026 NFL Draft Big Board Big Board Builder NCAA Premium Stats
Subscribe

PFF Predictive Big Board Ranks

Quarterbacks

QB Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana1
Ty Simpson, Alabama34
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU81
Carson Beck, Miami (FL)96
Cade Klubnik, Clemson138
Drew Allar, Penn State140
Jalon Daniels, Kansas192
Luke Altmyer, Illinois227
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor231
Taylen Green, Arkansas234
Cole Payton, North Dakota State238
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt247
Joe Fagnano, UConn263
Behren Morton, Texas Tech284
Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Running Backs

RB Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame6
Jadarian Price, Notre Dame61
Jonah Coleman, Washington79
Emmett Johnson, Nebraska82
Seth McGowan, Kentucky99
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State119
Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M128
Kaytron Allen, Penn State135
Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest142
Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas160
J'Mari Taylor, Virginia163
Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh194
Robert Henry Jr., UTSA207
Roman Hemby, Indiana210
Rahsul Faison, South Carolina221
Eli Heidenreich, Navy230
Jam Miller, Alabama268
Noah Whittington, Oregon278
Adam Randall, Clemson295
CJ Donaldson, Ohio State297
Max Bredeson, Michigan

Wide Receivers

WR Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Carnell Tate, Ohio State7
Makai Lemon, USC9
Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State14
Denzel Boston, Washington20
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M28
Chris Bell, Louisville37
Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana41
Germie Bernard, Alabama57
Elijah Sarratt, Indiana67
CJ Daniels, Miami (FL)75
Zachariah Branch, Georgia77
Skyler Bell, UConn80
Malachi Fields, Notre Dame86
Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee90
Deion Burks, Oklahoma91
Antonio Williams, Clemson98
De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss113
Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State124
Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri146
Eric McAlister, TCU147
Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech152
Ja'Kobi Lane, USC155
Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech156
Bryce Lance, North Dakota State159
Aaron Anderson, LSU166
Ted Hurst, Georgia State169
Chase Roberts, BYU182
Zavion Thomas, LSU189
Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati195
Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech208
J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida212
Josh Cameron, Baylor222
Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin228
Dillon Bell, Georgia258
Harrison Wallace III, Ole Miss290
Caullin Lacy, Louisville304
Chris Hilton Jr., LSU320
Colbie Young, Georgia326
Barion Brown, LSU341
Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word370
Malik Benson, Oregon
Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas
Jordan Hudson, SMU
Kendrick Law, Kentucky
Donaven McCulley, Michigan
Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Tight Ends

TE Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon24
Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt45
Max Klare, Ohio State72
Jack Endries, Texas73
Michael Trigg, Baylor76
Justin Joly, N.C. State89
Sam Roush, Stanford106
Marlin Klein, Michigan114
Josh Cuevas, Alabama126
Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M134
Joe Royer, Cincinnati136
Eli Raridon, Notre Dame141
Miles Kitselman, Tennessee171
Tanner Koziol, Houston178
Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss181
John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming185
Oscar Delp, Georgia190
Dallen Bentley, Utah205
Lake McRee, USC217
Riley Nowakowski, Indiana252
Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma260
RJ Maryland, SMU271
Bauer Sharp, LSU321
Matthew Hibner, SMU353
Khalil Dinkins, Penn State
Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
DJ Rogers, TCU

Offensive Tackles

T Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)11
Spencer Fano, Utah18
Kadyn Proctor, Alabama25
Caleb Lomu, Utah29
Monroe Freeling, Georgia31
Max Iheanachor, Arizona State47
Blake Miller, Clemson52
Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern56
Gennings Dunker, Iowa84
Markel Bell, Miami (FL)107
Brian Parker II, Duke116
J.C. Davis, Illinois120
Austin Barber, Florida122
Isaiah World, Oregon130
Jude Bowry, Boston College148
Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame157
Drew Shelton, Penn State162
Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M174
Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M186
Kage Casey, Boise State201
Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest226
Diego Pounds, Ole Miss299
Chris Adams, Memphis346
Alex Harkey, Oregon402
Travis Burke, Memphis
Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas
Alan Herron, Maryland
Keagen Trost, Missouri
Carver Willis, Washington

Guards

G Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State22
Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon44
Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M54
Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech95
Jalen Farmer, Kentucky110
Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame129
DJ Campbell, Texas144
Beau Stephens, Iowa149
Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M164
Jaeden Roberts, Alabama176
Jeremiah Wright, Auburn200
Joshua Braun, Kentucky243
Micah Morris, Georgia254
Fernando Carmona, Arkansas293
Dillon Wade, Auburn314
Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA328
Anez Cooper, Miami (FL)363
Logan Taylor, Boston College393
Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern
Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

Centers

C Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Connor Lew, Auburn65
Sam Hecht, Kansas State69
Jake Slaughter, Florida78
Jager Burton, Kentucky125
Pat Coogan, Indiana168
Logan Jones, Iowa191
Parker Brailsford, Alabama204
Matt Gulbin, Michigan State

Interior Defenders

DI Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Peter Woods, Clemson13
Caleb Banks, Florida17
Kayden McDonald, Ohio State21
Lee Hunter, Texas Tech26
Christen Miller, Georgia30
Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati58
Domonique Orange, Iowa State66
Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State88
Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech112
Tim Keenan III, Alabama117
Chris McClellan, Missouri127
Gracen Halton, Oklahoma131
Albert Regis, Texas A&M137
Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana170
DeMonte Capehart, Clemson188
Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss197
Zane Durant, Penn State224
Deven Eastern, Minnesota229
Rayshaun Benny, Michigan232
Brandon Cleveland, N.C. State281
Gary Smith III, UCLA287
Cameron Ball, Arkansas294
Damonic Williams, Oklahoma315
Nick Barrett, South Carolina
Bryson Eason, Tennessee
David Gusta, Kentucky
Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn
Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

Edge Defenders

EDGE Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)2
David Bailey, Texas Tech4
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M15
Keldric Faulk, Auburn16
T.J. Parker, Clemson23
Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)33
R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma38
Gabe Jacas, Illinois42
Zion Young, Missouri46
LT Overton, Alabama49
Romello Height, Texas Tech53
Derrick Moore, Michigan60
Joshua Josephs, Tennessee63
Anthony Lucas, USC71
Keyron Crawford, Auburn87
Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State93
Tyreak Sapp, Florida102
Jaishawn Barham, Michigan105
Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan121
Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College150
Trey Moore, Texas158
Max Llewellyn, Iowa165
Malachi Lawrence, UCF175
George Gumbs Jr., Florida187
Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke216
Patrick Payton, LSU244
Logan Fano, Utah251
Mason Reiger, Wisconsin261
Jack Pyburn, LSU301
Jackie Marshall, Baylor309
Marvin Jones Jr., Oklahoma342
Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern348
Caden Curry, Ohio State356
Nyjalik Kelly, UCF382
Wesley Williams, Duke

Linebackers

LB Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Arvell Reese, Ohio State3
Sonny Styles, Ohio State8
CJ Allen, Georgia27
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas40
Jake Golday, Cincinnati51
Josiah Trotter, Missouri62
Deontae Lawson, Alabama85
Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh92
Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech94
Taurean York, Texas A&M118
Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State133
Aiden Fisher, Indiana151
Harold Perkins Jr., LSU167
Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma213
Bryce Boettcher, Oregon218
Eric Gentry, USC220
Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas240
Lander Barton, Utah255
Scooby Williams, Texas A&M296
Wesley Bissainthe, Miami (FL)316
Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma331
Wade Woodaz, Clemson357
Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU366
Jack Kelly, BYU387
Justin Jefferson, Alabama395
Namdi Obiazor, TCU405
Red Murdock, Buffalo
Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
Karson Sharar, Iowa

Cornerbacks

CB Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Mansoor Delane, LSU10
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee12
Avieon Terrell, Clemson19
Brandon Cisse, South Carolina32
Keith Abney II, Arizona State36
Colton Hood, Tennessee48
Keionte Scott, Miami50
D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana55
Chris Johnson, San Diego State59
Chandler Rivers, Duke70
Daylen Everette, Georgia74
Devin Moore, Florida83
Treydan Stukes, Arizona104
Will Lee III, Texas A&M108
Malik Muhammad, Texas111
Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State123
Julian Neal, Arkansas143
Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina145
Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina154
Hezekiah Masses, Cal161
Tacario Davis, Washington179
Jadon Canady, Oregon199
Ephesians Prysock, Washington202
Domani Jackson, Alabama206
TJ Hall, Iowa237
Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas324
Avery Smith, Toledo335
Marcus Allen, North Carolina343
Collin Wright, Stanford367
Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin368
Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri377
Andre Fuller, Toledo
Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech
Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston

Safeties

S Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Caleb Downs, Ohio State5
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo35
Dillon Thieneman, Oregon39
A.J. Haulcy, LSU43
Kamari Ramsey, USC64
Zakee Wheatley, Penn State97
Genesis Smith, Arizona100
Bud Clark, TCU115
Michael Taaffe, Texas139
Bishop Fitzgerald, USC183
Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma198
VJ Payne, Kansas State267
Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa275
Jalen Huskey, Maryland303
Ahmaad Moses, SMU318
Dalton Johnson, Arizona
Louis Moore, Indiana
DeShon Singleton, Nebraska
Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL)

Specialists

Specialist Combine InviteesPFF Predictive Big Board Rank
Drew Stevens, Iowa407
Dominic Zvada, Michigan408
Brett Thorson, Georgia409
Ryan Eckley, Michigan State410
Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse411
Tommy Doman Jr., Florida
Trey Smack, Florida
Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.