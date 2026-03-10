Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft: Addressing safety, playmakers and the offensive line

Oregon's Dillon Thieneman in Round 1: Thieneman was outstanding in coverage in 2025, earning a 90.8 PFF coverage grade while recording two interceptions and forcing five incompletions. He followed that performance with a massive showing at the combine, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and posting a 41-inch vertical jump.

The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2025 season at 9-8 and out of the playoffs, just one year removed from finishing a game shy of the best record in the NFL. While Minnesota managed to sweep Detroit and finish ahead of them in the standings, uncertainty at quarterback and in the front office leaves the franchise looking closer to a rebuilding phase than true contention.

Regardless of who lines up under center in 2026, the Vikings need to prioritize youth and athleticism at all three offensive skill positions while also identifying a long-term solution at center.

Defensively, safety stands out as a major need, particularly with longtime standout Harrison Smith potentially nearing retirement. Minnesota could also use additional depth at both cornerback and edge defender.

Those needs create clear concerns on both sides of the ball — far more than can realistically be solved in a single draft. With limited cap flexibility, the Vikings will need to maximize the value of every selection this year.

Round 1, Pick 18: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Thieneman was outstanding in coverage in 2025, earning a 90.8 PFF coverage grade while recording two interceptions and forcing five incompletions. He followed that performance with a massive showing at the combine, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and posting a 41-inch vertical jump.

Round 2, Pick 49: WR Omar Cooper, Indiana

Cooper impressed in his hometown of Indianapolis at the combine, running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash while measuring 6-foot and 199 pounds. He was a key piece of Indiana’s national championship offense in 2025, turning 69 receptions into 44 first downs and 13 touchdowns. He also generated 232 yards after contact on his way to 937 receiving yards.

Round 3, Pick 82: RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky

McGowan transferred to Kentucky from New Mexico State for the 2025 season and delivered another strong campaign. Across the past two seasons, he forced 84 missed tackles on 320 carries and produced 37 explosive runs.

Round 3, Pick 97: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Stukes also turned heads in Indianapolis, measuring 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds while running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. His on-field production matched the athletic profile, as he recorded four interceptions and forced six incompletions in 2025 without allowing a touchdown in coverage.

Round 5, Pick 161: C Jager Burton, Kentucky

Burton did not allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2025, building on a strong 2024 season in which he surrendered just two sacks and seven total pressures. He also showcased impressive athleticism at the combine, running a 4.93-second 40-yard dash with a 1.76-second 10-yard split.