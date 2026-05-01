Brian Flores gets his prototype on the interior: The Vikings reached slightly at Pick 18 to secure Florida DI Caleb Banks. While his collegiate production was modest, his rare length and frame make him a versatile chess piece for Minnesota‘s aggressive defensive front.

Elite athleticism found in the middle rounds: Minnesota landed a potential secondary steal in Charles Demmings. The small-school cornerback posted 99th-percentile vertical jump numbers at the combine and earned a 79.6 PFF grade with four interceptions in 2025.

Focusing on the trenches and blocking: The class is reinforced by experienced players like Michigan TE Max Bredeson, who posted a career-high 85.2 run-blocking grade in 2025.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Minnesota Vikings approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Minnesota Vikings: C

Picks: 9 | WAA added: 0.493 (Rank 32/32)

Pick 18: DI Caleb Banks, Florida Gators

Pick 51: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati Bearcats

Pick 82: DI Domonique Orange, Iowa State Cyclones

Pick 97: T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern Wildcats

Pick 98: S Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 159: TE Max Bredeson, Michigan Wolverines

Pick 163: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Pick 198: HB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pick 235: C Gavin Gerhardt, Cincinnati Bearcats

Highest-graded pick (2025): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL) Hurricanes (87.3)

2026 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 37 74 111 149 186 223 260 297 DI Caleb Banks RANK 32 PICK 18 LB Jake Golday RANK 59 PICK 51 DI Domonique Orange RANK 72 PICK 82 T Caleb Tiernan RANK 64 PICK 97 S Jakobe Thomas RANK 297 PICK 98 TE Max Bredeson RANK 235 PICK 159 CB Charles Demmings RANK 139 PICK 163 HB Demond Claiborne RANK 171 PICK 198 C Gavin Gerhardt PICK 235 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Banks: This is a significant reach based on the Consensus Big Board, but the fit in Brian Flores’ defense makes sense. Banks’ length and strength give the Vikings a unique presence on the defensive front that they can move across a variety of alignments, even if his production didn’t stand out at the collegiate level.

Golday: Golday has intriguing length and athleticism with starter potential, but he must improve instincts and anticipation. At worst, he profiles as a strong depth and special teams option.

Orange: Orange is a massive defensive line prospect with elite power potential, supported by impressive weight-room strength. His first-step explosiveness allows him to generate strong speed-to-power as a bull rusher, particularly in attack mode. However, his hand speed and pass-rush finesse are limited, which impacts his ability to disengage consistently. He projects best as a high-effort, power-based lineman in a 3-4 scheme.

Tiernan: Tiernan is a smart, balanced and experienced tackle whose limitations stem from a naturally high pad level and shorter arm length. Despite that, his technique and football IQ give him a path to a starting role.

Thomas: Thomas offers intriguing size and physicality as an enforcer-type safety, but inconsistency likely limits him to a rotational role.

Bredeson: Bredeson’s value is rooted in his blocking ability, highlighted by a career-best 85.2 run-blocking grade in 2025 and strong marks of 78.0 in 2023 and 73.5 in 2024. He has also been reliable in pass protection, earning grades of 87.2 (2022), 73.1 (2023), 68.3 (2024) and 78.1 (2025), while allowing just four pressures and no sacks across 103 career pass-blocking snaps. Receiving production has been minimal, with 12 catches for 132 yards on 17 career targets. At his size, he shows good initial pop and leverage as a lead blocker, though his ability to sustain blocks remains inconsistent.

Demmings: Demmings drew attention at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with an explosive athletic profile and strong testing numbers. He measured 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds, which places him in the 68th percentile for height, with 32.13-inch arms in the 81st percentile. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash (86th percentile) and posted elite explosiveness with a 42-inch vertical (99th percentile) and 11-foot broad jump (96th percentile). He earned a 79.6 PFF grade in 2025 and allowed 18 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets, while recording four interceptions and six pass breakups, with a 39.8 passer rating allowed. His ball skills and tackling efficiency support sleeper potential, though he will require development at the next level.

Claiborne: Claiborne is a souped-up, scatback-type runner with a sprinter's track background that clearly translates to the field. He is at his best in zone-blocking concepts, where his speed and acceleration can stress defenses. He offers solid receiving upside and projects as an RB3 with special-teams value or as a speed complement in a two-back rotation.

Gerhardt: Gerhardt brings extensive experience, having played 3,374 career snaps. In 2025, he earned a 68.4 overall grade with a 75.2 pass-blocking mark and a 66.1 run-blocking grade. He allowed just seven pressures and no sacks across 426 pass-blocking snaps, including only one pressure on 99 true pass sets.