Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft: Rams pick Francis Mauigoa in Round 1, take a swing at QB in Round 2

The Los Angeles Rams played like one of the league’s elite teams for much of the 2025 season. In the end, however, the NFL’s other powerhouse happened to share their division — and ultimately hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has already announced his plans to return for the 2026 season, so while the Rams may explore future options at the position, it is unlikely to be their top priority this offseason. That distinction belongs to right tackle, as longtime lineman Rob Havenstein recently announced his retirement. Fortunately for Los Angeles, the first round is deep at the position, and the team owns an extra first-round pick thanks to last year’s draft-day trade with Atlanta. The Rams could also target the secondary early, with interior offensive line depth a potential focus on Day 3.

With four of the first 93 picks, Los Angeles is well-positioned to address both immediate needs and long-term priorities in this year’s draft.

With Rob Havenstein’s recent retirement creating a clear need at right tackle, the Rams would be landing a premium talent at their most pressing position here. Mauigoa earned an 85.9 PFF grade on true pass sets in 2025 and, over the past two seasons, has allowed just three sacks and five quarterback hits across 1,133 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 1, Pick 29: CB Keionte Scott, Miami

Scott would be an ideal fit in the slot for Los Angeles, particularly because of his impact against the run. He recorded 19 run stops and nine tackles for loss last season, earning a 91.3 PFF run-defense grade. He was strong in coverage as well, allowing no touchdowns while intercepting two passes and breaking up five more.

Round 2, Pick 61: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

With his 2025 campaign largely derailed by an oblique injury, Nussmeier did not develop as much as his 2024 tape suggested he might. Over the past two seasons, he recorded 38 big-time throws, while turnover-worthy plays accounted for just 3.0% of his dropbacks.

Round 3, Pick 93: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

With Kam Curl in line for a sizable free-agent contract, safety could become a pressing need for the Rams this April. Across his final two seasons at Penn State, Wheatley recorded four interceptions and five forced incompletions, along with 27 run stops.

Round 5, Pick 167: C Pat Coogan, Indiana

Coogan did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit during Indiana’s national championship season. He was nearly as steady the year prior at Notre Dame, surrendering just one sack and two quarterback hits for the Fighting Irish in 2024.