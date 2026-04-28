KJ Bolden is a high-IQ anchor: The Georgia safety draws comparisons to Javon Bullard for his nickel versatility and elite tackling, missing just four of 82 attempts last season (4.9% rate).

Clemson lands the nation's top-graded safety: Transfer Corey Myrick joins the Tigers as the highest-graded returning safety in college football after allowing only 109 yards on 33 targets in 2025.

Versatile playmakers define the class: Utah’s Jackson Bennee and Alabama’s Bray Hubbard offer elite ball skills and run support, with Bennee recording four interceptions and Hubbard leading SEC safeties in defensive stops.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first pass at position rankings.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early rankings are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

1. KJ Bolden, Georgia

Big board rank: 16

Bolden draws comparisons to fellow Georgia alum Javon Bullard due to his nickel versatility and high football IQ. He missed just four of his 82 tackle attempts last season – his missed tackle rate (4.9%) ranked second among returning safeties.

2. Jackson Bennee, Utah

Big board rank: 24

Bennee is one better tackling campaign away from significant first-round hype. In coverage last season, few were better. He primarily played in the slot for Utah but has experience as a box defender and deep safety. Bennee missed 23.3% of his tackle attempts but recorded four interceptions and allowed only one deep completion.

3. Ty Benefield, LSU

Big board rank: 39

Benefield was at the end of every play for Boise State's defense last year. He produced 104 total tackles last year, bringing his career tally to 227. Benefield carries over 600 snaps of experience in three different areas (slot, box, deep safety). While he rarely puts a foot wrong, he lacks a true standout attribute.

4. Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Big board rank: 48

Hubbard is a relatively rare three-star recruit success story at Alabama. With PFF grades of 89.2 and 84.6 in his last two seasons, he has been one of the Crimson Tide's best players overall. Hubbard's 22 defensive stops against the run led SEC safeties last year, and he has a nose for the football, too, with four interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2025.

5. Corey Myrick, Clemson

Big board rank: 60

Myrick enjoyed a breakout campaign with Southern Miss before hitting the portal and joining Clemson this offseason. He was the highest-graded returning safety in PFF last season, allowing just 109 yards in coverage on 33 targets. Myrick played all over the formation last year, but he is at his best when aligned as a deep half-field safety.