Jeremiyah Love adds explosive “home-run” ability: Though the Cardinals‘ backfield is crowded with James Conner and Tyler Allgeier, Love brings elite speed, evidenced by his 22 runs of 20-plus yards over the last two seasons.

Mixed results on the PFF Big Board: Arizona earned a C+ grade, finishing 14th in WAA added. The team reached on four picks, according to the PFF Big Board, including QB Carson Beck.

Late-round value in the trenches: Southeastern Louisiana’s Kaleb Proctor and Ole Miss tackle Jayden Williams offer high-upside depth; Proctor generated 39 pressures in 2025, while Williams posted a strong 78.5 pass-blocking grade.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the Arizona Cardinals approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

Arizona Cardinals: C+

Picks: 7 | WAA added: 1.202 (Rank 14/32)

Pick 3: HB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pick 34: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M Aggies

Pick 65: QB Carson Beck, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 104: DI Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Pick 143: WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 183: LB Karson Sharar, Iowa Hawkeyes

Pick 217: T Jayden Williams, Mississippi Rebels

Highest-graded pick (2025): HB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (93.1)

2026 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 47 93 140 186 233 279 326 372 HB Jeremiyah Love PICK · RANK 3 G Chase Bisontis RANK 48 PICK 34 QB Carson Beck RANK 113 PICK 65 DI Kaleb Proctor RANK 111 PICK 104 WR Reggie Virgil RANK 130 PICK 143 LB Karson Sharar RANK 372 PICK 183 T Jayden Williams PICK 217 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Love: The Cardinals don’t exactly have a thin running back room after restructuring James Conner’s contract to keep him in Arizona and adding Tyler Allgeier in free agency, but Love adds a different element with his home-run hitting ability. His 22 runs of 20-plus yards over the past two seasons ranked third among FBS running backs. The biggest question with this fit in Arizona is whether the team has the offensive infrastructure to allow Love to generate those explosive plays, given the number of outstanding questions on that side of the ball.

Bisontis: Bisontis posted a 62.4 PFF grade in 2025 across a career-high 795 snaps after earning marks of 55.2 in 2023 and 70.2 in 2024. He ranked in the 56th percentile in run-blocking grade on zone runs, 23rd percentile on gap runs and 59th percentile in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets.

Beck: Beck enters the NFL with a ton of playing experience, clean fundamentals and a good game manager's mindset. However, his arm talent took a big hit in 2025 after his UCL surgery and could be an unfortunate roadblock to NFL success.

Proctor: Proctor, No. 111 on PFF’s Big Board, offers an unusual profile given his size and level of competition, but his explosiveness and pass-rushing ability stand out. His 2025 production supports that evaluation, as he earned an 86.5 PFF grade and generated 39 pressures, including nine sacks, four hits and 26 hurries. His performance against LSU in particular highlights his upside and reinforces his case as a potential late-round value.

Virgil: Virgil is a high-floor, low-ceiling “Z” receiver with the versatility to align both inside and outside the numbers. While his athleticism is not difference-making, his strong hands and reliable blocking give him value as a depth option.

Sharar: Sharar was a one-year starter at linebacker for Iowa, but his impact could come early on special teams, where he has earned 75.0-plus PFF grades in three consecutive seasons with experience across all phases.

Williams: Williams handled a career-high 1,082 snaps in 2025 and earned a 69.6 overall grade, driven by a strong 78.5 pass-blocking mark compared to a 60.8 run-blocking grade. He allowed 17 total pressures — two sacks, two hits and 13 hurries — across 586 pass-blocking snaps, with just seven pressures surrendered on 125 true pass sets. At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, he brings size and stability in protection, while run-game consistency remains more variable. The profile points to a pass-protection-leaning tackle with depth value.