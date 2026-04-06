2026 NFL Mock Draft: Sonny Styles slides, Chiefs trade up for top edge rusher

The New York Jets go with Arvell Reese at No. 2: Reese is a pass-rushing project first and foremost, but don’t overlook his 86.5 PFF run-defense from last season. Expect him to be a big factor on early downs from the very beginning of his NFL career.

Chiefs snag Texas Tech's David Bailey at No. 6: Despite ranking first out of 872 edge defenders graded by PFF last season, Bailey still possesses room for further growth. His explosiveness off the line is some of the best we have ever seen, and Chiefs fans will be thrilled to see their team trade up inside the top 10 in search of a second franchise cornerstone from Texas Tech.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The 2026 NFL Draft is starting to round into focus, and this mock reflects where the class currently stands, with quarterbacks like Fernando Mendoza pushing for the top spot, blue-chip defenders such as Caleb Downs anchoring the early picks and a thin-but-intriguing skill group led by Jeremiyah Love shaping the rest of Round 1.

As that picture comes into focus, PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator, Customizable Big Board and Scouting Assistant allow you to build your own version of this class and explore how team needs, positional value and draft capital influence the board.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Don’t be fooled by the numbers in the huge deal Kirk Cousins recently signed with the Raiders. His five-year, $172 million contract is essentially a one-year deal. As we close in on the final few weeks before the draft, the conversation is shifting from whether Mendoza will go first overall to how long it will take before he claims the starting role in Klint Kubiak’s offense.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

I really want to entertain the idea that Aaron Glenn, who made his name as a defensive backs coach, is absolutely in love with Caleb Downs, but I can’t bring myself to turn this mock draft completely on its head at this early stage.

Instead, the Jets play it safe with Downs’ Ohio State teammate. Reese is a pass-rushing project first and foremost, but don’t overlook his 86.5 PFF run-defense from last season. I expect him to be a big factor on early downs from the very beginning of his NFL career.

3. *TRADE* Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

It really feels like the draft opens up at third overall, and some eager teams may be calling the Cardinals to leapfrog Tennessee for the top running back in the draft. In his first draft as a general manager, Mike Borgonzi is not prepared to call Arizona’s bluff and trades up one spot to secure Jeremiyah Love.

This has felt like a natural fit throughout the process. While Love possesses the physical traits teams covet, his 433 career carries stand out as a key differentiator, especially compared to prospects like Ashton Jeanty, who logged 748 attempts at Boise State. That lighter workload, aided by a timeshare with Jadarian Price, suggests more tread left on the tires entering the NFL.

4. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Cardinals could work the phone lines again here, but they don’t want to completely take themselves out of the sweepstakes for the top offensive tackle prospect. Mauigoa played the third-most snaps of any right tackle in college football last season, allowing just two sacks.

5. New York Giants: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Choosing between Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles is a difficult decision for the Giants at this spot, as both offer high-end impact in different ways. Previously in these kinds of situations, the Giants have typically sided with the more athletic prospect, which is clearly Styles, but it’s a new era with John Harbaugh in town. Harbaugh will admire Downs’ football intelligence and the natural leadership he exuded during his final college football season.

6. *TRADE* Kansas City Chiefs: ED David Bailey, Texas Tech

The Browns become the second team to trade down but remain inside the top 10. They may have held onto this pick if Mauigoa was still available, but without an offensive tackle worthy of this selection, the Chiefs sense excellent value with David Bailey falling outside of the top five.

Despite ranking first out of 872 edge defenders graded by PFF last season, Bailey still possesses room for further growth. His explosiveness off the line is some of the best we have ever seen, and Chiefs fans will be thrilled to see their team trade up inside the top 10 in search of a second franchise cornerstone from Texas Tech.

7. Washington Commanders: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Windows can be extremely small in the NFL. Despite their 5-12 record from a season ago, the Commanders are not as far away from competing as some suggest. After loading up on defensive pieces in free agency, including Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, Leo Chenal and Amik Robertson, the Commanders turn their attention to the offense as they attempt to maximize their window while Jayden Daniels remains on a rookie contract.

Tate is not quite in the same tier as some of the top wide receiver prospects in recent draft cycles, but he has one of the highest floors in this class. In a first round filled with developmental prospects, Tate already looks and plays like an NFL receiver. That is notable for a team with higher aspirations for immediate success than many realize.

8. New Orleans Saints: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Saints may feel Carnell Tate was just taken from them at the 11th hour. Forced to pivot, they should have no problem keeping Mansoor Delane in southern Louisiana. The Saints may need to double-dip at defensive back in this year’s draft. Alontae Taylor’s departure means the team needs a new full-time slot corner. As a long, lean cornerback, Delane aligned in the slot on fewer than 5% of his collegiate snaps. He projects as an immediate upgrade on the perimeter.

9. Cleveland Browns: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling has been a riser throughout the draft process, with his momentum building after an excellent combine performance highlighted by his 45-inch arm length. Freeling’s lone season as a starter at Georgia was not anything special, as he earned a 72.3 PFF grade. However, his limited playing time makes him an even more intriguing prospect as a true junior with prototypical size.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: ED Rueben Bain Jr, Miami

The Bengals likely know that if both top defensive backs in this draft are off the board before the 10th pick, some of the top front-seven defenders will fall into their lap. In this case, they are happy to go with Rueben Bain Jr.

Bain’s combination of short arms and undeniable production is something we have not seen from a top draft prospect. There is no historical precedent for a player with this build succeeding on the edge. However, Bain’s proven dominance against future NFL offensive tackles should not give much concern to a Bengals team looking to fill the void left by Trey Hendrickson.

11. Miami Dolphins: WR Makai Lemon, USC

Whichever wide receiver the Dolphins select first in this draft will face major expectations to produce immediately for an offense lacking pass-catching weapons. Lemon has proven he operates best when given the keys to the offense with a true WR1 workload. Following Zachariah Branch’s transfer away from USC, Lemon ranked first among all college football receivers in PFF receiving grade (91.4). Lemon can operate both inside and outside with strong competitive toughness. If he lands here, he immediately becomes one of the most exciting rookies in fantasy football.

12. Dallas Cowboys: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The fourth-ranked player on PFF’s big board falling to 12th overall would be quite a surprise, but we have seen elite front-seven combine performers fall in drafts before. It is also worth noting that many evaluators do not classify linebacker as a premium position.

You can trust Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys to stop the slide and claim the headlines. Beyond his physical attributes, Styles excelled at getting ball carriers to the ground this past season. He led the team in PFF tackling grade (91.6) and recorded just two missed tackles on 90 total attempts.

13. Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

There will not be a more frequently mocked trade than this pick, as Rams general manager Les Snead loves moving around the draft board. Instead, he stays put with the franchise’s long-term aspirations in mind.

The Rams have not drafted a tackle earlier than the fifth round since 2022, and Fano’s shorter arms have raised questions about his ability to play tackle long term. However, he allowed just two sacks over his final two seasons at Utah, and he projects as a key piece of this offensive line in some capacity.

14. Baltimore Ravens: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane excelled as a pass-protecting left guard at Penn State, ranking highly in PFF pass-blocking grade (87.0) in 2025. He did not allow a sack or a quarterback hit that season. He will likely have to transition to right guard on the Ravens’ offensive line, but he has experience there from his time in college.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Regardless of the Buccaneers re-signing Cade Otton this offseason, this selection feels like a natural fit given the departure of franchise stalwart Mike Evans. Sadiq can effectively operate as a wide receiver thanks to his combination of size, speed and explosiveness.

Sadiq battled drops and saw a decline in production after the catch in his final year at Oregon, but if he returns to the trajectory he was on 12 months ago, the Buccaneers could be getting him at a significant value.

16. New York Jets: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Having already addressed the defensive side of the ball, the Jets opt for the third player from the top trio of wide receiver prospects in this class. Tyson dropped just one of his 62 catchable targets this past season. He will be a welcome addition to a Jets team that is coming off the lowest PFF team receiving grade in the NFL over the past seven years.

17. *TRADE* Philadelphia Eagles: S Dillon Thienemen, Oregon

Never a team to miss out on good value, the Eagles leapfrog the Minnesota Vikings by one pick to draft the last remaining player from PFF’s top 15 prospects.

Thienemen is much more than a plug-and-play replacement for Reed Blankenship. While that may appear to be the case here, the Oregon prospect brings significant experience closer to the line of scrimmage as a hole coverage defender and in man coverage against tight ends and slot receivers.

18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

After checking every box at his highly anticipated pro day, some reports suggest McCoy may not make it this far down the draft board, as he looks like the same athlete he was before tearing his ACL and missing the entire 2025 season. Turn on any of his tape from a year ago, and you will see a cornerback who plays with unmatched tenacity. He is a perfect culture fit under Brian Flores.

Miller enters the league as one of the best blends of youth and experience in this draft. As a true senior and four-year starter who stayed with the same team and did not miss a game in his college career, Miller could be considered a throwback in the current transfer portal era.

His PFF grade improved each season, as he allowed fewer pressures while developing as an offensive tackle under Dabo Swinney. This projects as a safe, steady pick for a Panthers team in search of stability.

20. Dallas Cowboys: ED Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Already walking away from the first round with Sonny Styles, this is shaping up to be a major success for the Cowboys on Day 1 with another much-needed addition to their front seven.

As an older prospect, Mesidor does not possess the same upside Micah Parsons once did, who was traded for this draft pick, but the Cowboys believe they are in win-now mode and need players who can make an immediate impact. He generated 67 pressures last season at Miami, and there is no question he fits the bill.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

For the second straight draft, the hometown team opts for an attractive wide receiver pick to energize the crowd. The selection of Cooper would not just excite Pittsburgh; the national champion receiver would inject a spark into the Steelers' offense that has been missing in recent years.

Cooper is an elite threat with the ball in his hands and has drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel. His 27 forced missed tackles ranked fourth among all college football receivers last season.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DI Caleb Banks, Florida

Jim Harbaugh is a firm believer in the need for big-bodied defensive linemen who can rotate in and out, emphasizing quality of reps over quantity. The Florida product played in only three games last season due to a foot injury but has the traits of a first-round pick. The Chargers are in dire need of interior pass-rushing upside.

23. Detroit Lions: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

The Lions trade down six spots and draft a player they could have reasonably selected had they stayed put. Linebacker may not be the biggest need for Detroit, but this organization places a premium on high-character players who bring energy and enthusiasm.

Allen wore the green dot on Kirby Smart’s defense, and coaches rave about his leadership ability. He has graded as an outstanding run defender over the past two seasons, earning PFF run-defense grades above 88.0 in each year.

24. Cleveland Browns: ED Keldric Faulk, Auburn

A running mate for Myles Garrett may not be near the top of the priority list for most Browns fans. This franchise needs wide receivers, but there will be plenty of options available at 39th overall, and this is too early for Denzel Boston.

Faulk is one of the rawest prospects in the first round and received buzz as a potential top-five pick midway through the 2025 season. His size and strength are ideal for the edge position, and he could benefit from the opportunity to learn behind one of the all-time great pass rushers in Cleveland.

25. Chicago Bears: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

The highest-ranked player remaining on PFF’s big board is a sound choice for a Bears franchise that should approach this draft with a best-player-available strategy. The Toledo star ranked second among all college football safeties in PFF grade last season. He has the size and big-play ability to make an immediate impact early in his professional career.

26. *TRADE* Carolina Panthers: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Brandon Beane and the Bills are strong candidates to trade down from this spot. The Panthers do not hold another pick inside the top 50, so this move may require additional investment, but their defense desperately needs an upgrade over Chau Smith-Wade at slot corner. Terrell played on the perimeter at a high level for Clemson, but due to his smaller frame, he projects better as a nickel corner at the next level.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Mike Iheanachor, Arizona State

The 330-pound Goliath offensive tackle is relatively new to football, starting in 2021 and has struggled with consistency throughout college. With retirement looming for 38-year-old legend Trent Williams, the 49ers can afford to use this pick as a future investment on their offensive line, and Iheanachor’s fluid movement fits perfectly in Kyle Shanahan’s zone rushing scheme.

The Texans need some more nastiness on the interior, and Pregnon fits the bill. He’s already 24 years old, but his breakout 2025 season with the Ducks has opened the door for real late-first-round consideration. Playing exclusively on the interior over his 3,200 collegiate snaps, Pregnon has been at fault for just three sacks. He only allowed five pressures this past year and was only met with one flag from the officials.

29. *TRADE* Arizona Cardinals: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

This is a win-win trade, as the Cardinals use the picks they received from the Titans in an earlier deal to move back into the first round, while the Chiefs recoup some of the capital they spent to acquire David Bailey.

Howell represents tremendous value here. If the Cardinals were considering Rueben Bain Jr. earlier instead of an offensive tackle, they now land a similar player. Arm length is also a key concern for Howell’s draft stock, but he has produced three consecutive seasons with PFF pass-rushing grades above 90.0.

30. Miami Dolphins: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

First-year head coach and general manager duo Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan will be keen to bring a defensive contributor into the building, alongside a wide receiver.

Not many defensive backs available on Day 2 fit what Hafley covets in his cornerbacks. Hood is a scrappy boundary defender, and while he is prone to making mistakes, Hafley will value the energy this young cornerback brings.

31. New England Patriots: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Every year, we get a late first-round pick seemingly out of left field. The Patriots do need a linebacker, but Jake Golday — who is ranked 59th on PFF’s big board — may turn some heads here. Golday isn’t the exact same replica of Browns standout rookie Carson Schwesinger, but the two share enough similarities to warrant a boost to Golday’s stock following the former’s tremendous 2025 campaign.

32. Seattle Seahawks: DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

The Seahawks will not fall into the trap of making a luxury running back pick to close out Day 1 as the reigning champions. Instead, they return to drafting one of the best available players to keep competition strong along their defensive front.

McDonald has not been a standout pass rusher to this point, but he ranked first among all college interior defensive linemen in PFF run-defense grade this past season. At just 21 years old, McDonald should continue to grow into his 326-pound frame.