2026 NFL Draft: Top 10 edge defenders on true pass-rush snaps

Pass-rush production can be just as difficult to evaluate as pass protection, particularly at the college level, where scheme, blitz rates and manufactured pressure can inflate numbers that skew player evaluation at the surface level.

That’s where true pass-rush snaps come in. Built on the same principles as true pass sets, these plays filter out screens, play-action passes, rollouts and other schemed advantages, while focusing on standard dropbacks with legitimate pass-rush opportunities. The goal is simple: isolate a defender’s ability to win in obvious passing situations.

With that in mind, we’re looking at the top five edge defenders in the class by pass-rushing grade on true pass-rush snaps, using the cleanest signal available for projecting pressure generation to the next level.

If you’ve been paying attention throughout the draft cycle, this one should come as no surprise. Bailey led the nation in both PFF overall grade (93.3) and PFF pass-rush grade (93.8) in 2025, while his 81 total pressures ranked second only to Miami’s Reuben Bain Jr.

On 118 true pass-rush snaps — 11th-most among the 46 edge defenders on the predictive big board — Bailey produced 12 sacks, tied for the most in the class on those plays. He also tallied 48 total pressures, second only to Bain.

No edge rusher posted a higher true pass-rush win rate (41.7%), making Bailey the only defender in the class above 40%, and his 40.7% pressure rate comfortably led the group, with the next closest rusher at 35.9%.

Mesidor may not receive the same attention as his teammate Reuben Bain Jr., but his production — particularly in stable pass-rush situations — demands recognition.

He logged 163 true pass-rush snaps, the second-most in the class behind Bain’s 212, and turned that workload into 12 sacks, three hits and 29 hurries. His 44 total pressures on true pass-rush snaps ranks third among edge defenders in this class.

Beyond the raw pressure totals, Mesidor added 22 additional pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure. His 34.7% true pass-rush win rate ranks sixth among players on the predictive big board.

Moore has been one of the bigger risers in recent mock drafts. At the beginning of October, he was coming off the board around Pick 107 in the PFF Mock Draft Simulator. As of early February, that number has climbed to Pick 58, reflecting a steady upward trend after a strong 2025 campaign.

On true pass-rush snaps, the efficiency jumps off the page. Moore logged 92 true pass-rush opportunities and converted them into 11 sacks, six hits and 16 hurries, plus three additional pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure. His 37.0% pass-rush win rate ranks fourth in the class, while his 35.9% pressure rate trails only David Bailey.

Even more impressive is the context: when removing cleanup and unblocked pressures, Moore still finished with 30 total pressures on true pass-rush sets, which ranks sixth among edge defenders on the predictive big board. And that is despite having just 92 opportunities, while every defender ahead of him logged at least 118.

You’d have to scroll all the way down to No. 121 on the PFF Predictive Big Board to find Tucker, but the production profile suggests he could be one of the more intriguing late-round bets in this class. After playing limited roles in 2023 and 2024, Tucker broke out in 2025 with a 91.4 PFF grade, flashing legitimate high-end pass-rush efficiency.

On 137 true pass-rush snaps, Tucker recorded 10 sacks, five hits and 25 hurries, along with 15 additional pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure. When removing unblocked and cleanup pressures, he still finished with 39 total true pressures, which ranks third in the class, trailing only Reuben Bain Jr. and David Bailey. His 38.1% true pass-rush win rate ranks second in the class, again behind only Bailey.

James-Newby has quietly been one of the more consistently productive pass-rushers in the class over the past three seasons. He earned overall grades above 80.0 in each of the last three years, including marks north of 88.0 in back-to-back seasons, and posted a 93.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025.

On 128 true pass-rush snaps, James-Newby recorded four sacks, three hits and 29 hurries, along with 15 additional pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure. His 37.7% true pass-rush win rate ranks third in the class, trailing only David Bailey and Nadame Tucker.

