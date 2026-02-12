2026 NFL Draft: Strengths, weaknesses for the top WR prospects

The order of the top 2026 NFL Draft wide receivers is up for debate at this point in the offseason. Still, from Ohio State's Carnell Tate to Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, it's a strong class at the top.
Dive into the latest PFF Big Board and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to assess the 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver class for yourself.
Here’s a breakdown of what each top wide receiver brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level. For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.
WR1. Carnell Tate, Ohio State
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 7
Strengths:
- Nice cuts on his route breaks, especially to the inside
- A good pound-for-pound blocker (consistent fundamentals)
- Arm length and catch radius appear to match long frame
- Shows a high-level understanding of the nuances of route running, releases and how to attack defensive backs
- Zero holding calls on more than 600 blocking snaps in his career
Weaknesses:
- Would benefit from extra weight/strength
- Stop-and-sit for curls/comebacks could be more crisp
- Looking for his play speed/twitchiness to increase as he continues to grow into his frame
WR2. Makai Lemon, USC
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 9
Strengths:
- Short strides but can move his legs like pistons in an engine. Fast play speed
- Nuanced, technical route-runner
- Feels like an automatic reception vs. true zone coverages
- Consistently attacks the ball with full arm extension
- Already has a good baseline of different releases vs. press
- Fiesty and strong (relative to his body type) as a run blocker
- Contested-catch ability is much better than expected for his size and arm length
- Good kick and punt return experience
Weaknesses:
- Shorter strides somewhat limit top speed
- Will give up some size in contested-catch situations
- Catch radius/arm length is lacking overall
- Worst game was against Notre Dame when he faced the most press
WR3. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 14
Strengths:
- Inside-out alignment versatility
- Good production as a vertical receiver outside and in the slot
- Top speed is good, but explosiveness is even better
- High separation scores (80th-plus percentile), especially on intermediate routes
- Impressive catches through contact
- Spectacular catching ability
- Good blocker when he wants to be
- Solid level of production after the catch
Weaknesses:
- Consistent injury history. Hurt in all four years of his college career
- Release package vs. press is very basic. Wants to win with just speed
- Must continue to improve ball security
WR4. Denzel Boston, Washington
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 20
Strengths:
- Not slow out of his stance. Eats up cushion quickly for a big man
- Decent sharpness in his route cuts
- Good route understanding. Will even pull some double moves
- Very reliable hands with heavy volume in 2024 and 2025
- Maximizes a big catch radius with strong hands and good hand-eye coordination
- Brings a YAC mentality
- Has the frame and strength to be a reliable blocker
Weaknesses:
- More comfortable and confident vs. single/man coverage than sitting in soft spots vs. zone
- When he loses as a blocker, it's because he's lunging
- Production tailed off when defenses started to key in on him in 2024
WR5. KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
PFF Predictive Big Board Rank: 28
Strengths:
- Short but quick strides for pro-level acceleration
- Great one-cut change of direction with and without the ball
- Can be lightning quick with his releases vs. press
- Will also line up in the backfield as a running back
- Excellent return potential on special teams
- Total wide receiver usage and efficiency skyrocketed at Texas A&M
Weaknesses:
- Dropped 19 passes over three years
- Won't bring much value as a blocker
- Invites contact too willingly