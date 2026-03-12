2026 NFL Draft: 5 prospects who just became perfect fits after the first wave of free agency

The Chiefs need reinforcements at cornerback: Three of Kansas City's defensive backs have departed, and now LSU's Mansoor Delane — the 2026 NFL Draft's top cornerback prospect — looks to be a perfect fit.

The Maxx Crosby trade fiasco gives the Ravens a first-rounder again: Baltimore could use the Day 1 pick to shore up their interior offensive line with Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane, who earned an outstanding 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade while allowing just four pressures in 2025

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

NFL franchises enter every offseason with a slew of needs. The first step in filling those holes is utilizing the league’s free agency period to acquire veteran players. Once that process is over, their focus pivots to the NFL draft.

As such, as those needs get narrowed down, there will be some seemingly obvious prospect-team fits that could further improve each roster. Here are a handful of potential 2026 NFL Draft fits that are making more and more sense as free agency continues.

Amid all of the controversy surrounding their now-defunct trade for Maxx Crosby and the subsequent signing of Trey Hendrickson, the Ravens have more needs than just edge defender. Their interior offensive line needs reinforcements if the team is to once again compete at the top of the AFC.

Ravens’ guards earned a 55.2 PFF overall grade in 2025, which ranked sixth worst in the NFL. Right guard Daniel Faalele is a free agent and seems highly unlikely to return. Left guard Andrew Vorhees enters the final year of his contract in 2026 after posting a 54.6 PFF overall grade last season. The team brought in John Simpson, who earned a similarly below-average 56.9 PFF overall grade with the Jets in 2025.

All of that points to the Ravens' need for further improvement on the interior. The easiest player to project to them with the 14th overall pick is Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane, who earned an outstanding 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade while allowing just four pressures in 2025. He paired that terrific production with a career-high 78.6 PFF run-blocking grade.

The Ravens need to find help at center, as well, given the departure of Tyler Linderbaum, but Ioane offers an immediate solution at guard earlier in the draft.

Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Longtime Eagles stalwart Dallas Goedert could be playing elsewhere in 2025, which would leave the team with a hole at tight end, particularly in the receiving game, that they haven’t dealt with in quite some time. They’ve re-signed Grant Calcaterra and brought in Jacksonville’s Johnny Mundt in free agency, but those two are known more for their blocking prowess.

Goedert accounted for 624 receiving yards for Philadelphia in 2025. The rest of the Eagles’ tight end unit accounted for just 116 yards, while Mundt logged just 111 with the Jaguars. Considering Goedert’s importance both as a traditional receiver and in their RPO game, they will need to fill that void or risk losing a dynamic portion of their passing game.

Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq is a terrific athlete who could fill that void and serve as a flexible complement to Philadelphia’s blocking options at the position. Sadiq led all FBS tight ends with eight touchdowns in 2025, while his 560 receiving yards tied for the eighth most among that same group. He was never featured as the top option in Oregon’s passing game, but his athletic flashes and ability to create explosive plays after the catch would be a nice schematic fit for the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The attrition of Kansas City’s cornerback unit has been one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason. They traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a draft haul, including the 29th overall pick this year. Jaylen Watson joined McDuffie in Los Angeles via free agency. Joshua Williams also departed for Tennessee in free agency.

Those departures leave the Chiefs with just Kristian Fulton in the final year of a two-year contract and second-year man Nohl Williams. They combined to play fewer than 600 snaps in 2025. Williams made an impact as a third-round rookie and could be a long-term piece for Kansas City, but the team now has an opportunity to add a premier talent in the draft.

LSU’s Mansoor Delane could be an option for the Chiefs with the ninth overall pick. The draft’s consensus top cornerback earned an elite 90.7 PFF coverage grade while allowing just 14 catches on 35 targets in his direction in 2025. Delane also ranked second in the nation with an 89.1 PFF man coverage grade, allowing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to maintain his trademark aggression with him in the fold.

The Chargers’ biggest weakness last season was their offensive line, which graded out as the league’s worst by a wide margin. Part of those struggles stemmed from season-ending injuries to their star tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. Those two should return to full strength in 2026, and the team added veteran center Tyler Biadasz to occupy the pivot in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

The guard positions carry far more ambiguity for Los Angeles. Trevor Penning was brought back on a cheap one-year deal. Former Dolphin Cole Strange followed new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel over from Miami. Trey Pipkins III also offers experience at guard, though he profiles as more of a swing option. In short, the Chargers still need guards they can feel confident in starting 17 games.

One intriguing draft option is Utah’s Spencer Fano. While he never played a snap at guard in college, his lack of length has scouts speculating that he could move from tackle to the inside in the NFL. His athleticism and quickness are his strengths, and he turned in an excellent combine performance. Fano earned an outstanding 86.4 PFF run-blocking grade in outside-zone concepts over the past two seasons, which also makes him a great fit in McDaniel’s offense.

San Francisco 49ers: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

The 49ers made a big splash in free agency by adding Tampa Buccaneers legend Mike Evans to their wide receiver corps. Evans certainly aids a depleted unit that has already lost Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk and could end up without Jauan Jennings. Evans can still win one-on-one matchups and be a premier red-zone threat, but San Francisco could use one more weapon on the outside.

49ers wide receivers ranked 23rd in PFF receiving grade as a unit in 2025. The more shocking part is that, despite playing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, they ranked 28th in yards after catch per reception and forced just 21 missed tackles all year, postseason included. The bulk of the work in those two categories came from Jennings, so the 49ers still need to find a way to improve after the catch.

One player who improved mightily after the catch in 2025 was Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. A move to the slot facilitated better opportunities for Cooper, who racked up 494 yards after the catch in 2025, the 16th most in the FBS. His 27 missed tackles forced this past season were tied for the fourth most in the nation and were the most of any wide receiver in this year’s draft class.