2026 NFL Draft: Best-case scenario for all AFC teams

The Dolphins are expected to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick in the coming weeks, and beyond him, they desperately need talent and leadership in the secondary. Downs would be a homerun first pick for the new regime in Miami.

The NFL draft is the most important part of any team’s offseason, regardless of how well or poorly their previous season went. Not surprisingly, the teams that are consistently contending year after year are the ones that have the most success in the draft.

Here we’ll look at the 16 AFC teams and their best-case scenarios when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. Naturally, teams with multiple first-round picks are in a better position to address their needs than teams without a first-round pick, but every team will be explored relative to their draft ammo and potential prospect pairings.

Goal: Improve in the trenches

Ideal first pick: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

The Ravens need help in the trenches on both the offensive and defensive lines ahead of 2026. The interior offensive line is a weakness, even if they can re-sign Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who is a free agent. The guards struggled this season, ranking 26th overall in PFF grade. The defensive line has its concerns as well, as Baltimore ranked just 29th in PFF pass-rushing grade as a team.



The Ravens holds the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft, which means they’re likely to miss out on top edge prospects Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey. Auburn‘s Kendrick Faulk is a name to watch as a prospect with the size (6-foot-6, 285 pounds), strength and athleticism that will be hard for teams to pass up in the first round.

Faulk remains a work in progress rushing the passer with a 66.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025, but he has been an elite defender against the run with an 89.2 PFF run-defense grade over the last two years. The Ravens have shown the ability to develop players better than most teams, and this is a pick that would be banking on upside and potential down the line.

Goal: Find quarterback Josh Allen a true WR1

Ideal first pick: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

The Bills desperately need to surround star quarterback Josh Allen with more reliable wide receivers. Khalil Shakir (74.3 PFF grade in 2025) has established himself as a consistently productive player out of the slot, but beyond him, the unit is lacking any true big-play potential.

Boston, who is coming off a strong season in which he earned a 87.2 PFF receiving grade, would provide an immediate upgrade for the Bills’ offense. He has the size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and the strength (bringing in more than 61% of his contested targets during his Washington career) to be Allen’s go-to option as a rookie.

With Brandin Cooks and Gabe Davis set to hit free agency, Keon Coleman’s future with the team looking murky and Tyreek Shavers recovering from a torn ACL in the playoffs, Buffalo has no choice but to make the wide receiver unit priority number one this offseason.

Goal: Improve the defensive line

Ideal first pick: DI Peter Woods, Clemson

The Bengals had one of the league’s worst defenses in 2025, ranking 29th with a 52.6 PFF grade. The defense has holes all over the unit, so a case can be made for improving any position, but a defensive tackle unit that ranked 31st in PFF pass-rush grade is a good place to start.

The Bengals finished dead last in rushing yards allowed per game this season, and although Peter Woods had a down 2025 compared to his previous two years, he would provide an immediate upgrade at the position as a proven run defender with the ability to flash pass-rushing potential as well.

All-Pro Trey Hendrickson is a free agent, so an already weak Bengals defense could be even more depleted by the time the draft rolls around. Woods makes a lot of sense for a team that needs to do a better job of solidifying the trenches up front.

Goal: Fix the offensive line and add WR talent

Ideal first pick: OT Spencer Fano, Utah or WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The Browns have the luxury of two first-round picks (sixth and 24th overall) stemming from their trade last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars involving WR/CB Travis Hunter. The offensive line is a major concern after finishing the year with a league-worst 49.7 PFF pass-blocking grade and six linemen (three starters) set to hit free agency. None of Cleveland’s qualified wide receivers earned a PFF receiving grade above 60.0 this season, which is another hole on the roster they must address.

Spencer Fano has earned an FBS-leading 92.0 PFF overall grade the last two seasons, allowing just 19 total pressures (one sack) over 806 pass-blocking snaps. Carnell Tate finished the year with an 89.0 receiving grade and did not drop a single pass on 66 targets.

If choosing between the two at sixth overall, Cleveland may opt for Fano, as history has shown us that it is easier to find wide receiver talent later in the draft, while the same cannot be said for offensive line prospects.

Goal: Add a versatile weapon to the offense

Ideal first pick: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Denver has a strong roster overall but could use an upgrade at tight end, where it recorded an NFL-worst 52.8 PFF receiving grade in 2025. Kenyon Sadiq is the top tight end in this year’s draft and was Bo Nix’s teammate at Oregon, which makes it a logical fit in Denver.

The Broncos’ offense is missing a versatile chess-piece playmaker or a player in a “Joker” role, something head coach Sean Payton mentioned wanting to add last year. A high-end athlete at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Sadiq is a player that Payton can line up all over the field to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Sadiq led all FBS tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns in 2025 while ranking top 10 in deep receptions and contested catches with potential in the run-blocking game as well, making him an easy plug-in-and-play day one starter in the NFL.

Goal: Add the best available offensive lineman

Ideal first pick: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia or OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

The Texans showed in 2025 that they have a Super Bowl-caliber defense but need to improve on the offensive side of the ball to take that next jump, particularly along the offensive line after gutting it last offseason. They’ll be in prime position to take the best available offensive lineman in the back half of the first round with the 28th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Monroe Freeling was excellent as a pass protector this year, allowing just nine pressures across 469 pass-blocking snaps. Caleb Lomu was impressive in his own right, posting an 82.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing no sacks across 357 pass-blocking snaps. Both players have the potential to be a Day 1 starter for a team with high expectations in 2026.

Goal: Improve the linebacker unit

Ideal first pick: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

The Colts first selection in this year’s draft won’t come until day two (47th overall) after they traded their first-round pick to the New York Jets for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. With limited draft ammunition, it will be even more important for the team to hit on the picks it has early in the draft.

Indianapolis’ linebacker unit struggled this season, particularly Zaire Franklin, who finished the year with a career-low 38.4 PFF overall grade. Anthony Hill Jr. projects as a three-down linebacker who has the skill set and versatility to be an impact player defending the run, rushing the passer and in coverage. He was one of the best pure tacklers in the FBS this season with a 4.5% missed tackle rate.

Goal: Add depth along the interior defensive line

Ideal first pick: DI Christen Miller, Georgia

The Jaguars defense's strength is on the edge with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but the interior defensive line could use some more depth. Jacksonville is another team that does not hold a first-round pick in this year’s draft due to the trade with the Cleveland Browns for Travis Hunter last year, so it will look to improve the unit on Day 2 of the draft.

Arik Armstead is still a quality starter but is 32 years old and has seen his PFF overall grade steadily decline since the start of 2023. DaVon Hamilton earned a career-high 72.6 PFF grade in 2022 but has not topped the 55.5 mark in the three years since.

Christen Miller may not make it to the Jaguars in the second round but would be an ideal landing spot if he fell to them as a 6-foot-4, 310 pound defensive tackle that was elite when defending the run in 2025 (90.2 PFF run-defense grade) while also showing the ability to rush the passer at a high level with a 11.3 pass-rush win rate from the interior.

Goal: Add more explosiveness on offense

Ideal first pick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The Chiefs offense has taken a significant step back in comparison to its Super Bowl years of the past. The Chiefs' running back unit, in particular, needs some juice, as it ranked 31st in yards after contact and explosive runs in 2025.

Standout Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love ranked among the top six FBS running backs in both categories this season while leading the nation with an elite 93.1 PFF overall grade.

Both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are unrestricted free agents this offseason, so the team will be forced to address the running back position at some point. Adding Love will take some pressure off Patrick Mahomes and help Kansas City become one of the most feared offenses once again.

Goal: Find a franchise quarterback

Ideal first pick: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and are in position to select their next franchise quarterback, which is expected to be Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza. As a team, the Raiders ranked 28th in the NFL in PFF passing grade this season, something Mendoza (90.7 PFF passing grade, second in the FBS) will improve from Day 1.

Mendoza is entering the NFL as a Heisman Trophy and National Championship winner after dominating the completion all year, leading the FBS with 41 touchdown passes with just six interceptions and a 129.4 passer rating. He picked apart opposing defenses with ease across all areas of the field, as evidenced by a 92.2 intermediate passing grade and a 93.4 deep passing grade.

Pairing Mendoza with standout tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty gives the Raiders a legitimate foundation on the offensive side of the ball to build around for years to come.

Goal: Improve the interior offensive line

Ideal first pick: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The Chargers had a very strong offensive line on paper heading into the 2025 season but were without standout tackles Rashawn Slater (all season) and Joe Alt (all but six games). As a result, Los Angeles was the league’s worst pass-blocking team (47.6) and allowed pressure on 37% of dropbacks, the highest rate in the NFL.

While Slater and Alt will be back in 2026, the interior offensive line still has its concerns, as no team gave up more interior pressures during the regular season. Olaivavega Ioane has experience at both guard spots and allowed no sacks at Penn State over the last two seasons.

A safe bet to be a quality starting-caliber guard in the NFL, the Chargers would be on the short list for best offensive lines in the NFL for years to come with Ioane in the mix. He would give new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel another tool at his disposal as he looks to unleash the Chargers offense in 2026.

Goal: Draft the best player available

Ideal first pick: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Miami Dolphins have a new head coach, a new general manager and all signs point to a new starting quarterback in 2026. They are a team in full rebuild mode with a roster that lacks much high-end talent or depth, putting it in a position where drafting the best player available makes the most sense every time it is on the clock.

Ohio State‘s Caleb Downs will be viewed as an elite prospect across draft boards, but teams may hesitate to draft him in the top 10 because of the narrative about positional value when it comes to a safety. The Dolphins – who own the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft – may be in position to select arguably the draft’s safest player if that ends up being the case.

Downs has been an elite player since 2023, earning a 93.6 PFF overall grade across his three years in school. His versatility can be compared to Derwin James Jr., when he was drafted back in 2018, due to lining up all over the field (in the box, deep safety, slot corner and edge).

The Dolphins are expected to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick in the coming weeks, and beyond him, they desperately need talent and leadership in the secondary. Downs would be a homerun first pick for the new regime in Miami.

Goal: Improve the EDGE unit

Ideal first pick: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

New England had a top-10 defense in 2025 but could use an upgrade at edge, where it ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple pass-rush metrics this past season. K’Lavon Chaisson was the Patriots' most productive pass-rusher this year (74 total pressures, including the playoffs), but he will test free agency and could leave the roster with an even bigger hole at the position.

Mesidor was often overshadowed by standout teammate Rueben Bain Jr. at Miami, but he was elite in 2025, earning a 92.5 PFF overall grade. Much like Bain, Mesidor is a complete player who excels rushing the passer (92.5 PFF pass-rush grade) and defending the run (88.3 PFF run-defense grade).

The Patriots finished the year as PFF’s No. 1 defensive coverage unit (90.0), so shoring up their edge unit (particularly the pass rush) could help vault them into elite defense territory in 2026.

Goal: Add defensive talent across the board

Ideal first pick: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

With quarterback Fernando Mendoza a near lock to go to the Raiders at No. 1 overall, the draft really starts with the New York Jets at two. With no other clear quarterback prospect at the top of the board, one of the biggest storylines leading up to the draft is what the Jets will do.

The team traded All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, which has left the defense lacking star power. The team will have plenty of draft ammo to accomplish that over the next few years, but hitting on the second overall pick in this year’s draft is crucial.

There will be some questions about his measurables, but Bain was the most productive pass-rusher in the FBS this past season. His 83 total pressures led the nation, and he was stout rushing the passer (92.4 PFF pass-rush grade) and defending the run (86.2 PFF run-defense grade). Bain would immediately change the perception of the Jets’ defense as a building block for the future.

Goal: Find a quarterback of the future and a WR2 for Aaron Rodgers

Ideal first pick: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama or WR Makai Lemon, USC

Breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers gets tricky when you consider whether or not Aaron Rodgers returns for one more year. Should he return, the team may opt to surround him with better weapons after their wide receivers ranked just 29th in PFF receiving grade in 2025. If Rodgers retires, the search for their next franchise quarterback and more of a rebuild mentality may take priority.

A quick separator, Makai Lemon would be a natural fit alongside D.K. Metcalf. Lemon led the FBS with a 91.4 PFF receiving grade while ranking top 10 among qualified wideouts in yards per route run and missed tackles forced.

Should the team look at the quarterback position, Alabama‘s Ty Simpson could be in play early in the draft. He’s shown the ability to make NFL throws (30 big-time throws in 2025) but his PFF passing grade splits when kept clean (91.0) versus under pressure (45.7) are a cause for concern.

Goal: Improve the pass rush and surround Cam Ward with viable weapons

Ideal first pick: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech or WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

As a team, the Titans ranked 28th in pressure rate (19%), which is not going to sit well with new head coach Robert Saleh. Generating pressure with a four-man pass rush (Saleh’s goal) is going to require a significant upgrade at the edge position. David Bailey led the FBS with 15 sacks and a 93.8 PFF pass-rush grade this past season

Tennessee got solid production from rookies Elic Ayomanor (41 receptions, 515 yards), Chimere Dike (48 receptions, 423 yards) and Gunnar Helm (44 receptions, 357 yards) but needs a true WR1 to help No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward’s development in his second season. Jordyn Tyson has been one of the most productive wide receivers in college football over the last two years, catching 136 passes for 1,809 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns while dropping just one pass over that span.