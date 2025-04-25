2025 NFL Draft: Top 5 remaining players at every position

Luther Burden III headlines Day 2’s top available talent: The Missouri wideout ranked 15th on the PFF Big Board and brings elite separation skills and versatility.

Will Johnson offers shutdown potential at cornerback: The Michigan product ranked 14th overall and blends length, footwork and fluidity to thrive in man-heavy schemes.

With Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft complete, attention turns to the top prospects still on the board. From plug-and-play offensive linemen to dynamic playmakers and disruptive defenders, there’s plenty of impact talent available on Day 2.

The top five remaining players at every position, according to PFF’s Big Board, are listed below.

Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure.

Milroe is the most physically gifted quarterback in the 2025 draft class, but he is still far too inconsistent in when and how he delivers the football. In a perfect world, he would be drafted with a plan to let him sit and develop.

Howard checks a lot of boxes: experience, size and a willingness to attack all coverages. He doesn't bring special arm talent, but he could develop into an NFL starter.

Leonard is a tough, dual-threat quarterback with plus value as a runner, but his passing efficiency numbers reveal too many inconsistencies on a throw-by-throw basis for him to be an NFL starter. That will have to improve if he is to be more than a backup.

Shough is one of the oldest prospects in the class and has an extensive injury history, but his size and arm talent are adequate enough to earn him a shot as an NFL backup.

Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense.

Ayomanor's size, intelligence at receiver, play strength and experience against press coverage make him an ideal “X” prototype with the talent to become an NFL starter.

Higgins is a reliable possession receiver who can run a diverse route tree from any alignment thanks to impressive foot quickness. He won't be an athletic standout in the NFL, but he'll often be in the right place at the right time.

Bech, at his best, has the makings of an impact WR2 at the NFL level, but he needs to continue to grow to win consistently in his releases against press and in his routes. His sure hands and playmaker mentality won't be an issue.

Royals may lack difference-making NFL athleticism, but he is a strong possession receiver who can line up anywhere with plus after-the-catch ability.

Arroyo is a receiving tight end through and through who can line up as a wingback and in the slot. An NFL team hoping for a consistent blocker will be disappointed, though. If given a chance to show off his all-around athleticism, he can be a contributor as a big slot type.

Taylor is young and could still be growing into his talent and, more importantly, his strength. In his current form, he is a TE2/3 candidate — more of a move tight end detached from the line of scrimmage as a receiver — but if he gets stronger, he can be a more versatile and consistent contributor.

Ferguson is a nice receiving tight end with the length to play some inline snaps. His lower run-blocking impact marks indicate that an NFL team won't want to use him much in that way. His true value is as a receiver and a TE2.

Fannin is a strong receiving tight end with great value after the catch. His blocking reps are good enough to keep him inline as a TE2 or as a wingback on occasion, but his bread and butter in the NFL will be as a tight end who you can quickly get the ball to for after-the-catch production in a tight end-centric passing attack.

Helm has worked his way into becoming one of the class' best after-the-catch tight ends. He isn't the strongest run blocker, but he does have good feet in pass protection. Getting stronger would give him more opportunities as a TE2 with starting potential.

Ersery brings alluring size and length to the tackle position for the NFL. He has good hands, an explosive first step forward and quick footwork to be an impactful zone run blocker, but his naturally high-waisted build impacts his leverage and may inhibit him from keeping NFL rushers in front of him.

Trapilo brings an ideal build and a scheme-versatile football IQ to the tackle position. His size and versatility as a left and right tackle will make him a swing tackle at worst, with the potential to be a solid starter for any run scheme.

Mbow is small and struggles with NFL-level strength in pass protection and when displacing in the run game. But he moves extremely well and should get a shot to start at guard or tackle at some point during his rookie contract.

Savaiinaea's feet and pass-blocking technique should keep him in the league for a while, regardless of his position. If he can get stronger, he has a chance to stick as a starter at right tackle or inside for a zone-rushing team.

Milum is a strong run blocker between the tackles with good power at contact, heavy/reliable hands, and good grip strength. He can get in trouble when truly left on an island in pass protection, which is why a move inside could be best to get the most out of his strength while mitigating flexibility/agility risks.

Ratledge isn't the most dynamic athlete, but his solid pass-blocking technique and downhill power in the run game give him a chance to be a starter in the NFL.

Wilson may be just a one-year starter, but he has the movement skills to be a starting center in the NFL if he can continue to improve his IQ and anticipation with more snaps.

Frazier's athletic ability and versatility give him a solid chance to be a swingman in the NFL (88.0 blocking grade in 2024). His lack of length makes him a better fit at guard, but he'll need to get stronger to have a chance at a starting role.

Fairchild is likely to at least serve as interior depth with his consistent pass protection skills. Whether or not he can improve his functional strength will determine if he can develop into a starter.

McLaughlin's experience and toughness could be an asset to an offensive line room, but his status in 2025 will be in question due to his injury.

Norman-Lott possesses more NFL potential than his snap counts and stats say; look at his grades and win rates for a clearer picture. He is an athletically gifted, undersized 3-technique who, with better hand usage and pass-rush plans, can be a contributing starter.

Alexander was lightly recruited and was a late bloomer in college football (he will be 25 in his rookie season), but his measurables and strength are NFL-caliber. He is a contributing NFL defensive lineman at worst due to his strength profile, with starting-caliber impact potential in odd and even fronts.

Sanders is a true 3-technique who wins with linear and lateral quickness to shoot gaps and disrupt. He must improve his hand precision and play strength to be a full-time starter. At worst, he is a contributing rotational 3-technique.

West is on the shorter side (length) but has good size (mass) and burst as a nose tackle who can have strong reps in run defense and some surprisingly impactful reps as a pass-rusher. If he can keep his pad level down, he can be a contributing rotational player in the NFL, preferably in a 4-3 front.

Collins is a long, strong interior defensive lineman with the versatility to play anywhere from 0-technique to 5-technique. His pass-rush profile and inability to disengage quickly limit his ceiling, but his versatility and strength give him a high floor. He projects as a rotational player with starting potential.

Green has only two years of starting experience and not the best competition to measure NFL talent over the past two years. However, he absolutely dominated the way you'd want a future NFL player to with elite pass-rush and run-defense grades in addition to high-90th-percentile numbers in win rate and run stops. He has top-50 all-around ability and projects as a starting-caliber outside linebacker in a 3-4 front.

Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game. However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2.

Scourton brings an alluring combination of overall size and pass-rush moves to the edge spot, which gives him ideal versatility for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts. However, he does have some length and flexibility limitations. In his current state, he feels like a player who can disrupt and amass pressure but won't be a high-sack-count rusher.

Jackson is a fundamentally sound player with alluring length and surprising cornering ability for a player of his size. His overall pass-rush win percentage has been low throughout his career, which presents him as a high-floor, versatile defensive end who can be a solid starter for odd or even fronts.

Swinson didn't become a full-time starter until his final season, but in his current form, he shows very active hands and a good understanding of rushing the passer to yield consistently high pass-rush win rates. If he continues to get stronger defending the run, he can become a starting 3-4 edge player with impact pass-rush potential.

Knight will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is a mature player with good processing and fundamentally sound tackling. His run-defense angles can be a bit overaggressive, but you'll take that trade-off due to how well he moves in coverage and when pursuing ball carriers.

Schwesinger is light for an NFL linebacker, but his elite processing speed and intelligence give him starter and impact ability as a Mike or Will linebacker for a 4-3 defense.

Paul needs to add some mass to his frame, but he can eventually become a starting Will linebacker in the league, thanks to his athleticism and intelligence.

If you want a thumping downhill linebacker, Stutsman is your guy. He's too often a liability in coverage, though, which could limit him to early downs at the next level.

Bassa is an intriguing former safety who now has a home at the linebacker level. Despite his lower weight for the position, he is not shy about making contact or doing dirty work. He is a smooth mover but does lack some twitch, which can be mitigated with continued improvement in anticipation. A vocal leader at Oregon, he could be a nice coverage linebacker in any scheme.

Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often.

Amos brings an ideal blend of size, movement skills and coverage scheme versatility to the cornerback position. While his explosiveness and speed aren't anything special, his 2024 film shows he has a CB2 floor in the NFL with the potential to be a CB1.

Morrison is a smart, smooth-moving man coverage cornerback with good instincts for making plays on the ball. Getting back to form after hip surgery and getting a bit stronger are the keys to a future starting outside cornerback role in a man coverage system — but really any system.

Revel is the ideal Day 2 athletic alien to draft and develop, despite inconsistent anticipation and technique in his current form. His physical gifts (including height and length) point to press-man coverage being his home in the NFL, but it will be quite the adjustment for him to go from one year of staring experience in the AAC to the NFL — especially off a torn ACL.

Porter is a rare prospect. He is a wide receiver-turned-cornerback with ideal ball skills, ranks above the 95th percentile in height and length and has an elite track background that translates to the field. He is still raw as just a one-year starter despite being a sixth-year player, but his special teams impact and sky-high potential are worth drafting in the middle rounds.

Winston's tape and the athleticism that he showed off in 2023 made him a prospect worthy of going in the first round. While his recent injury muddies his projection, he's still one of the top safeties available if he can fully recover.

Watts is the best ball-hawking safety in this class thanks to his intelligence and ability to break on the football. That will have him drafted somewhere on Day 2, even with his tackling woes.

Mukuba's lack of a run-defense skill set may turn off some teams, but his instincts and athleticism in coverage make him a top prospect. His game is reminiscent of Devin McCourty, who excelled as a true free safety later in his career with the Patriots but had the savvy to make plays from a variety of alignments because of his football intelligence.

Emmanwori is a challenging prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he is likely to be drafted. His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position.

Toughness and tenacity are Ransom's calling cards, which he makes good use of in all facets of the game. While he may lack the tools some other prospects have, he has the instincts and awareness to make up for it.