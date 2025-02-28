2025 NFL Draft: Ranking the best interior offensive linemen by pressure rate

Small-school star sits at the top: Sacramento State‘s Jackson Slater ended his college career going 25 consecutive games (dating back to 2022) since he last allowed a sack.

Jared Wilson shows well in pass protection: The Georgia offensive lineman allowed just five pressures in 511 pass-blocking snaps in 2024.

In a league that’s become incredibly pass-heavy over recent years, it’s never been more important to have quality offensive linemen across all five positions. Here, we will highlight some of the most effective pass-blockers among 2025 NFL Draft-eligible interior defenders from last season in terms of pressure rate.

For a more complete look at the class, check out PFF’s big board, which offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings and in-depth player analysis for all top prospects.

Slater was a four-year starter at Sacramento State (primarily at left guard) but had his season cut short after nine games in 2024 after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Prior to that, he was among the best pass-protecting OL in the nation, allowing just three pressures in 379 pass-blocking snaps.

Slater ended his college career going 25 consecutive games (dating back to 2022) since he last allowed a sack.

Wilson signed with Georgia in 2021 and saw his playing time steadily increase the last few years. His development earned him the starting center job in 2024, and he went on to have an excellent season, allowing just five pressures in 511 pass-blocking snaps.

Despite his limited experience on the field, Wilson sits at the top of the PFF big board for centers at 111th overall.

Wehr originally committed to Montana State in 2019 as a defensive lineman before switching to the offensive line in 2022. He spent most of his time at right tackle in 2022 and 2023 before moving to right guard last season.

For his career, Wehr allowed just nine total pressures across 762 pass-blocking snaps, none of which resulted in a sack.

Kendall was a three-year starter for Boston College, playing all 1,308 snaps at center in that span. He was a much-improved pass-blocker in 2024, allowing just five pressures for the season after being charged with 32 combined in 2022 and 2023.

The son of former Boston College and NFL guard Pete Kendall, Drew currently sits 280th on the PFF big board.

Huber spent the first two years of his career at Cincinnati before transferring to Wisconsin in 2023. His versatility was on full display at the college level, playing right tackle in 2022 (854 snaps), left guard in 2023 (825 snaps) and right guard in 2024 (765 snaps). He’s also mixed in snaps at both center and left tackle.

His best season came in 2024, when he allowed nine pressures for the season and just one sack back in Week 1.

Kandra and Lampkin round out the draft-eligible interior defenders who had a pressure rate less than 2% in 2024. Both Lampkin (128) and Kandra (147) rank inside the top 150 on the PFF big board, as neither player allowed a sack in pass-protection last season.