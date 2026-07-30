Leonard Moore is the clear No. 1: The Notre Dame superstar is the best defensive player in college football.

A couple of true sophomores round out the top three: Dijon Lee Jr. (Alabama) and Brandon Finney Jr. (Oregon) are rising stars at the position.

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We're about a month away from the start of the 2026 college football season. With that, it's time to wrap up our series ranking the top 10 players at every position.

Next up is cornerback. It may be the easiest position to identify the No. 1 player, but it's arguably the toughest when it comes to filling out the rest of the top 10.

Below are PFF's top 10 returning cornerbacks in college football. Please note that NFL projection was not considered in these rankings.

Click below to view our other position rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | DI | EDGE | LB

1. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Moore's first two seasons have been better than those of any cornerback in the PFF College era. According to PFF's wins above average metric, he ranked as the third-most valuable cornerback in the nation as a true freshman in 2024, trailing only 2025 first-round picks Travis Hunter and Jahdae Barron. Moore earned a nation-leading 91.8 PFF grade as a sophomore and was PFF's pick for the Jim Thorpe Award as college football's top defensive back. He has recorded seven career interceptions and projects as one of the best cornerback prospects in recent memory.

2. Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama

Lee emerged as one of the SEC's top cornerbacks as a true freshman last season. He intercepted two passes and broke up five more en route to an excellent 80.2 PFF coverage grade. His 6-foot-4 frame and outstanding zone coverage instincts allow him to shut down his side of the field. He and the rest of Alabama's secondary should make life very difficult for opposing offenses again in 2026.

3. Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon

Finney immediately became a fixture in Oregon's secondary as a true freshman in 2025. His 42.3 passer rating allowed was the lowest among qualified Big Ten outside cornerbacks. He also missed just four tackles all season and recorded three interceptions, two of which came in his standout College Football Playoff performance against Texas Tech. The Ducks lost elite talent in their secondary this offseason, but they should remain in excellent shape with Finney leading the way.

4. Jontez Williams, USC

Williams' 2025 season was cut short by injury, but he was on his way to a second consecutive outstanding campaign. He heads to Los Angeles in 2026 with the opportunity to lead USC's secondary. Over the past two seasons at Iowa State, Williams recorded five interceptions and broke up six passes. Among FBS cornerbacks with at least 300 coverage snaps since 2023, his 25.6 passer rating allowed is the lowest.

5. Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

Jones is a shutdown cornerback with elite size. At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, he allowed just 11 receptions on 38 targets as the primary coverage defender last season. Jones also tied for the SEC lead with 11 forced incompletions. Opposing offenses would be wise not to test him often, especially on downfield throws.

6. Jamari Sharpe, Indiana

Sharpe delivered the game-sealing interception off Miami quarterback Carson Beck in the final minute of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He was outstanding throughout the season as well, earning an 85.4 PFF coverage grade that ranked 14th among all FBS cornerbacks. His four forced fumbles were also tied for second among FBS cornerbacks.

7. Jyaire Hill, Michigan

Hill has displayed a knack for finding the football over the past two seasons at Michigan. According to PFF's wins above average metric, he ranks as the fourth-most valuable cornerback on this list since 2024, while his 13 pass breakups trail only Leonard Moore. At 6-foot-2 with a 10.87-second 100-meter time from high school, Hill possesses the combination of size and speed that defensive coordinators covet.

8. Evan Johnson, BYU

Johnson was dominant during his redshirt junior campaign at BYU. His five interceptions were tied for second among all FBS cornerbacks, and according to PFF's wins above average metric, he ranked as the 12th-most valuable cornerback in the nation.

Johnson was especially dominant in man coverage, allowing just six of 24 targets into his coverage to be completed.

9. DJ Pickett, LSU

Pickett arrived at LSU as a five-star recruit because of his rare physical tools. He possesses elite length at 6-foot-4 and ran a 10.6-second 100-meter dash in high school. Those traits translated to a strong true freshman campaign, during which he allowed just 53% of passes into his coverage to be completed.

His size also proved to be a major asset in run defense, as his 85.5 PFF run-defense grade ranked among the top 25 in the nation.

10. Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

Robinson arrived in college as the highest-rated cornerback recruit since Vernon Hargreaves III in 2013 and showed why during his redshirt freshman season. He allowed just a 42% completion rate into his coverage, the eighth-best mark among Power Four cornerbacks. Robinson's four interceptions also ranked among the top 15 in the FBS. He enters the 2026 season as a projected top-15 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.