College Football: Top-10 returning centers for the 2026 season

Justin Evans tops the list: The Nebraska center was the most valuable Power Four center in 2025, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric.



The Nebraska center was the most valuable Power Four center in 2025, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. Iapani Laloulu comes in second: The Oregon center has been in the top three of this list in back-to-back years.

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The 2026 college football offseason is in full swing. With that, it’s time to start ranking the top 10 returning players at every single position.

Next up is center. While it’s a strong center class in the 2026 NFL Draft, there are still plenty of studs returning to school. In fact, the three most valuable centers in the nation from 2025 are all going back to college.

Below is a list of PFF’s top 10 returning centers in college football with an honorable mention nominee. Please note that NFL projection was not taken into account in these rankings.

Click below to view our other position rankings:

QB | RB | WR | TE | T | G

1. Justin Evans, Nebraska

Evans started at left guard for the Cornhuskers in 2024 before moving inside to center this past season. The move worked out wonderfully for the redshirt junior, as he finished the year as the most valuable Power Four center, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. Evans’ 78.6 PFF grade was seventh in the nation, and the best mark of any returning Power Four center.

He only surrendered one combined sack and hit across 443 pass-blocking snaps and was 12th in the country with a 75.0 PFF run-blocking grade. Evans’ tape is as clean as it gets, with few missed assignments in both the run and pass game.

2. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

Laloulu was my No. 3 returning interior offensive lineman heading into the 2025 season and is now the second-ranked center going into his senior year. He impressed as a true freshman in 2023 while shuffling around all three interior spots, leading all Power Four guards with a 0.9% pressure rate allowed.

“Poncho” has started at center the last two seasons and has tallied back-to-back 80.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades. He has only given up one sack across 1,226 career pass-blocking snaps and has a solid 70.2 PFF run-blocking grade over the past couple years as well.

Laloulu is the only 2025 Rimington Award finalist returning to school, the trophy given out annually to the best center in college football.

3. Bruce Mitchell, BYU

Mitchell started games at both center and right guard for the Cougars in 2024 before settling in at center this past season. A permanent home led to the redshirt junior improving his PFF grade by 22 points. His 77.8 PFF grade in 2025 was 10th in the FBS and trailed only Justin Evans among returning Power Four centers.

Evans was also the only Power Four center who was more valuable than Mitchell last year, according to PFF’s WAA metric. Mitchell’s 77.5 PFF run-blocking grade was also the highest of any returning Power Four center.

Bobo started a couple of games in 2024 at center before taking over the starting role from Jared Wilson once he left for the NFL. He was about as steady as it gets in pass protection, yielding zero sacks and hits across 376 pass-blocking snaps. Also, Bobo’s 71.6 PFF run-blocking grade was 12th in the Power Four.

The redshirt senior is the son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and serves as essentially a coach on the field for the Bulldogs, calling out protections for quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Price is the first of two transfers on this list, taking his talents to Kentucky following one-and-a-half years as Baylor’s starting center. He dramatically improved as a pass protector from 2024 to 2025, posting an 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade compared to a 66.4 mark the year before. Price’s 99.2 PFF pass-block efficiency score was also tied for eighth in the FBS.

He was also a people-mover in the run game, as his 13.4% positively graded run-blocking rate is the highest of anyone on this list. New head coach Will Stein will be happy to have a veteran like Price leading his offensive line.

Wilson has been the Red Raiders’ starting center in each of the last two years and is the best pass protector in the sport right now. His 90.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 led all centers in the country this past season, as did his 99.6 pass-block efficiency score. Wilson didn’t allow a sack and only gave up four total pressures across 529 pass-blocking snaps.

This wasn’t new either, as his 87.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 was fourth in the FBS. Wilson’s struggles in the run game (60.2 PFF run-blocking grade since 2024) keep him out of the top five, but transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby will be ecstatic to be receiving snaps from Wilson.

Small is entering his fourth year as the Black Knights’ starting center and has been particularly dominant across the last two campaigns. He finished both 2024 and 2025 as the most valuable center in America, according to PFF’s WAA metric. His 90.3 PFF run-blocking grade over the last two years is higher than any other center in the country, while his 88.4 PFF grade is far superior than any returning center.

Small also didn’t allow a sack or hit in 2025, though it should be noted that it was on only 185 pass-blocking snaps due to Army’s run-heavy offense.

Boswell transferred to Houston this offseason following a phenomenal redshirt freshman year as Toledo’s starting center. His 80.1 PFF run-blocking grade was third in the FBS and is the best of any returning center. Boswell also didn’t surrender a sack across 448 pass-blocking snaps.

He wrapped up 2025 as the fifth-most valuable center in America, based on PFF’s WAA stat. The additions of Boswell and Shadre Hurst, a Tulane transfer and my No. 6 guard, will go a long way in improving what was an abysmal Houston offensive line this past season.

9. Joshua Bates, SMU

Bates started two games at center for Oklahoma in 2024 before becoming the full-time starter for SMU after transferring there. His 70.0 PFF grade as a redshirt sophomore this past season is the best of any returning ACC center. Bates didn’t allow a sack across 529 pass-blocking snaps, and his 66.2 PFF run-blocking grade is second among returning ACC centers.

Hinzman has been the Buckeyes’ starting center for each of the past three seasons. He earned sub-60.0 PFF grades in both 2023 and 2024 but had a career year as a redshirt junior this past season.

His 73.6 PFF grade was 10th in the Power Four, as was his 71.9 PFF run-blocking grade. Hinzman was no slouch as a pass protector either, permitting just one sack on 443 snaps and posting a 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Honorable Mention: Braelin Moore, LSU

Moore transferred to LSU following two years as Virginia Tech’s primary center. While he didn’t become a superstar for the Tigers like fellow former Hokie Mansoor Delane, he was still very solid in the middle of LSU’s offensive line.

Moore’s 81.8 PFF pass-blocking grade was second in the SEC to only Jake Slaughter. On top of that, Moore’s 69.8 PFF grade was also a top-25 mark in the Power Four. His 76.9 PFF pass-blocking grade the year before at Virginia Tech was also a top-30 figure in the Power Four.