2025 NFL Draft: The most versatile prospects

Versatility has long been a key trait that separates top draft prospects. The more a player can do, the more valuable he becomes on Sundays. That’s why run-stuffing specialists at nose tackle often struggle to crack Day 2, while disruptive 3-technique defenders who can penetrate against both the run and pass are first-round locks.

This year’s draft class is loaded with versatile talent on both sides of the ball. From two-way players to swing interior linemen to linebackers who can impact all three phases, this group offers a little bit of everything. These players fit into a variety of schemes, making them highly sought after by teams across the league. Here’s a look at some of the most versatile prospects in the 2025 class, all of whom are strong candidates to hear their names called on Day 1.

Off-ball linebacker is one of the most challenging positions in the NFL, requiring the ability to take on and shed offensive linemen while also excelling in coverage. Campbell not only does both at a high level, but he also brings additional value as a pass rusher from multiple alignments.

In 2024, he posted a 13.1% pass-rush win rate, graded positively on 17.1% of run plays, and forced incompletions on 13.3% of targets while recording 22 coverage stops. That kind of three-phase impact is rare for linebackers, making Campbell an enticing option for a team like the Cowboys to target early on Day 1.

Greg Zabel has been the definition of versatility throughout his college career at North Dakota State. He played 121 snaps as a freshman in 2021, primarily splitting time between both guard spots. In 2022, he logged 560 offensive snaps, lining up at every position except right guard. His junior season in 2023 was split between left guard and right tackle before finally settling in at left tackle for his senior year in 2024.

Zabel’s final season was his best, allowing just one sack and seven total pressures in pass protection while earning an impressive 87.0 run-blocking grade. His 32.25-inch arms (measured at the Senior Bowl) suggest he’ll likely move inside at the next level, though his exact position remains to be seen. During Senior Bowl practices, he took significant reps at all three interior positions, showcasing his adaptability. With his foot quickness and toughness at the point of attack, Zabel deserves top-50 consideration, and his ability to excel across the line could even push him into the first round of April’s draft.

One of the true breakout stars of the 2024 season, Jahdae Barron earned a 91.1 coverage grade last season, leading all cornerbacks in this draft class. He recorded five interceptions, forced 10 incompletions and didn’t allow a single touchdown. Opposing quarterbacks posted just a 33.7 passer rating when targeting him.

Barron’s versatility stands out as much as his production. Over his career, he lined up all over the defense, logging 1,076 snaps as an outside corner (917 in 2024), 917 in the slot, 508 in the box and another 63 on the edge. His ability to excel in multiple coverage schemes was just as impressive — he thrived in zone and off coverage while also displaying the physicality to hold up in press. Three of his interceptions came on throws where he wasn’t even the intended target in coverage.

While some teams may question his frame for a press-heavy role, Barron’s all-around skill set is reminiscent of Detroit’s defensive chess piece, Brian Branch. However, Barron’s athletic testing results were significantly better than Branch’s coming out of Alabama in 2023, making him an intriguing prospect for teams seeking a versatile defensive playmaker.

This is a sneaky one and a great example of how the transfer portal can expose prospects to vastly different schemes. During his combine media session, Scourton explained how Purdue built its defense around his edge-rushing skill set in 2022 and 2023, while Texas A&M in 2024 asked him to play more 4i alignments (lining up on the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle) with a strong emphasis on run defense.

At Purdue, Scourton thrived as a pass rusher, earning a 90.9 pass-rush grade, the eighth-best in the country, while racking up nine sacks, seven quarterback hits and a 21.3% win rate. In 2024, his sack total dipped to four and his win rate dropped by four percentage points, but he also cut his missed tackles in half, from 12 to six.

Scourton’s ability to contribute both as an edge rusher and along the interior will make him highly coveted. Though he slimmed down to 257 pounds for the combine, he noted that his normal playing weight is around 285 pounds, further showcasing his versatility for NFL teams looking for a hybrid defensive lineman.

A true two-way superstar, the 2024 Heisman winner is the driving force behind this discussion on versatility. In coverage last season, he allowed just 25 completions on 47 targets while recording five interceptions and an impressive 21.3% forced incompletion rate.

While cornerback is the more likely position for him in the NFL—given the scarcity of elite talent at the position—his offensive playmaking ability is undeniable. Even while playing defense full-time, he racked up 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He moved the chains with 55 first-down catches, produced 28 explosive plays (15-plus yards) and forced 24 missed tackles after the catch. Interestingly, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has even stated he views him as a wide receiver first.

Hunter is arguably the most uniquely versatile prospect of the PFF era and is a virtual lock to be selected within the first five picks of the draft.