College Football: 1 player to watch from every team playing in Week 0

Melkart Abou-Jaoude produced elite pass-rushing efficiency in 2025: The North Carolina edge defender converted 29% of his pressures into sacks for the Tar Heels.

Beau Pribula makes his Virginia debut: The former Missouri quarterback looks to find more consistency with the Cavaliers after compiling a 59.7 PFF passing grade in conference play.

The real football season begins this weekend. Week 0 brings eight FBS matchups to the schedule, ranging from the No. 14 USC Trojans down to FBS newcomers North Dakota State and Sacramento State.

Once September arrives and Saturdays fill up with dozens of games, it gets harder to track any single team or player closely. The Week 0 slate is a good way to ease into the season, and there is real talent on display in every matchup. Here is one player from each team worth watching.

TCU vs. North Carolina (Dublin) — Saturday, 12 p.m. ET

TCU: S Jamel Johnson

Johnson barely left the field for the TCU defense last season. His 906 snaps were the second-most of any Power Four safety, and his 88.2 PFF run-defense grade ranked 12th among starting FBS defensive backs. He also took a major leap as a tackler, cutting his missed tackle rate from 21% in 2024 to just 7% in 2025.

Johnson is a heavily involved coverage piece despite spending more than half of his snaps close to the line of scrimmage, aligned either in the box or as a slot cornerback. He is seldom used as a blitzer, logging just four pass-rushing snaps on 955 opposing dropbacks.

Johnson’s coverage numbers were a mixed bag: Seven touchdowns allowed against five interceptions, along with 32 open targets and 16 catches of 15-plus yards. Tightening those numbers up as a senior is the next step.

North Carolina: EDGE Melkart Abou-Jaoude

The Lebanese-born pass-rusher broke out last season with 13 sacks, tied for the second-most of any ACC player. Those results came despite playing over 100 fewer pass-rushing snaps than first-round picks Ruben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. Those two posted far higher raw pressure totals, and Abou-Jaoude's 47 pressures did not even crack the conference's top 10.

That gap highlights that when Abou-Jaoude found a lane to the quarterback, he finished the play. His 29% pressure-to-sack conversion rate is excellent, though it is fair to question how repeatable that is. His 79.0 PFF pass-rushing grade was the best of any starter on an otherwise underwhelming UNC defense.

San Jose State at No. 14 USC — Saturday, 3 p.m. ET

USC: WR Tanook Hines

With Makai Lemon off to the next level, USC‘s receiving corps needs someone to step up as Jayden Maiava's top target. Head coach Lincoln Riley has developed a run of NFL-caliber receivers, including CeeDee Lamb and Jordan Addison. Hines is only a true sophomore, so his evaluation can wait.

As a true freshman, Hines accumulated 570 yards, with more than half of that production coming in the final three games against Oregon, UCLA and TCU. He posted a 76.4 PFF receiving grade and dropped just one pass all season. Over those final three games, Hines made nine catches of 15-plus yards, five of them contested. He plays bigger than his listed 6-foot, 190-pound frame, but forcing just one missed tackle as a freshman leaves room for improvement after the catch in 2026.

San Jose State: WR Anthony Ivey

San Jose State is the biggest underdog of the opening weekend, with nearly a 40-point spread on the road at USC. The program has a recent history of productive wideouts in Nick Nash and Danny Scudero, both of whom easily cleared 1,000-yard seasons, but neither is walking through that door this year.

The passing game should stay the preferred method for success under the same aggressive coaching staff, and San Jose State will certainly need to throw to have any chance of keeping pace with USC‘s offense. Ivey arrived at Penn State as a four-star recruit but has run just 12 routes over the past two seasons. He is an unproven commodity, though this program has built a track record of developing overlooked receivers.

NC State: S King Mack

Mack is a redshirt senior transfer, and another player leaving Penn State‘s defense. His 79.0 overall PFF grade last season ranked third among Nittany Lions starters. His passer rating allowed when targeted dropped to 39.8, a sharp improvement on the 147.1 mark he posted the year prior in a rotational role at Alabama. Mack played 297 snaps at deep free safety and was responsible for just one reception of 15-plus yards in coverage all year.

Virginia: QB Beau Pribula

I’ve tried to avoid leaning too heavily into quarterbacks on this list, but Pribula is the obvious choice here. His play will determine Virginia‘s ceiling.

At his best, there aren’t many better college passers. He recorded a 92.1 overall PFF grade across his first 26 career appearances, a level that would put Virginia in the mix as a real contender. But at his worst, he managed just a 59.7 PFF passing grade in SEC play last season at Missouri. Virginia‘s schedule this year is much friendlier than the SEC slate he faced, which works in his favor.

Jacksonville State: S Caleb Nix

The secondary is the strongest unit on this Jacksonville State roster. The program has won nine games in each of its three FBS seasons, and for once, it won't be perceived as the new kids on the block, with opponent North Dakota State taking that role instead.

Nix was the team's best coverage defender last year and returns for a fifth season. Matching his 2025 production — four interceptions and six additional forced incompletions — will be a tall order.

North Dakota State: C Griffin Empey

North Dakota State is no longer the big fish in a small pond, having made the jump from the FCS. You can read more about its tradition here. The program has a track record of producing NFL talent, including two starting offensive linemen on the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks.

Empey allowed just five pressures and one sack across more than 300 pass-blocking snaps last season. He moves to center this year after playing guard throughout his career, joining three other returning starters on a line that should have plenty of continuity for an FBS debut season.

Sacramento State: DI Malachi Kindle

Sacramento State is the other program making its FBS debut, and it sidestepped the Mountain West in favor of a MAC schedule. It is a weaker conference, one the Hornets can make noise in right away. This roster is thin on proven experience, built instead around talent that didn't pan out elsewhere, and much of the coaching staff has already moved on to other jobs.

Kindle was a completely unranked recruit who flashed real anchor strength on the interior as a true freshman. His sample of snaps was small, with just 90 in total, but an expanded role in Year 2 could put him on the radar of programs higher up the college football ladder.

Eastern Michigan: S Bryce Llewellyn

Llewellyn is the highest-graded returning player on the Eagles’ defense, leads the team in snap count and serves as its vocal leader. Only two Eastern Michigan defenders have been drafted in the last decade, one being Maxx Crosby. A strong fifth season could put Llewellyn in that conversation next April.

His missed tackle rate has improved for three straight years, but it remains a point scouts will want to see developed. He racks up tackles in volume, yet still missed 24 of them last season.

Hawaii at Stanford — Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Hawaii: CB Elijah Palmer

Palmer is one of the more fascinating watches on this list. A standout at powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, he has kept producing as a slot corner at the FBS level, improving his PFF grade in each of his three seasons and reaching 78.8 overall last year. He added nine forced incompletions in 2025 and now has six career interceptions.

The question with Palmer is size. At just 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, his profile closely mirrors D’Angelo Ponds. Ponds won a national title as Indiana’s top corner and was drafted 50th overall by the Jets this offseason. Palmer likely won’t quite reach those accolades, but he is a similarly enjoyable player to watch.

Stanford: LB Matt Rose

It has been a bleak stretch for the Cardinal, who haven't reached five wins in a season since 2018. Despite this poor run of rosters, the program has sent at least one player to the draft every year since 2019, and 22 in total across those eight drafts.

Rose is one player to watch this time around. He posted an 80.2 overall PFF grade in his first season as a starter last year, standing out against the run by missing just eight of 81 tackle attempts and contributing 30 defensive stops, eight of them tackles for loss or no gain.

New Mexico State: WR TK King

Florida State has stumbled as a heavy favorite in early-season matchups before, and this game features contrasting receiver profiles on either side. For New Mexico State to compete, it needs a functioning passing attack, and King has finally found consistency in his first offseason without a transfer after bouncing between three programs.

King closed 2025 with 10 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his final game. After missing the first four weeks, King became a central piece over the last eight games and finished as the top receiver in yards per game among all Conference USA players.

Florida State: WR Duce Robinson

Robinson currently sits 37th on PFF's 2027 NFL Draft big board. At 6-foot-6, the multi-sport athlete tallied 3.03 yards per route run last season, the sixth-best mark in college football. He topped 120 receiving yards in five separate games, all against Power Four competition.

Given his rare size and range, improving on his career 25-of-68 mark in contested situations would round out Robinson’s profile. It isn't a poor number on its own, but a player with his physical tools should be closer to a 50% catch rate in those spots.

Memphis at UNLV — Saturday, 10 p.m. ET

Memphis: EDGE J'Mond Tapp

Tapp is one of the most interesting names on this list. A former four-star recruit and the 10th-ranked edge defender in his recruiting class, he didn't pan out at Texas, playing just over 100 snaps in two seasons. Tapp saw the field only twice in a year at Arizona State before dropping down to Southern Miss last season.

There, he rediscovered why he was a coveted prospect. His 59 pressures ranked seventh in the FBS, and his 10 sacks put him near the top of the national leaderboard as well. A strong final college season could give NFL scouts plenty to consider next April.

UNLV: RB Jai'Den Thomas

The Rebels are genuine College Football Playoff contenders, entering as joint favorites in what is on paper one of the five best conferences in the FBS. Thomas is a big reason why.

Their star running back was excellent last season, earning a 90.7 overall PFF grade. Entering his fourth year in Las Vegas, Thomas was one of just five FBS backs to average more than 7.0 yards per carry. He is also a productive receiver out of the backfield and has lost only one fumble in his career.