CFL Week 12 Offensive Line Rankings: The Elks take over the No. 3 spot

• Edmonton moves up one spot: The Elks' offensive line finished as the CFL's highest-graded group in all facets of the game in Week 12.

• British Columbia can't build on a promising pass-blocking effort: After earning a season-high 76.1 pass-blocking grade in Week 11, the group posted a 56.3 grade with eight pressures allowed in Week 12.

Week 12 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 12 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Anthony Vandal

RT Dejon Allen

• Toronto retains its top spot despite some struggles in Week 12. The unit earned a 62.9 overall grade, a 58.4 run-blocking grade and a 67.5 pass-blocking grade.

• In his second career start, rookie right guard Anthony Vandal improved on his solid performance in Week 10. He posted a 67.5 overall grade, a 64.4 pass-blocking grade and a 69.0 run-blocking grade.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Donny Ventrelli

C Justin Lawrence

RG Jesse Gibbon

RT Josh Donovan

• With no mention of the health of star left guard Pier-Olivier Lestage, rookie left guard Donny Ventrelli got his first start at left guard and performed well. Ventrelli earned a 65.3 overall grade, a 61.6 pass-blocking grade and a 66.5 run-blocking grade.

• Montreal's pass protection returned to form in Week 12 against the Elks, earning a 74.6 pass-blocking grade. The Alouettes continue to pace the league by a decent margin in that facet, boasting a season-long 73.6 pass-blocking grade.

• Star left tackle Nick Callender returned to his usual ways in Week 12, earning an 84.9 pass-blocking grade, the highest mark of all tackles, with only one hurry allowed across 38 pass-blocking snaps.

3. Edmonton Elks (Up 1)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Focault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

• The Elks' offensive line finished as the highest-graded group in all facets of the game. The unit earned a 76.6 overall grade, a 74.9 run-blocking grade and a 75.4 pass-blocking grade.

• Martez Ivey continues to strengthen his case to earn his first CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman trophy. Ivey earned grades an 80.8 run-blocking grade and a 76.0 pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed across 37 pass-blocking snaps.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

LT Kendall Randolph

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Asotui Eli

RT Eric Lofton

• Future CFL Hall of Fame left tackle Stanley Bryant was stretchered off the field early in the first quarter. Kendall Randolph, usually a right guard and newcomer to this surging offensive line, kicked out to Bryant's spot, where he struggled to a 34.2 pass-blocking grade.

• With sixth-man Asotui Eli slotting in at right guard, Gabe Wallace moved into the often-used sixth-man role for the Bombers this week. On the season, the Bombers have had a sixth offensive lineman on 254 offensive snaps, 118 times more than the second-place Elks. Wallace excelled in the role, earning this week's highest run-blocking grade (87.0) across his 32 total snaps.

5. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Eric Starczala

RG Jacob Ruby

RT Zack Pelehos

• Ottawa will be forced to play without its top offensive lineman for at least six weeks, as Dariusz Bladek was transferred to the six-game injury list before kickoff. Losing one of the league's top run-blockers was noticeable this past week when Ottawa earned a unit 54.7 run-blocking grade.

• Jacob Ruby will fill in for Bladek. Ruby performed well in his first start at right guard this season, earning a 72.4 pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed across 37 snaps.

6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Quinton Barrow

• Brendan Bordner, the starting left tackle and my pick for CFL Rookie of the Year, returned to the lineup and picked up right where he left off. Bordner was the fourth-highest-graded run-blocking offensive lineman (76.3) and allowed zero pressures across 29 pass-blocking snaps.

• Left guard Brandon Revenberg was this week's highest-graded pass-protector, earning an 85.8 grade with zero pressures allowed across 29 snaps.

• Right tackle continues to be a problem spot for the Tiger-Cats. Of the three different starters they have used this season, the overall grade for that position is 53.9, the fifth-lowest mark in the CFL for a team offensive line position.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Zack Fry

C Peter Godber

RG Logan Ferland

RT Trevon Tate

• It was a tough week for the Roughriders against the vaunted Argonauts defensive line. The unit graded out below average in all three categories. Saskatchewan earned a 49.7 overall grade, a 50.2 run-blocking grade and a 53.2 pass-blocking grade.

• Despite being picked up from free agency two days before the game and being the sixth different starter at right tackle for the Roughriders, Trevon Tate had a solid game. He earned a 70.5 pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed across 33 snaps.

8. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Bryce Bell

C Rodeem Brown

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Joshua Coker

• The Stampeders remain at No. 8 after being on a bye in Week 12.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Tyler Packer

C Michael Couture

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• The Lions' woes along the offensive line continued this week. For the sixth time this season, the unit finished with a sub-60.0 overall grade (52.8).

• After a potential sign of good things, the Lions could not build on their season-high 76.1 pass-blocking grade in Week 11, earning a 56.3 grade with eight pressures allowed in Week 12.