Top-graded CFL players of Week 6: Highlighting the league’s best performers

The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.

Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.

From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 6. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.

Want to dig deeper into the data? Click here for full season-level PFF grades across the CFL.

Grading Highlight of the Week: CB Jamal Peters, Hamilton

CFL cornerbacks don’t have it easy, especially boundary corners like Peters. Over the years, Peters has proven to be one of the league's best at the position, and this Week 6 game showcased that. Peters dropped back into coverage on 41 snaps, with six passes thrown into his coverage. Of those six targets, only two were caught, for a grand total of 15 yards and one first down. The other four targets? Two pass breakups and two interceptions.

Ottawa QB Dru Brown posted a comically low 2.8 passer rating when throwing into Peters' coverage.

Peters earned a 90.9 overall grade and a 90.9 coverage grade, finishing the week as the highest-graded coverage defender. It was his best game of the season by far, and it helped boost his season-long overall grade from 57.1 to 69.3.

Quarterback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Trevor Harris Saskatchewan Roughriders 56 87.9 Vernon Adams Jr. Calgary Stampeders 61 82.7 Nathan Rourke B.C. Lions 65 77.2 Bo Levi Mitchell Hamilton Tiger-Cats 65 73.6 Dru Brown Ottawa Redblacks 51 67.7 Tre Ford Edmonton Elks 24 53.8

Running Back

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade James Butler B.C. Lions 74 85.1 Dedrick Mills Calgary Stampeders 58 66.9 William Stanback Ottawa Redblacks 27 66.0 A.J. Ouellette Saskatchewan Roughriders 51 65.7 Daniel Adeboboye Ottawa Redblacks 24 64.4 Justin Rankin Edmonton Elks 23 62.5 Johnny Augustine Hamilton Tiger-Cats 40 61.2 Treshaun Ward Hamilton Tiger-Cats 25 59.2

Wide Receiver

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Joe Robustelli Saskatchewan Roughriders 52 86.1 Eugene Lewis Ottawa Redblacks 51 76.6 Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Edmonton Elks 36 73.9 Jalen Philpot Calgary Stampeders 63 73.3 Keon Hatcher B.C. Lions 70 71.9 Kenny Lawler Hamilton Tiger-Cats 63 71.1 Damien Alford Calgary Stampeders 59 69.4 Dominique Rhymes Calgary Stampeders 63 69.2 Justin Hardy Ottawa Redblacks 51 66.9 Erik Brooks Calgary Stampeders 34 64.9

Offensive Tackle

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Jarell Broxton B.C. Lions 74 73.0 Jermarcus Hardrick Saskatchewan Roughriders 58 71.2 Jordan Murray Hamilton Tiger-Cats 65 67.9 Chris Schleuger B.C. Lions 74 62.9 D’Antne Demery Calgary Stampeders 63 61.2 Daniel Johnson Saskatchewan Roughriders 58 61.0 Dino Boyd Ottawa Redblacks 51 58.5 Joshua Coker Calgary Stampeders 63 56.9 Brett Boyko Edmonton Elks 37 54.5 Martez Ivey Edmonton Elks 37 52.0

Offensive Guard

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Zack Fry Saskatchewan Roughriders 58 66.1 Christy Nkanu Calgary Stampeders 63 65.8 Liam Dobson Hamilton Tiger-Cats 65 65.7 Brandon Revenberg Hamilton Tiger-Cats 65 64.7 Drew Desjarlais Ottawa Redblacks 51 60.3 Jacob Brammer Saskatchewan Roughriders 58 60.2 Kory Woodruff B.C. Lions 74 59.3 George Una B.C. Lions 74 56.7 Zack Williams Calgary Stampeders 63 56.6 Gregor Mackellar Edmonton Elks 37 55.6

Centre

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Christopher Fortin Calgary Stampeders 63 69.8 Coulter Woodmansey Hamilton Tiger-Cats 65 69.2 Mark Korte Edmonton Elks 37 61.5 Jacob Ruby Ottawa Redblacks 51 60.5 Andrew Peirson B.C. Lions 74 59.1 Logan Ferland Saskatchewan Roughriders 58 53.7

Interior Defender

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Jaylon Hutchings Calgary Stampeders 37 79.5 Miles Fox Hamilton Tiger-Cats 34 77.7 Tomasi Laulile B.C. Lions 27 73.0 Marcus Moore B.C. Lions 28 71.7 Charles Wiley Calgary Stampeders 28 70.7 Mike Rose Saskatchewan Roughriders 57 69.5 Francis Bemiy Edmonton Elks 39 66.0 Michael Wakefield Ottawa Redblacks 48 64.9 Jared Brinkman Edmonton Elks 63 64.0 Blessman Ta’ala Ottawa Redblacks 26 63.3

Edge Defender

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Mathieu Betts B.C. Lions 31 76.8 Clarence Hicks Calgary Stampeders 40 75.4 Julian Howsare Hamilton Tiger-Cats 40 75.4 Brandon Barlow Edmonton Elks 73 73.7 Folarin Orimolade Calgary Stampeders 50 70.6 Bryce Carter Ottawa Redblacks 51 68.0 Sione Teuhema B.C. Lions 35 65.5 Noah Taylor Edmonton Elks 56 63.3 Jonathan Kongbo Edmonton Elks 29 62.6 Lorenzo Mauldin IV Ottawa Redblacks 55 59.6

Linebacker

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Nick Anderson Edmonton Elks 66 82.1 Derrick Moncrief Calgary Stampeders 57 81.3 Kyle Wilson Calgary Stampeders 35 76.0 Rayshawn Wilborn Hamilton Tiger-Cats 51 75.4 C.J. Reavis Saskatchewan Roughriders 63 73.4 A.J. Allen Saskatchewan Roughriders 63 72.9 Adarius Pickett Ottawa Redblacks 65 72.2 Reggie Stubblefield Hamilton Tiger-Cats 49 68.9 Lucas Cormier Ottawa Redblacks 25 68.6 Jameer Thurman Saskatchewan Roughriders 63 61.4

Cornerback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Jamal Peters Hamilton Tiger-Cats 51 90.9 Garry Peters B.C. Lions 37 90.2 Leonard Johnson Edmonton Elks 60 74.8 Tyrell Ford Edmonton Elks 69 74.6 C.J. Coldon Jr. Ottawa Redblacks 65 72.0 Jonathan Moxey Hamilton Tiger-Cats 51 71.6 Adrian Greene Calgary Stampeders 58 65.9 Robert Carter Jr. B.C. Lions 36 64.1 Marcus Sayles Saskatchewan Roughriders 63 63.5 Tyler Richardson Calgary Stampeders 55 58.5

Halfback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade DaShaun Amos Hamilton Tiger-Cats 51 70.3 Jaydon Grant Calgary Stampeders 54 70.1 Sheldon Arnold II Calgary Stampeders 54 67.8 Kordell Jackson Edmonton Elks 74 67.7 Amari Henderson Ottawa Redblacks 65 67.3 Jalon Edwards-Cooper B.C. Lions 32 64.5 DaMarcus Fields Saskatchewan Roughriders 63 62.6 Rolan Miligan Saskatchewan Roughriders 60 62.6 Ronald Kent Jr. B.C. Lions 27 58.7 Robert Priester Ottawa Redblacks 63 53.7

Safety