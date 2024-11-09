Top NFL matchups to target for Week 10 betting

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works continue to shape discussions and influence analysis, the focus here is on identifying how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the most suitable markets for a given thesis or angle.

The Broncos‘ Bo Nix could struggle against the man-coverage-heavy Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have utilized man coverage at one of the highest rates in the NFL, ranking top-five in man coverage rate through nine weeks.

As PFF’s research has shown, talent is especially crucial in man coverage compared to zone, as stronger cornerbacks tend to dominate weaker receivers, and elite receivers have an advantage over less skilled cornerbacks. Here’s a deeper look at some of that research.