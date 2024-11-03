Top NFL matchups to target for Week 9 betting

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works continue to shape discussions and influence analysis, the focus here is on identifying how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the most suitable markets for a given thesis or angle.

Kirk Cousins Primed for Big Day with Situational Advantage Against Dallas Defense

Dallas has struggled this season to generate disruption plays on defense (defined as plays with perfect coverage or pressure that prevents a quarterback from progressing through his reads). Since losing Micah Parsons to injury in Week 4 (and with Parsons still on the wrong side of questionable), the situation has only worsened for Dallas, which now creates the fewest disruption plays of any team in the NFL.