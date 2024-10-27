Top NFL matchups to target for Week 8 betting

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works continue to shape discussions and influence analysis, the focus here is on identifying how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the most suitable markets for a given thesis or angle.

The Green Bay Packers‘ Explosive plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

In a 2022 data study, we highlighted the critical role of explosive plays in the NFL, noting that generating even a single explosive play significantly boosts the chances of a successful drive. The Jaguars have struggled in this area, allowing the third-highest rate of explosive plays in the league.