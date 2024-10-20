Top NFL matchups to target for Week 7 betting

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works continue to shape discussions and influence analysis, the focus here is on identifying how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the most suitable markets for a given thesis or angle.

QB Jalen Hurts against the New York Giants’ defensive front

Jalen Hurts has struggled when facing disruption pressure — pressure that prevents him from going through his progressions. Hurts has recorded a league-worst -1.2 EPA per play on these plays, indicating that he is particularly sensitive to poor offensive line performance.