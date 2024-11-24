Top NFL matchups to target for Week 12 betting

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works continue to shape discussions and influence analysis, the focus here is on identifying how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the most suitable markets for a given thesis or angle.

Miami Dolphins beat a New England Patriots defense that leans on man coverage

The New England Patriots are among the league leaders in terms of man coverage usage, right up there with the Detroit Lions. As PFF research has shown, man coverage emphasizes individual talent more than zone coverage—better wide receivers tend to outperform lesser cornerbacks, and the inverse is also true.