Top NFL matchups to target for Week 18 betting

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works continue to shape discussions and influence analysis, the focus here is on identifying how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the most suitable markets for a given thesis or angle.

The Cincinnati Bengals ’ wide receivers dominate against the Pittsburgh Steelers ’ man coverage

The Steelers have consistently deployed some of the highest rates of man coverage in the NFL this season, ranking fifth overall. This trend has been particularly pronounced in recent weeks, where their reliance on man coverage has remained a key feature of their defensive approach.