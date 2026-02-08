PFF Bets of the Week: Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl 60 is here, and PFF’s analysts have locked in their favorite bets of the week, powered by the PFF Player Prop Tool.

The tool delivers real-time projections, matchup data, hit rates and the best available odds all in one place. It’s the same level of insight trusted by all 32 NFL teams, now at your fingertips.

Here are our analysts' favorite bets for the biggest game of the year. Their picks went 52-52-4 this season.

Trevor Sikkema (9-9)

DI Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks, to record a sack (+142)

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell has struggled throughout the postseason, posting a 39.8 PFF pass-blocking grade while allowing pressure on 10.7% of his pass-blocking snaps and surrendering three sacks. That vulnerability sets up a difficult matchup against Leonard Williams, who owns the highest pass-rush grade (60.8) on the Seahawks’ defensive line this postseason. Williams has also generated a 15.4% pass-rush win rate when aligned on the right side of the defensive line.

Novelty bet — Any lineman to score an offensive TD (+2500)

Time and time again, the Super Bowl becomes the stage for teams to unveil something they haven’t shown all season. With everything on the line, it’s the ultimate opportunity to put a wrinkle in the game plan that simply doesn’t exist on tape — leaving the opponent with no real way to prepare for it.

Across the entire league this season, there were just three touchdown receptions by offensive linemen, but 11 total targets and five total receptions overall. Neither the Patriots nor the Seahawks recorded one, which makes the idea even more intriguing. If there were ever a game to spring something completely unexpected, this would be it.

Dalton Wasserman (9-9)

Smith-Njigba has caught at least seven passes in 13 of his 19 games this season. Four of the six games in which he failed to reach that mark came against division rivals San Francisco and Arizona. All six of those games followed a similar script: Seattle jumped out to an early lead and leaned heavily on the run game.

This week’s matchup against the Patriots is unlikely to unfold the same way. For Seattle to win, it will likely require Smith-Njigba to see his usual volume and play a central role in the passing attack.

Novelty bet — K Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks: 3+ field goals made (+203)

Including the postseason, Myers’ 51 field goal attempts and 44 makes both rank second among all NFL kickers. A big reason for that volume is Seattle’s conservative fourth-down approach: the Seahawks have gone for it just 12 times all season, easily the fewest in the league. Head coach Mike Macdonald consistently trusts his special teams and defense to execute.

Assuming that philosophy holds in the Super Bowl, Myers should have ample opportunities once again. He has already converted at least three field goals in 10 of his 19 games this season, a threshold well within reach if Seattle continues to play the game on its usual terms.

Ben Linsey (13-5)

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots: Over 30.5 pass attempts (-108)

The Seahawks boast the NFL’s best run defense by EPA allowed per play, and consistently running the football has been the clear weak point of this Patriots offense, which ranks 30th in rushing success rate on the season.

If New England is going to win this game, it will likely have to come through Drake Maye’s arm — and his legs on scrambles. Seattle also allows one of the lowest average depths of target in the league, suggesting the Patriots may be forced to move the ball methodically with shorter, underneath throws rather than explosive gains.

Novelty bet — Jersey number of first TD scorer under 10.5 (+120 Draftkings)

The lines here are juiced toward the over at 10.5 (-160), but the under presents some appealing alternatives, including the favorite to score first in Kenneth Walker, along with several strong options on the New England side in Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and Drake Maye.

Seattle ranks third in run rate inside the 10-yard line and will again be without Zach Charbonnet, increasing Walker’s touchdown equity near the goal line. There is also solid value on New England’s receiving options, particularly Diggs and Boutte, with the Patriots entering the game as underdogs. According to PFF’s First TD Finder report, both players appear as value plays in the First TD Finder.

Mason Cameron (7-10-1)

WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots: Over 29.5 receiving yards (-110)

Against a strong Seahawks defense, the expectation is that New England will need to remain aggressive through the air. Through the postseason, no Patriots receiver has been on the field more than Kayshon Boutte, who has logged 128 snaps. He has been targeted on over 18% of his routes, commanding a meaningful share of the passing offense. That usage has translated into production, as Boutte has not only cleared this mark but doubled it in two of the Patriots’ three playoff games.

Novelty bet — QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots: Over 18.5 m.p.h. NGS ball-carry speed (-105)

Against a stout Seahawks run defense, Maye is likely to see the offense funnel more heavily toward the passing game, which, in turn, opens opportunities for him to do damage with his legs on scrambles. Maye’s athleticism is well established: he has clocked a top speed north of 20 m.p.h. this season and has reached that threshold as a ball carrier in each of his three playoff games.

Max Chadwick (7-9-2)

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks: Under 230.5 passing yards (-113)

This prop carries a 72.7% cover probability according to PFF’s player prop tool — the second-highest of any prop on the board. Its 37% edge is also the third-best overall. While the Patriots lead the NFL in coverage grade (90.7), they rank just 18th in run-defense grade, creating a potential mismatch. That profile sets up as a game where Seattle leans more heavily on star running back Kenneth Walker III rather than Sam Darnold’s arm, particularly if the Seahawks are able to build an early lead as expected.

Novelty bet — Bad Bunny halftime show: Over 135.5 million viewers (-110)

Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify in 2025, with 19.8 billion streams. He most recently won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, becoming the first artist to take home the honor with a Spanish-only album. The NFL has been working hard to expand its international presence, and having the biggest artist on Earth headline its halftime show should lead to a massive global audience for Super Bowl 60’s halftime show.

Gordon McGuinness (7-10-1)

WR Demario Douglas, New England Patriots: Over 10.5 receiving yards (-107)

Douglas has gone over this number five times in his past 10 games and has emerged as a big-play threat for the Patriots, averaging 14.3 yards per catch. While he doesn’t command a high target volume — just 48 targets across the regular season and playoffs — he has eclipsed the 10.5-yard mark on a single catch in 10 different games this season.

Novelty bet — Non-QB to throw a pass (+1400)

The Super Bowl has a long history of producing trick plays, with moments like Nick Foles’ iconic Philly Special etching players into NFL lore. It’s always worth accounting for that element on the game’s biggest stage, especially here. Both teams have already had non-quarterbacks attempt passes this season, providing real precedent for another wrinkle on Sunday.