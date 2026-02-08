Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

The explosive-play angle bettors can’t ignore in Super Bowl 60

By Judah Fortgang
  • For the season, Maye leads the NFL by a wide margin in expected points added (EPA) on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield: Even if he’s inefficient on a snap-to-snap basis against a brutal Seahawks defense, connecting on just a handful of downfield shots could be enough to push him over his passing-yardage number and allow the Patriots to post a respectable offensive output.
  • As dominant as the Seattle Seahawks defense has been all season, one area where it has shown vulnerability is defending the ball downfield: Despite ranking top 10 in nearly every major defensive metric, Seattle finished the second half of the season squarely in the middle of the pack in explosive plays allowed.

One area PFF has studied extensively is the impact of explosive plays on NFL offenses. At the drive level, success is often determined by a team’s ability to generate explosive plays, as methodical marches down the field offer a far more fragile path to points.

And in this matchup in particular, explosive plays may be the central lens through which the game is decided.

As dominant as the Seattle Seahawks defense has been all season, one area where it has shown vulnerability is defending the ball downfield. Despite ranking top 10 in nearly every major defensive metric, Seattle finished the second half of the season squarely in the middle of the pack in explosive plays allowed, ranking 14th in explosive pass rate allowed over that stretch.

That presents a clear window for New England to generate offense, particularly because Drake Maye has been one of the NFL’s most effective deep throwers all season.

For the season, Maye leads the NFL by a wide margin in expected points added (EPA) on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield. Even if he’s inefficient on a snap-to-snap basis against a brutal Seahawks defense, connecting on just a handful of downfield shots could be enough to push him over his passing-yardage number and allow the Patriots to post a respectable offensive output.

If New England is going to have success against the league’s No. 1 run defense and a dominant overall pass defense, it will almost certainly come through Maye’s ability to win deep.

That’s the story I’m betting on this week — playing Maye alt overs and same-game parlays built around explosive completions lifting the New England Patriots’ offense above expectations.

5 min read
Quick Read
Super Bowl 60 is here, and PFF’s analysts have locked in their favorite bets of the week, powered by the PFF Player Prop Tool.
PFF Bets of the Week: Super Bowl 60
By PFF.com
12 min read
Quick Read
From quarterback comparisons and rookie spotlights to betting-market inefficiencies and trench-level matchups, Super Bowl 60 demands more than surface-level analysis. This landi…
Super Bowl 60 Hub: Everything you need to know before kickoff
By PFF.com
14 min read
Quick Read
Utilizing the PFF Player Prop Tool, here are two projections to target ahead of Super Bowl 60.
Super Bowl 60: PrizePicks best prop bets
Ryan Smith By Ryan Smith
15 min read
Quick Read
Ben Linsey provides data-driven, contextual betting notes for both sides of the ball for Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.
Super Bowl 60 Betting Notebook
By Ben Linsey
13 min read
Quick Read
Bradley Locker outlines five player matchups to watch in Super Bowl 60, headlined by Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Christian Gonzalez.
The 5 best NFL player matchups to watch during Super Bowl 60
Bradley Locker By Bradley Locker
5 min read
Quick Read
Quick read coming soon.
Super Bowl 60: Seahawks-Patriots betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)
Mason Cameron By Mason Cameron
Mock Draft Simulator
Try the tool
Mock Draft Simulator
Make picks, trade up, and run your own draft in minutes.
Big Board Builder
Build your board
Big Board Builder
Create custom rankings with Scouting Mode at the core.
More Coverage
Mock Draft Simulator
Be the GM for any team in the 2026 NFL Draft with a fully immersive simulation that lets you trade picks and players for a realistic, in-depth draft experience.
2026 NFL Draft Big Board
Trevor Sikkema’s personal rankings, complete with three-year player grades, position rankings and in-depth scouting reports for the top prospects in the class.
Big Board Builder
Create your own customized draft rankings, with Scouting Mode at its core — a fully customizable grading system that puts the entire evaluation process in your hands.
NCAA Premium Stats
Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.
Betting Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.