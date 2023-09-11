PFF+ Prices Increase in 1 Day! Subscribe Now!

Betting News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 2 Betting: Best spread, over/under bets before lines move

2RT4PRB Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures toward the stands after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By George Chahrouri, Brad Spielberger and Arjun Menon
Sep 11, 2023

• Bet Miami Dolphins (-2) @ New England Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa has never lost to the Patriots and just carved up another man coverage-heavy defense.

• Bet Green Bay Packers (-1) @ Atlanta Falcons: The Packers' offense was masterful in Week 1 even without Christian Watson, whereas Desmond Ridder was the slate's lowest-graded winning quarterback.

• $200 in bonus bets guaranteed: New FanDuel customers who bet $5 or more get $200 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

If you are betting on NFL spreads, you better do it early. After going over each line on the PFF Forecast Podcast, we are here to share our favorite early bets to make before the market catches on and lines move.

Last year, we went 39-30-4. Make sure you don’t miss anything by joining in on the action with the PFF Betting Discord here.

Green Bay Packers (-1) @ Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Ridder posted the lowest Week 1 PFF passing grade of any winning quarterback.

The Packers' offense was masterful even without Christian Watson (who has a good chance to be back in Week 2), racking up the fourth-highest expected points added per pass play figure in Week 1.

Green Bay's offensive line earned the highest pass-blocking grade of any team this entire week and faces a middle-of-the-pack Falcons pass rush in Week 2, meaning quarterback Jordan Love and head coach Matt LaFleur should once again have their way.

GET ACCESS TO PFF PASS-BLOCKING GRADES USED BY ALL 32 NFL TEAMS. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Miami Dolphins (-2) @ New England Patriots

The Dolphins had one of the most electric offensive performances of any team this weekend. Tua Tagovailoa threw for more than 450 yards, with almost half of them going to Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins' offense, despite missing injured offensive tackle Terron Armstead, finished with an outstanding 0.64 expected points added per pass figure against the Chargers.

Get the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit for FREE

with annual plan
DRAFT KIT: NEW Unlimited League Sync
DRAFT KIT: NEW Live Draft Assistant powered by AI & PFF Data
DRAFT KIT: NEW Mock Draft Sim customized for your league
DRAFT KIT: NEW Expert Strategy & Player Data Deep Dive Content
DRAFT KIT: Customizable Cheat Sheets, Rankings, and Projections
DRAFT KIT: Dynasty, Best Ball, and IDP Expert Rankings
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
NEW Line-up Optimizer with Start/Sit and Waiver Wire recommendations
WR-CB and OL-DL Matchup Tools with PFF Player Grades
Player Utilization Report and Offensive Line rankings and data
Best Bets, Player Props and Futures betting tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim, PFF Grades & NFL/NCAA Premium Stats 2.0
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Betting Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.