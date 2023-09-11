NFL Week 2 Betting: Best spread, over/under bets before lines move

• Bet Miami Dolphins (-2) @ New England Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa has never lost to the Patriots and just carved up another man coverage-heavy defense.

• Bet Green Bay Packers (-1) @ Atlanta Falcons: The Packers' offense was masterful in Week 1 even without Christian Watson, whereas Desmond Ridder was the slate's lowest-graded winning quarterback.

• $200 in bonus bets guaranteed: New FanDuel customers who bet $5 or more get $200 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

If you are betting on NFL spreads, you better do it early. After going over each line on the PFF Forecast Podcast, we are here to share our favorite early bets to make before the market catches on and lines move.

Last year, we went 39-30-4. Make sure you don’t miss anything by joining in on the action with the PFF Betting Discord here.

• Desmond Ridder posted the lowest Week 1 PFF passing grade of any winning quarterback.

• The Packers' offense was masterful even without Christian Watson (who has a good chance to be back in Week 2), racking up the fourth-highest expected points added per pass play figure in Week 1.

• Green Bay's offensive line earned the highest pass-blocking grade of any team this entire week and faces a middle-of-the-pack Falcons pass rush in Week 2, meaning quarterback Jordan Love and head coach Matt LaFleur should once again have their way.

GET ACCESS TO PFF PASS-BLOCKING GRADES USED BY ALL 32 NFL TEAMS. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

• The Dolphins had one of the most electric offensive performances of any team this weekend. Tua Tagovailoa threw for more than 450 yards, with almost half of them going to Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins' offense, despite missing injured offensive tackle Terron Armstead, finished with an outstanding 0.64 expected points added per pass figure against the Chargers.