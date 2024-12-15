NFL Week 15 same-game parlays

Same-game parlays (SGPs) allow you to combine multiple bets from a single game into one wager, increasing the potential payout.

Our SGP picks are built around specific game narratives that the data suggests could unfold, with insight into how key players and matchups may impact the outcome.

Here are our top SGP picks for this week based on these data-driven narratives.

Drake Maye’s Big Passing Day Leads New England to Victory

Over the past month, the Patriots have quietly leaned more on the passing game, throwing 2.5% more than expected. This is a notable shift from the start of the season when they didn’t exceed expected passing rates in a single game. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have become a prime target for passing attacks, with opponents throwing 4.5% more than expected since Week 10 — the second-highest rate in the NFL behind the Raiders. These trends suggest Maye will have plenty of opportunities to drop back. The key question is whether he can be efficient.