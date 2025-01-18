All
NFL Divisional Round Betting Notebook

2YB5KB1 Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

By Ben Linsey

I’ve been putting together notes for every game that Judah Fortgang and I touch on during the betting episode of the PFF NFL Show each week, and I’ve since extended that to game-by-game betting notes for the full slate each week.

The idea is to put my research and thoughts onto paper in a quick-hitting, bulleted format to help myself work through what bets I want to place each week. Hopefully, you’re able to get similar betting value from this article as you work through your decision-making process. 

Each game will include data-driven and contextual notes for both sides of the ball with an “Angles I Like” summary at the end that quickly summarizes how I’m most likely to bet the game from spreads, totals and player props perspectives.

HOUSTON TEXANS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (CHIEFS -8.5, 41.5 TOTAL)

  • These teams played in Kansas City several weeks ago, a 27-19 victory for the Chiefs.
    • The biggest question going into that contest was how Patrick Mahomes, on a bad ankle, would be able to navigate Houston’s pass rush behind a below-average tackle unit.
      • Mahomes answered that question by getting the ball out in less than 2.5 seconds on average. He dissected the Texans with quick underneath passes, going 21-of-24 for 171 yards on throws 5 yards or less downfield.
    • It was a high-volume passing game for Mahomes, with the Chiefs passing on 68% of plays despite playing with a lead throughout. He ended with 41 pass attempts (fourth most in a game this season).
    • Houston's pass rush wrecked the Chargers’ offensive game plan in the wild-card round, so I expect the Chiefs to deploy a similar approach as in their previous meeting.

