NFL Divisional Round: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

2S4EC16 Houston, Texas, USA. 12th Jan, 2025. Texans running back JOE MIXON (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers game at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Credit Image: © Domenic Grey/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News

By Ben Linsey

PFF's “Key Insights” was developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football. We’ve debuted a Key Insights hub on PFF’s website for the NFL playoffs, where all key insights can be found by position, with the ability to search by player. 

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below. This product has been a work in progress throughout the 2024 season and will continue to evolve into 2025.

WEEKWINSLOSSESWIN %
181930%
2251957%
3192840%
4201361%
5161650%
6282751%
7312061%
8322160%
9443059%
10303546%
11293248%
12273941%
13373651%
14453656%
15414647%
16553363%
17363451%
18344543%
Wild Card232350%
TOTAL58055251%
  • Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 580-552 (51%)
  • Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 528-486 (52%)

RB JOE MIXON, HOUSTON TEXANS: UNDER 15.5 RUSH ATTEMPTS (+102 on FanDuel)

Over the past five weeks, Houston has passed at a higher rate in the first half than any other offense in the NFL. They’ve had little success establishing a run game early, including last week when most of Mixon’s success came as the Texans closed out their win over the Chargers in the fourth quarter. 

