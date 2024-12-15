Top NFL matchups to target for Week 15 betting

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works continue to shape discussions and influence analysis, the focus here is on identifying how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the most suitable markets for a given thesis or angle.

The Raiders have utilized man coverage at one of the highest rates in the NFL this season, including the fifth-highest rate over the past month. As PFF research has shown, man coverage often highlights individual matchups, where superior wide receivers are more likely to win against less talented cornerbacks and vice versa.