Top NFL matchups to target for Week 13 betting

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works continue to shape discussions and influence analysis, the focus here is on identifying how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the most suitable markets for a given thesis or angle.

Joe Burrow Torches Steelers’ Man & Single-High Coverages

As highlighted in previous PFF research, man coverage puts a premium on individual talent, as elite wide receivers can exploit weaker corners and vice versa.

The Steelers run man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL, a strategy that often plays to their advantage due to Joey Porter Jr.‘s stellar performance this season. Porter has excelled in man coverage, solidifying himself as one of the premier young corners in the league.